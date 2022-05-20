Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica: Racetrack Prowess & Concept Car Styling

The Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica is the next generation of the Italian automaker’s rear-wheel drive, V10 architecture. The Tecnica name embodies the evolution of the car’s technical prowess, according to Lamborghini, and slots nicely between the Huracán EVO RWD and the track-ready Huracán STO. We think that Tecnica is the best-looking Huracán yet, and it comes with all the yummy mechanical wizardry we grew to love in Lamborghini’s best-selling model yet.

“The Huracán Tecnica condenses Lamborghini’s design and engineering expertise to create the perfect fun-to-drive Huracán, as compelling when driving to the race circuit as on the street itself,” said Stephan Winkelmann, Automobili Lamborghini Chairman and CEO.

Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica: V10 Power

You can think of Tecnica as a collection of learnings that made the Huracán EVO RWD and Huracán STO the best driver’s cars in the automaker’s history. It starts with the naturally-aspirated 5.2-liter V10 of the STO, producing the same 631 horses and 417 lb-ft. of torque as before. Of course, the engine sends power to the rear wheels exclusively via a seven-speed gearbox.

The Tecnica only weighs 3,040 lbs. (1,379 kg) thanks to the liberal use of carbon-fiber body panels, titanium wheel bolts, optional lightweight doors, and standard carbon-ceramic brakes. It scoots from zero to 60 mph in 3.2-seconds, a mere 0.2 seconds slower than the Huracan STO (it also weighs 89 lbs. more than the STO, but we’re talking about a streetcar here, so that’s fine). Furthermore, Lamborghini claims a power-to-weight ratio of 2.15 kg/CV, not far from the Huracan STO’s 2.09 kg/CV number.

Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica. Photo: Automobili Lamborghini.

Rear-Wheel Steering & Bespoke Drive Modes

You would think that unleashing 631 horses in a rear-wheel drive supercar is not the wisest of moves, but we live in a modern world. The 2023 Huracán’s platform incorporates rear-wheel steering (with a direct steering ratio) for better agility and torque vectoring to maintain grip while improving handling. Coupled with bespoke suspension tuning and an updated Performance Traction Control System (P-TCS), Lambo claims Tecnica “provides a highly differentiated response to each environment.”

Lambo also fiddled with Tecnica’s LDVI (Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata) computer system and drive modes. In default STRADA mode, the engine, transmission, and rear-wheel steering offer comfier driving controls, while SPORT mode sharpens the gear shifts and enhances the rear-wheel steering’s oversteer. But in full attack CORSA mode, the engine and gearbox deliver track-oriented throttle responses and lightning-fast gear changes, while the torque vectoring system prioritizes maximum grip.

Concept Car Styling

We mean it when we said Tecnica is the best-looking Huracán yet. Lamborghini drew inspiration from the Essenza SCV12 and Terzo Millenia concept car in concocting Tecnica’s updated façade, and the result is one for the books. It has a redesigned front bumper with a black Ypsilon design and built-in air curtain, the first for a Huracán. There’s a new front splitter with open slats to divert oncoming air through the wheels. The Tecnica is about 2.4-inches longer than a Huracán EVO despite having the same width and height, although the former appears lower and wider due to its redesign.

Meanwhile, we’re also crushing on Tecnica’s updated rear with a new vertical glass window (to help improve visibility), a redesigned rear bumper that incorporates a new diffuser, and gorgeous hexagonal exhaust pipes. And unlike the STO, Tecnica makes do without a gigantic rear spoiler, settling instead for a rather subtle fixed rear wing. According to Lamborghini, the Tecnica offers 35 percent better rear downforce with 20 percent less drag than the Huracán EVO RWD.

Rounding out the Huracán Tecnica’s street-racer vibe is a fabulous set of Damiso 20-inch diamond-cut wheels (inspired by the rollers fitted to the Lamborghini Vision GT) wrapped in sticky Bridgestone Potenza Sport rubber.

Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica interior layout. Photo: Automobili Lamborghini.

Highly Customizable

The new Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica is available in eight standard exterior colors and a wide array of interior trim. Standard equipment includes height-adjustable sport seats, a redesigned HMI digital interface, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Amazon Alexa, and connected telemetry via the Lambo UNICA app. Lamborghini’s Ad Personam department will allow you to customize the Tecnica to your liking with unlimited color and trim combinations.

Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica Availability

The Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica will arrive at U.S. dealerships near the end of 2022. The automaker did not mention the MSRP numbers, but we reckon base prices to start upwards of $250,000 to $280,000.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Automobili Lamborghini.