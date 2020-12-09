Win The Lamborghini Huracán EVO RWD From Lady Gaga’s 911 Music Video

Well, we might consider this a good romance! Up for grabs as part of the latest campaign from Omaze is this 2020 Lamborghini Huracán EVO RWD. You may recognize it from Lady Gaga’s latest music video, 911. The single appears on her new album, Chromatica, but this Huracán may soon appear in your driveaway, thanks to this Omaze campaign. And by participating in this campaign, you are helping those who have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lamborghini Huracán EVO RWD

The Huracán EVO RWD features the same naturally-aspirated V10 found in its more common all-wheel drive counterpart. Lamborghini’s V10 benefits from a long-stroke architecture that accommodates both multi-point injection and IDS (Iniezione Diretta Stratificata) stratified injection. The V10 cranks out 610 horsepower and 413 lb-ft. of torque and is attached to a seven-speed Doppia Frizione dual-clutch transmission.

This particular Lamborghini Huracán EVO RWD appears only briefly near the end of Lady Gaga’s 911 video. Admittedly, I am not super familiar with Lady Gaga’s music (I’m a Katy Perry man myself), but the video to 911 is really good. While there are many different interpretations as to the meaning (like all good songs), the consensus is that 911 is about the ongoing struggles with mental health, particularly depression.

Omaze is giving away this Lamborghini Huracán EVO RWD to benefit the Born This Way Foundation.

How to Enter to Win

You can enter to win this Lamborghini Huracán EVO RWD by entering the official page for this Omaze campaign.

By participating in this campaign, you are benefiting Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation. The foundation, along with Lamborghini and other grassroots organizations like Together Rising, are working tirelessly to support people and organizations that have been (and still currently are) disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. Co-founded and led by Lady Gaga and her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, the Born This Way Foundation supports the mental health of young people and works with them to create a kinder and braver world.

