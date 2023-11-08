2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger: New Plug-In Hybrid Truck Promises Unlimited Range With Some Cool Engineering Tech

The 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger attempts to solve two of the biggest hurdles buyers have about transitioning from gasoline to electric: range anxiety and the lack of charging infrastructure.

It addresses both by offering a standard Pentastar V6 that connects to a generator and feeds electrons to a 92 kWh battery, which supplies power to two electric motors that generate up to 663 horsepower and 615 lb-ft. of torque. The V6 engine’s sole purpose is to power the generator, not the rear wheels of the truck.

2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger: Unlimited Range?

The Ram 1500 Ramcharger rides on a similar “STLA Frame” body-on-frame architecture as the incoming 1500 REV all-electric truck. Ram’s decision to shoehorn a gas-fed V6 generator is a response to the growing popularity of hybrids, and it did it without sacrificing what actual buyers crave in a workhorse vehicle.

“With unlimited battery-electric range, the Ram 1500 Ramcharger is the pinnacle of the light-duty pickup truck segment and the ultimate electric truck,” said Tim Kuniskis, Ram brand CEO – Stellantis, during the reveal of the Ram 1500 Ramcharger.

What Kuniskis is effectively saying is that since the Ramcharger is not dependent on charging stations, drivers could theoretically achieve “unlimited range” by filling up the tank. It’s not exactly unlimited range since you must gas up the engine eventually, but we understand where Ram is coming from.

Ram said to expect 145 miles of all-electric range and up to 690 miles with a full tank of gas, numbers that may sway some buyers towards an electrified truck, unlimited range claims aside. The Ramcharger accepts up to 400V of DC fast-charging to replenish 50 miles of range in about 10 minutes.

2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger Tradesman. Photo: Ram Truck Brand.

No Mechanical Path: How It Works

The liquid-cooled 92 kWh battery pack, paired with the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 and 130 kW generator, sends power to a 250 kW front and 238 kW rear electric drive module (EDM). The EDMs combine the motor, gearbox, and inverter along with all-wheel-drive capability.

As described by Ram, the 1500 Ramcharger features one EDM on the front axle with an automatic wheel-end disconnect that allows the front wheels to spin freely in certain conditions, maximizing efficiency. The second EDM is positioned on the rear axle with an available electronic-locking rear differential.

The mechanical power of the Pentastar V6 is converted to electrical power by the 130 kW generator. That electrical power can be used to charge the battery or applied to the high-voltage bus, where the EDMs can use the electrical power from the generator and battery to provide more bite for the wheels. Through this design, Ram is able to have no direct mechanical path from the engine to the wheels.

Essentially, the Pentastar V6 is only responsible for powering the 130 kW generator, with packaging consideration for the front EDM. The generator mounts directly to the engine while a power inverter module mounts on the vehicle and connects to a junction box.

If you are fascinated by how electric drive powertrains are designed and how they function, take a listen to this episode of AutoVision News Radio featuring the electrical hardware engineering team from GKN Automotive.

The 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger is built on the Stellantis STLA Frame platform. Photo: Ram Truck Brand.

Towing & Payload Capacity

The trouble with electric trucks is how the driving range diminishes when towing or carrying heavy loads. However, Ram claims up to 14,000 lbs. of towing (with a class 5 hitch) and a 2,625 lbs. max payload capacity when properly equipped, near-identical numbers to the Ram 1500 REV.

How Fast Is The 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger?

Discussing the zero to 60 times of a half-ton truck is acceptable in the electric age, given the reputation of instant torque. On this front, the Ram 1500 Ramcharger delivers. The automaker claims zero to 60 mph in four seconds, a hair faster than the 1500 REV, and enough to make you smile when given the beans.

Premium Features & Sporty Design

The 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger has inherited the styling cues of its 1500 REV brethren. It has a forward-leaning front grille design with an illuminated RAM badge that pulsates when recharging. Moreover, it features similar LED taillamps that extend to the power-operated tailgate. Ram said the bed offers room to carry plywood and drywall like a conventional gas-powered Ram truck.

Inside the Ramcharger is a leather, metal, and carbon fiber showcase. Front and center is a 14.5-inch Uconnect 5 infotainment touchscreen and a 10.25-inch passenger screen, while the driver can access a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

Moreover, a standard full-color heads-up display (up to 10 inches) shows the current speed, turn-by-turn navigation, lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warnings, and more.

2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger Tungsten

Ram has yet to fully divulge the available trim variants, but we know a Tradesman, Big Horn, and Laramine are coming. Ram also revealed more about what to expect from the top-of-the-line Tungsten grade.

It features dual-textured metal trim, an Indigo/Sea Salt interior theme, a suede headliner, quilted leather upholstery with heating and ventilating functions, powered headrests, and a Klipsch Reference premium audio system with 23 speakers.

All Ramchargers have an e-shifter, regen buttons, an illuminated starter button, five driving modes (Auto, Sport, Tow, Snow, Off-Road), and a push-button trailer steering knob. Other features include a four-corner air suspension, hands-free highway driving assist, and a digital rearview mirror.

2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger Tungsten. Photo: Ram Truck Brand.

2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger MSRP

Ram has opened the pre-order books for the 1500 Ramcharger and 1500 REV, but the first deliveries won’t arrive until late 2024. The MSRP information remains forthcoming, although we expect the Ramcharger to be more affordable than the all-electric 1500 REV’s sub-$60,000 to $85,000 starting MSRP price.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger Photo Gallery

Photos & Source: Ram Truck Brand.