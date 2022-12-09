Dodge Charger vs Dodge Challenger: Which Would You Choose? (Video)

The Dodge Charger and Challenger are the last true Detroit muscle cars. Although the Charger Daytona SRT Concept made a splash at the 2022 SEMA Show, the current Charger and Challenger remind us that big cars with big engines are still sought after and loved by enthusiasts worldwide.

Before working at Automoblog full-time, I had the opportunity to tour with Dodge as part of its national auto show team. During that time, I talked with car enthusiasts from all walks of life and learned the specs of the Charger and the Challenger like the back of my hand. However, there was one question I never could answer for auto show attendees: “which one do you like better? The Charger or the Challenger?”

