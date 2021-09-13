Advanced Telematics & Last Mile Navigation: 2022 Ram Trucks Now Standard With Enhanced Uconnect 5

In a recent press release, Stellantis announced that most 2022 Ram trucks would come standard with Uconnect 5. The fifth-generation, Android-based Uconnect infotainment system is the most advanced in-car technology under the Stellantis umbrella of brands, including Dodge, Fiat, Chrysler, and Ram.

Uconnect 5 is available with a standard 8.4-inch or optional 12-inch touchscreen display. It also comes with updated connectivity features and improved customization, all while operating at faster speeds. “The features and user experience are tailor-made for Ram trucks and Ram commercial vehicles and will continue to expand with the digitalization of mobility,” said Mamatha Chamarthi, Head of Software Business and Product Management.

Custom Features & Voice Recognition

The latest Uconnect 5 has a customizable home screen with new fonts, colors, themes, and bespoke graphics to match the trim level of every Ram truck. Users can personalize the home screen with frequently accessed features to deliver a simple, one-touch operation. “A competitive advantage of our Uconnect 5 system lies in its ability to align with customer needs using personalization and unique content for each brand,” Chamarthi added.

Furthermore, Ram trucks with Uconnect 5 can store up to five different profiles, a selling point for Ram commercial fleet owners. Operators or drivers can build and store their preferences for music, seating position, mirror placement, and climate control, with “one-touch access” to their profile across the entire fleet.

Uconnect 5 also features advanced voice recognition with natural voice capabilities. Ram claims the system has improved listening abilities to discern particular commands even in high-noise situations, such as when driving in traffic with the windows down or when traversing heavy rainstorms. The system has a custom wake-up phrase of “Hey Ram.”

Ram’s Uconnect 5 comes standard with wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto, both controllable using the system’s voice command feature. Amazon Alexa is also standard and responds via the truck’s audio system. In addition, Uconnect 5 features wireless smartphone charging, dual smartphone connectivity, and over-the-air updates to load software improvements and new features seamlessly.

Uconnect 5 features TomTom navigation with traffic-connected services to provide drivers with real-time updates like road work and accidents. The Maps Over-the-Air feature automatically detects and downloads relevant map information in the background. Additionally, last-mile navigation provides walking directions from the vehicle to your destination.

Mobile App & Advanced Telematics

Drivers can download the Uconnect app to receive notifications, start the engine, or lock/unlock the vehicle using a smartphone or tablet. The app has plenty of features to monitor speed limits, curfews, and boundary restrictions. It even has a Stolen Vehicle Assistance feature to help law enforcement track down the vehicle.

2022 Ram trucks with Uconnect 5 also get an upgraded Ram Telematics feature that allows third-party fleet data collection companies to monitor services for fleet owners. This new feature enables fleet owners to make critical decisions when organizing routes, managing driver changes, and more.

The latest Uconnect 5 infotainment system is standard on all 2022 Ram 1500 trim levels except the base Tradesman and Tradesman HFE. Ram 2500 and 3500 HD models also receive Uconnect5 (except the base Tradesman trim).

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Stellantis. This article originally appeared on AutoVision News. It was republished with permission.