Tennessee Whiskey: Ram & Chris Stapleton Collaborate for Special “Traveller” Truck

Ram and Chris Stapleton have teamed up to create this one-of-a-kind “Traveller” truck. Named after Stapleton’s debut album and riding on a 2500 HD platform, the Traveller is the newest collaboration between the legacy truck maker and eight-time Grammy winner. In 2016, the two partnered for the Ram Nation concert and instrument donation for students at Stapleton’s former high school in Paintsville, Kentucky.

“Our relationship with Chris Stapleton is special because he is not just a partner, we consider him to be a friend. He represents our shared values of hard work, determination, and perseverance,” said Mike Koval Jr., Ram brand CEO – Stellantis. “Our journey with Chris throughout his career is something we are extremely proud of, and to see this Ram Truck collaboration come to fruition is an endeavor we will cherish for a long time.”

Exterior Design

The Traveller’s exterior takes inspiration from the 1979 Palomino truck, one of Stapleton’s favorites. Despite its vintage looks, Ram and Stapleton modernized the Traveller all around. For example, the Linen Cream, Radar Red, Bison Brown, and Cashmere exterior colors have a sleek and late-model factory finish, while the stripe graphics were drawn to fit a Ram HD’s current-day body structure. Meanwhile, the Turbo Fin 18-inch wheels, badging, and 3D hood ornament hark back to the ’80s while still showing a bit of contemporary flair.

Interior Treatments

Unique colors and textures decorate the Traveller’s interior, including a monochromatic Bison Brown and Buffalo Plaid flannel, the latter being the same material as the jacket Stapleton wore on the cover of his 2015 debut record. Other touches include Walnut Burl wood, tailored cloth-wrapped seats, and Stapleton’s signature on the instrument panel.

Traveller interior inspired by Chris Stapleton in collaboration with the Ram Truck design team. Photo: Ram.

Chris Stapleton: Since 1978

The reveal of the Ram Traveller highlighted the Chris Stapleton: Since 1978 exhibit, running through May 2023 at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, Tennessee. The exhibit, sponsored by Ram Trucks, includes notable items from Stapleton over the years, including his first Gibson guitar amp.

Photos & Source: Ram.