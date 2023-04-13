2025 Ram 1500 REV: Payload & Towing Capacity, Driving Range & Cool Tech Features

Ram has unveiled the production-ready variant of its all-electric 1500 REV that we first saw as a concept at CES 2023. We inevitably thought the production model would be a less dramatic version of the eye-catching 1500 Revolution BEV Concept, and we were right. However, we weren’t anticipating Ram to aim for the stars by imbibing its first-ever electric truck with eye-opening performance, towing, and range figures.

“We believe in bringing the right range of powertrain solutions to our customers and will continue to redefine the pickup truck segment,” said Mike Koval Jr., Ram brand CEO – Stellantis. “Our all-new Ram 1500 REV pushes past the competition in areas customers care about most, including range, towing, payload, and charge time.”

2025 Ram 1500 REV: Up To 500 Miles of Range

The 2025 Ram 1500 REV will arrive in two variants. The standard truck receives a 168 kWh battery pack shoehorned within its all-new STLA Frame body-on-frame chassis that promises up to 350 miles of range, better than the Ford F-150 Lightning. However, there’s a 229 kWh battery in the 1500 REV XR that Ram said lasts up to 500 miles, about 100 miles more than what Chevy promises for its Silverado EV.

Both Ram REV trucks have an 800-volt architecture that unleashes up to 350 kW of DC fast-charging capability. If you find a DC charging station delivering 350 kW of juice, the Ram 1500 REV could regain 110 miles of range in about 10 minutes.

Moreover, it has vehicle-to-vehicle, vehicle-to-home, and bi-directional charging capabilities to power your worksite, campsite, or your home during power outages. The truck has a 7.2 kW panel in the bed and an onboard 3.6 kW outlet in the trunk.

2025 Ram 1500 REV. Photo: Ram Trucks.

2025 Ram 1500 REV: Payload & Towing Capacity

Ram has yet to spill all the performance numbers, but then again, they revealed enough to keep things interesting. Ram is targeting up to 654 horsepower and 620 lb-ft. of torque with dual electric motors and an all-wheel drivetrain. The 1500 REV has a pair of electric drive modules (EDMs) that integrate the motor, gearbox, and inverter in a compact package.

The front EDM has a wheel-end disconnect system to boost the range and efficiency during everyday driving. Meanwhile, the rear EDM has an electronic-locking rear differential to deliver steady traction. The Ram 1500 REV will ride on 22-inch aluminum wheels garbed in Pirelli Scorpion all-season tires. It has four-corner air suspension with a multi-link independent architecture in the rear and five-mode adaptive damping.

Ram claims the top dog 1500 REV could accelerate to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds, good numbers for a full-size truck. Furthermore, Ram is aiming for a max towing capacity of up to 14,000 lbs., up to 2,700 lbs. of max payload capacity, and up to 24 inches of water fording.

Upscale Features & Equipment

The concept was marvelous, but the production-ready Ram 1500 REV has its share of styling highlights. It has a muscular hood that hides a 15 cubic-foot frunk underneath, and we’re crushing on those “tuning fork” LED headlights and the illuminated RAM badge. What’s more interesting is the cabin’s litany of genuine carbon fiber trim, shiny metal, and sumptuous cowhide.

Ram said the 1500 REV is the brand’s most technologically-advanced truck, and it has the hardware to prove it. The most advanced Uconnect 5 infotainment system comprises a 14.5-inch center touchscreen, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a heads-up display, a digital rearview mirror, and a 10.25-inch passenger screen.

The latter enables the person riding shotgun to perform co-piloting functions (navigation and device management, for example), view the many external cameras, or connect their smartphones via HDMI. In addition, the range-topping Ram 1500 REV Tungsten will arrive with a 23-speaker Klipsch Reference premium audio system with a 12-inch subwoofer, heated and ventilated quilted leather seats with 24-way power adjustability, powered headrests, a suede headliner, and more.

2025 Ram 1500 REV interior layout. Photo: Ram Trucks.

Driver-Assist Capability

Like any modern EV, the 2025 Ram 1500 REV has a hands-free active driving assist system that gathers data from the many standard sensors, radars, and cameras. It also has ParkSense automated parking to make life easier in the urban jungle.

2025 Ram 1500 REV: Pricing & Availability

Production for the 2025 Ram 1500 REV will commence in 2024 and arrive at dealerships in five trim variants: Tradesman, Big Horn/Lone Star, Laramie, Limited, and the top-of-the-line Tungsten. We expect the Tradesman to start under $60,000, while the Tungsten could have an $86,000 MSRP.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Ram Trucks.