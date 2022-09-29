Lamborghini Urus S Debuts With Improved Power-to-Weight Ratio, Custom New Design Options & More

Automobili Lamborghini has announced the reveal of the Urus S, the successor to the original Urus, which debuted in 2017. As the heir apparent, the Lamborghini Urus S offers more power and versatility, along with new design modifications and interior updates. The Urus S has big shoes to fill, as the original Urus is the most successful model in Lamborghini history.

“The Urus’ commercial success, with more than 20,000 vehicles produced, is a testament to its credentials as the first and enduring Super SUV,” said Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini. “The Urus S elevates that reputation.”

Powertrain & Drive Modes

The Urus S has identical powertrain calibrations as the Urus Performante. With its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 and an improved power-to-weight ratio, the Urus S hits 62 mph in 3.5 seconds and 124 mph in 12.5 seconds. Top speed is 189 mph – meanwhile, the Urus S brakes from 62 mph back to zero in 110 feet. Complete with a retuned exhaust, the Lamborghini Urus S pumps out over 620 lb-ft. of torque (2,300 rpm to 6,000 rpm).

The standard drive modes – STRADA, SPORT, CORSA, and EGO – are accented by the chassis and adaptive air suspension of the Urus S. Off-road drive modes include TERRA, NEVE, and SABBIA.

Exterior Design

Five styling configuration options are available for discerning buyers who want to customize the look of their Lamborghini Urus S. New wheel options are available, including 22-inch Nath rims with a titanium matte and diamond polish or 23-inch Taigete wheels in bronze or diamond polish. A visible carbon fiber roof is optional too.

Both the front and rear bumpers receive a styling update. The front bumper incorporates a new black stainless steel skidplate, while the rear is streamlined in its design to accommodate the new twin-pipe exhaust.

Lamborghini Urus S. Photo: Automobili Lamborghini.

Interior Treatments

On the inside, Lamborghini offers the Urus S with a fully-revised color and trim palette. The new Bi-color Sportivo and Sophisticated options feature a unique stitching pattern. Lamborghini describes Sportivo as more discreet and complementary, while Sophisticated prioritizes black leather and new contrast color options. Helpful tech features include navigation and Remote Park via the Lamborghini Unica App.

Pricing & Availability

Starting MSRP for the Lamborghini Urus S is around $190,000. By contrast, the Lamborghini Urus Performante begins at around $260,600. It’s worth noting the Urus Performante is closely related to other Performante models, like the Huracán Performante, one of the fastest production cars around the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

Photos & Source: Automobili Lamborghini.