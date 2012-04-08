1914 Rolls-Royce Published April 6, 2012 in My Visit to the National Automobile Museum in Turin, Italy ← Previous Next → 1914 Rolls-Royce(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)You'll Also Love These:
Readers might be interested in this car’s history before it went to Turin.
The car was spotted by my uncle (Dr. Robin Williamson) as a complete wreck in a hedge near his home in Oxfordshire, England. This was in the 1950’s. He asked the farmer about it who agreed to let my uncle restore it. I remember it as a small boy. Sadly my uncle died quite young in the 1960’s and the car was sold at auction in London. I was a student in London at the time so I went to the auction. The car sold for the top price, £10,000. I think it was driven across Europe to Turin.
For some years the car was quite neglected and a member of the family was quite disappointed when he or she saw it, but clearly now it is in stunning condition. I believe it was used as an officer’s staff car in the first world war.
Wow, thanks for the back-story Richard! That’s super interesting. Have you been to Turin to see it?