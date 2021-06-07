Enter to Win a Ram 1500 TRX & $20,000 Cash!

Some people always look for the next thing to fix up; they love the business of using their hands and engaging in DIY projects. Others love to go and “get dirty” in the great outdoors. More often than not, those people drive a pickup. In this Omaze campaign, you can enter to win a Ram 1500 TRX! Whether for work or play, this truck handles the off-road like a champ with a towing capacity of over 8,000 lbs.

You can easily load up the bed, hook up the boat, and get on the road for a weekend with your family or friends. Don’t worry if you don’t own a boat; the included $20,000 as part of this Omaze campaign will make a lovely down payment for one.

What You Can Win: Ram 1500 TRX

The Ram 1500 TRX is for those who appreciate comfort and technology but still want to push their vehicle to the limit. With its 35-inch tires, reinforced frame, Bilstein coilover suspension, underbody skid plates, and electronic locking differential, the Ram 1500 TRX takes on harsh and uneven terrain without worry. As for the comfort and tech, drivers can enjoy the Uconnect 12-inch touchscreen, 19-speaker sound system, panoramic sunroof, and an interior that is available in cloth, suede, or leather.

The 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi produces over 700 horsepower and 650 lb-ft. of torque. The eight-speed automatic helps the TRX accelerate from zero to 60 mph in roughly 3.7 seconds, not bad for something this size! Beyond that, those horsepower and torque numbers definitely provide enough power for towing a few extra toys.

How to Enter to Win

You can enter to win a Ram 1500 TRX and $20,000 by visiting the official page for this Omaze campaign.

By participating in this campaign, you benefit Team Rubicon, an organization that provides relief during the aftermath of disasters and humanitarian crises. Veterans make up the members of Rubicon, all of them working to assist other veterans, first responders, and volunteers in assistive measures. Your donations can help fund their current relief plan through distributing vaccines. You would fund their aim to work closely with local communities and public officials and distribute vaccines nationwide through the Veterans Coalition for Vaccination.