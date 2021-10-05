Ram 1500 TRX Ignition, Longhorn SouthFork & (RED) Editions: See What’s New

Ram gave hardcore truck lovers at the 2021 State Fair of Texas something to cheer about by debuting three exclusive renditions of its best-selling 1500 light-duty truck. The Ram 1500 TRX Ignition is limited to 875 units and features bespoke trimmings, orange carbon fiber accents, and new tech features. On the other hand, the Ram 1500 Longhorn SouthFork offers a premium driving experience with its sumptuous brown interior and bucket seats.

“Ram customers demand even more, and our new models deliver that with a selection of exterior and interior appointments and content for even greater personalization,” said Mike Koval Jr., Ram Brand Chief Executive Officer – Stellantis.

However, special mention goes to the Ram 1500 (RED) Edition. The (RED) edition is a unique commemorative model in partnership with (RED) to raise money for the Global Fund. (RED) has been partnering with the world’s top global brands since 2006 in raising awareness to combat AIDS, malaria, and this persistent COVID-19 pandemic.

2022 Ram 1500 (RED) Edition

The 2022 Ram 1500 (RED) Edition is for a good cause. Ram’s parent company Stellantis has pledged to donate no less than four million in proceeds to (RED) in helping fight global health emergencies. It’s worth noting that Jeep, Fiat, and Ram are the first multi-brand automotive partners of (RED).

The Ram 1500 (RED) Edition is available in a crew cab body style. Buyers get to choose between two motors. The first is Ram’s venerable 5.7-liter Hemi V8 with 395 horsepower and 410 lb-ft. of torque. You can also have the 3.0-liter turbocharged diesel V6 mill with 260 horsepower and 480 lb-ft. of torque. Lastly, you can also get the hybrid V8 with Ram’s eTorque powertrain.

Bespoke touches include red RAM lettering on the front grille, red door badging, and a red badge on the center console lid. Prices for the Ram 1500 (RED) start at $64,945 (including the $1,695 destination charge), with the first deliveries arriving near the end of 2021.

2022 Ram 1500 TRX Ignition

The 2022 Ram 1500 TRX Ignition is for performance truck buyers who desire a higher level of personalized features. The Ignition model comes with the TRX Level 2 Equipment Group, which includes custom paint colors and body graphics, a panoramic sunroof, a spray-in bed liner, cargo tie-downs, a bed step, and 18-inch machine face black alloy wheels.

Furthermore, the Ram TRX Ignition Edition gets Cooperhead Orange interior stitching, embroidered TRX logos on the seatbacks, orange carbon fiber accents, orange badges, and a heads-up display. Other additions like an LED cab-mounted third brake light and the pedestrian emergency braking are standard, too.

Under the hood remains a high-strung 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8 engine pumping out 702 horsepower and 650 lb-ft. of torque. Every Ram TRX model receives standard Bilstein adaptive dampers, 35-inch all-terrain tires, an electronic locking differential, underbody skid plates, and a two-inch suspension lift.

The 2022 Ram TRX Ignition has base prices at $93,280 (including $1,695 destination) and will arrive at U.S. dealerships in the fourth quarter of 2021.

2022 Ram 1500 Longhorn SouthFork

The 2022 Ram 1500 Longhorn Southfork replaces the Longhorn 10th Anniversary version. It has Ram’s multi-function tailgate, a deployable bed step, a spray-in bed liner, a metal pedal kit, and Falken Wildpeak all-terrain tires. Also standard is a cargo divider, LED box lighting, and adjustable tie-down hooks.

Furthermore, the Ram 1500 Longhorn SouthFork has standard bucket seats, a premium Mountain Brown interior, and suede door bolsters with leather inserts. Like the Ram 1500 (RED) and TRX Ignition, the Longhorn SouthFork will arrive at dealerships near the end of 2021 with base prices at $63,315 (including the $1,695 destination fee).

