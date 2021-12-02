Ram & Lucchese Launch New Premium Boot Collection for Country Guys & Gals

The lyrics of I Love This Life by Locash suddenly come to mind. (“I love my boots broke in!” and “I love driving my truck across the railroad tracks”). Indeed, cowboy boots and trucks go together like Oreos and milk, and Ram is all about spinning their wheels and castin’ their reels way back on them old county roads (great Billy Currington song). Ram Trucks and Lucchese have launched a special boot collection inspired by the Limited Longhorn 10th Anniversary Edition.

“With any partnership Lucchese enters, we look for shared values and common purpose,” explained Doug Hogue, vice president of product and marketing for Lucchese. “Ram clearly exemplifies a drive and desire to provide the highest quality and most premium experiences to their customers.”

Available Boots

The handcrafted line includes five Ram-branded boots for men and women, with retail prices starting around $700. They include:

Tooled Western Boot: Men’s hand-tooled quarter and giant gator vamp ($2,495).

Men’s hand-tooled quarter and giant gator vamp ($2,495). Caiman Horseman Boot: Men’s hand cut inlay quarter and giant belly caiman vamp ($995).

Men’s hand cut inlay quarter and giant belly caiman vamp ($995). Ostrich Horseman Boot: Men’s fancy stitch quarter and hand stained ostrich vamp ($7,450).

Men’s fancy stitch quarter and hand stained ostrich vamp ($7,450). Horseman Boot: Women’s side seam quarter and inlay with goat vamp ($695).

Women’s side seam quarter and inlay with goat vamp ($695). Giant Gator Western Boot: Women’s inlayed quarter and giant gator vamp ($1,395).

“We’re excited to launch our design collaboration with premium boot maker Lucchese, showcasing again how the Ram Truck brand takes great pride in delivering a high level of quality and craftsmanship in every product delivered to customers,” said Marissa Hunter, Ram Trucks vice president of marketing – North America. “This one-of-a-kind collection brings together these two high-end brands, drawing inspiration from the premium materials featured inside the Ram Limited Longhorn 10th Anniversary Edition.”

“We are honored and happy to be able to partner on a celebration this exciting,” Hogue added. “Together, we have been able to celebrate the beauty and craft that unites us through the western lifestyle.”

Photos & Source: Ram Trucks, Lucchese.