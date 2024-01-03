Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

Crash Course: 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross Review

The 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross is a reliable, fuel-efficient option.

The Corolla offers plenty of space for its size.

While it’s unexciting to drive, this model is reassuringly practical.

Simple, frugal, and practical, the best surprise of the 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross is that there’s no surprise — this sensible option continues to please.

2024 Toyota Corolla Cross Look and Feel

Our team checked out every detail of the 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross, looking at the dimensions, sitting in every seat, and opening each storage compartment. Along the way, we gained an appreciation of not just how this model looks close-up, but also what you can expect when you get behind the wheel.

Exterior

While some Toyotas may wear an aggressive, scowling face, the Corolla Cross’s simple frowning expression is a welcome respite. This modest box of a vehicle lacks ostentation, except for its metallic trim that starts at the base of the windshield and runs along the side of the vehicle. That said, you can add a bit of a splash with one of four optional two-tone paint combinations, finished with a black roof.

Opting for the SE or XSE instead of the base S trim brings with it privacy glass and roof rails. And being a Corolla, it’s 5 inches shorter than the Toyota RAV4. At 176.8 inches long, it’s most definitely an urban dweller of the first order.

Keep in mind that S and SE models wear 17-inch rubber, while XSE models get 18-inch wheels.

Interior

Climb inside and you’ll find enough space up front, although second-row accommodations are a bit tighter, not unlike the Toyota Corolla sedan. Cargo space is more generous, especially given its dimensions. It comes in at 21.5 cubic feet, growing to 61.8 cubic feet when the rear seats are folded down. But this is only true if you choose the hybrid. Opting for a conventionally-powered Corolla Cross brings more storage space, in this case, 24.6 cubic feet.

The instrument panel looks similar to the one used in other Corollas, including an 8-inch touchscreen and all the conveniences you need for your modern tech life. Ambience is about what you’d expect, with an abundance of hard plastic surfaces, offset by some padded surfaces.

2024 Toyota Corolla Cross Performance

The 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross is sensibly designed inside and out, but does that apply to what’s under the hood as well? We took a look at both the traditional gas-powered model and the hybrid option to find out.

Powertrain

The Toyota Corolla Cross comes with either front-wheel or all-wheel drive. Power comes from a 2.0-liter double-overhead-cam 4-cylinder engine rated at 169 horsepower and 150 pound-feet of torque. A continuously variable automatic transmission is standard. You can also get the Corolla Cross as a gas-electric hybrid, which pairs the 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine gas engine with electric motors to provide all-wheel drive through a continuously variable transmission. Rated at 196 horsepower, Toyota says the 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid runs 0-60 mph in 8 seconds.

Towing is rated at 1,500 pounds with a 150-pound tongue weight.

But its performance should come as no surprise. It performs like a Corolla. It’s not exciting. It’s competent, economical, and reliable transportation. It’s uneventful unless you ask for more power. Then, the engine groans noticeably as the transmission unenthusiastically releases more power.

Road and tire noise are present, but not objectionable. Cornering causes some body lean, but the ride is well controlled over bumps, with only the largest road shocks filtering through. Steering is light with some play on center, but don’t expect much in the way of road feel. However, mileage is excellent.

Features and Technology

Thankfully, the Corolla Cross comes with Toyota’s new multimedia interface that’s far easier to use than the company’s previous system. As you’d expect, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and USB-C charge ports come standard, as does a 4G AT&T hotspot that can handle up to five devices.

Toyota’s standard driver assistance safety systems include a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, lane departure alert with steering assist, dynamic radar cruise control, hill start assist control, lane tracing assist, road sign assist, and automatic high beams. SE and XSE models also get standard blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.

2024 Toyota Corolla Cross Specifications

In the table below, you’ll find the manufacturer specs for the 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross:

Price $24,960-$32,400, plus $1,335 destination charge Dimensions Length: 176.8 inchesWidth: 71.9 inchesHeight: 64.8 inchesWheelbase: 103.9 inches Weight 3,395 pounds Powertrain 2.0-liter four-cylinder engineContinuously variable transmissionAll-wheel drive Fuel economy 29 mpg city32 mpg highway30 mpg combined Performance specs 169 horsepower150 pound-feet of torque On-sale date Now

2024 Toyota Corolla Cross: The Wrap-Up

Practical, efficient, robust, and reliable, the 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross is a sensibly designed, sensibly priced transportation device. It will carry you, your friends, and your family safely and comfortably with little muss, fuss, or bother. If your budget allows, spring for the hybrid. Outstanding fuel efficiency makes it worth the extra investment, while its added performance makes the Corolla Cross a more enjoyable driving experience.

Its flavor is “vanilla,” which is perfectly satisfactory. But it doesn’t deliver the flair or personality of some of its competitors. And for some buyers, that’s fine.

2024 Toyota Corolla Cross: FAQ

Here are some frequently asked questions about the 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross:

Will the Toyota Corolla be redesigned in 2024? No, the model remains unchanged from 2023. What is the gas mileage for the 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid? The 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid delivers 45 mpg city, 38 mpg highway, and up to 42 combined. How far can a Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid go on a full tank? The Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid can go 400 miles on a full tank.

*Data accurate at time of publication.