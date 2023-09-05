Lamborghini Lanzador: First All-Electric Raging Bull Spearheads New Ultra GT Segment

Legendary Italian automaker Lamborghini unwrapped the Lanzador at the 2023 Monterey Car Week, the brand’s first-ever all-electric car. Although previewed at the show as a concept, Lamborghini was the first to admit that Lanzador is “not a whim of designers and engineers” but a “concrete preview” of the production variant debuting no sooner than 2028.

“With Lanzador, we are looking into our future without forgetting our DNA,” said Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini. “It leverages our philosophy of super sportiness combined with brave new technologies and fearless design.”

Lamborghini Lanzador: Setting The Stage

Whereas neighboring Ferrari has been busying itself with its first-ever Purosangue SUV (while promising to release its first electric supercar by 2025), Lamborghini has thrown down the gauntlet by shifting its priorities to a more practical aspect of supercar motoring.

The Lamborghini Lanzador is a two-door and four-seat electric GT that combines the styling, poise, and aggressive façade of past and present production and concept Lambos like the Urus, Sesto Elemento, Countach LPI 800-4, Huracan Sterrato, and the forgotten Estoque concept. If the Lanzador strikes you as a spaceship or a futuristic moon buggy on steroids, that’s by design. “The Lanzador is a brave and unexpected concept visualizing a potential future Lamborghini model, with an emotional design and Lamborghini-performance approach to creating a true Ultra GT,” said Mitja Borkert, Lamborghini’s Head of Design.

Lamborghini Lanzador on the Concept Lawn at Pebble Beach on August 21st, 2023. Photo: Automobili Lamborghini.

Raging Electric Power

Lamborghini gave us a peek into its electrification potential with Revuelto, the much-loved Aventador’s long-awaited successor. Boasting a 6.5-liter V12 and a plug-in hybrid system with a trio of electric motors, Revuelto has 1,001 horsepower and a mind-boggling $600,000+ base price. It’s foolish not to expect similar numbers from Lanzador despite not having that iconic V12 engine. “For us, electrification does not mean a restriction, but an intelligent opportunity to develop more performance and drivability,” said Rouven Mohr, Chief Technical Officer at Lamborghini.

In addition, the two electric motors at each axle produce a megawatt of power or 1,341 horsepower in car-guy speak. Anything above 1,000 horsepower in the car realm is pretty mighty in our books, but Lambo’s bragging more about how Lanzador dumps all that power to the ground.

Software-Driven Driveline

The Lamborghini Lanzador will debut a handful of new and upgraded software and control systems. The front and rear electric motors deliver permanent all-wheel drive with variable torque distribution at the rear. The system determines the necessary or desired torque “within milliseconds,” said Lamborghini. Moreover, a wheel speed control system “very finely” regulates the power at each wheel to augment faster acceleration, more precise turn-ins, and more aggressive cornering. There’s also rear-wheel steering and an active air suspension to seal the deal.

Meanwhile, the Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata (LDVI) system has more sensors and actuators to refine the car’s driving algorithms. Lanzador also has a new version of Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva (ALA) that combines an outrageous rear diffuser with front air shutters, a movable splitter, concealed louvers, air curtains, active air blades, and aero-optimized 23-inch wheels, all finely-tuned to improve aerodynamics at any speed while maximizing the driving range.

Speaking of which, Lamborghini did not mention the Lanzador’s estimated driving range. How it fares in the EPA test cycle is anybody’s guess, but about 300 to 350 miles of range would be ideal for an EV Lamborghini.

Sustainable Construction

We give credit when it is due and applaud Lamborghini for making Lanzador as unmistakable as the Countach, Diablo, and Aventador. Wearing a stunning Azzurro Abissale paint hue, the Lanzador’s taut body lines, striking rear end, and unique side angles speak the Italian nameplate’s DNA proudly. In addition, the interior is worth writing about with its three-piece glass roof, cockpit-inspired cabin, and unique center console.

But the most significant triumph is the bevy of sustainable materials inside. The seats feature sustainable tanned leather, while the dashboard and door panels have 100 percent Australian Merino wool. Other Earth-friendly materials include 3D-printed seat foams, synthetic yarns from recycled plastic, and regenerated carbon. The latter integrates natural fibers interwoven with carbon that weighs and performs like the real thing.

Direzione Cor Tauri

Lamborghini’s “Direzione Cor Tauri” electrification roadmap aims to halve the automaker’s CO2 emissions by 2025 by electrifying its entire lineup by the end of 2024. Lanzador will spearhead the raging bull’s foray into electrification while elevating Lambo’s tradition of delivering a no-compromise driving experience.

“Presenting the fully-electric Lamborghini Lanzador concept car during Monterey Car Week represents an important milestone in our company’s history and shapes our path towards decarbonizationand electrification”, Winkelmann said. “It was deeply gratifying to see the positive reaction from our valued customers to this vision of a future purely-electric fourth series production Lamborghini.”

