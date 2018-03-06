2019 Ram 1500 MSRP: Complete Pricing Chart By Trim Level

The 2019 Ram 1500 debuted at NAIAS earlier this year with some impressive technology and performance specs. As the trucks are being shipped to dealers, Ram has announced pricing for each trim level, with the starting MSRP coming in at $31,695, plus a $1,645 destination fee. Overall, the new Ram 1500 has a wide range of offerings.

The 2019 Ram 1500 MSRP chart is below.

By The Numbers

The Tradesman Quad Cab 4×2 comes in at the aforementioned $31,695, contrasted with the top-tier Limited Crew Cab 4×4 V8 at $57,390. Tradesman, Big Horn, and Rebel pricing reflects the standard 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 with the eTorque mild hybrid powertrain (late availability). The optional 5.7-liter HEMI with the eight-speed automatic transmission is $1,195, while the eTorque-equipped HEMI is $1,995 (late availability).

Laramie, Laramie Longhorn, and Limited pricing reflects the standard 5.7-liter HEMI, while the eTorque-equipped HEMI is an additional $800 (late availability). The chart below sorts everything out nicely.

The 2019 Ram 1500 is built at the Sterling Heights (Michigan) Assembly Plant.

Photo & Source: FCA US LLC.