Crash Course: 2024 Nissan Rogue Review

The Nissan Rogue delivers a smooth, comfortable ride.

Updated technology features include the availability of integrated Google software on select grades.

The roomy cabin of the 2024 model has been revised with better materials.

Nissan’s most popular vehicle gets a thoroughly modern makeover for 2024, but performance remains unchanged for the reliable, fuel-efficient Rogue.

2024 Nissan Rogue Look and Feel

How do the seats feel to sit in? Do storage compartments open smoothly and quietly?

Our team launched a hands-on review of the 2024 Nissan Rogue to answer questions about the overall “feel” of the vehicle.

Exterior

The 2024 Nissan Rogue gets a facelift front and rear – Nissan’s “V-Motion” grille receives a thoroughly modern makeover, with front and rear fascias getting a far more sophisticated look. Walk around back and you’ll find redesigned inner tail lights, satin-finished exterior badges and fresh 18-inch alloy wheel designs. The Rogue is available in S, SV, SL, and Platinum trim levels, with Platinum models distinguished by gloss-black fenders and lower exterior and front fascia trim, as well as a new 19-inch wheel design.

Interior

Inside, interior finishes have been revised with better materials. Thankfully, its design remains a paragon of simplicity. Climate controls have unpretentious knobs, while the infotainment system has a volume knob and buttons for cycling up and down the radio dial.

The Rogue retains its accommodating interior, which features 31.6 cubic feet of cargo space and increases to 74.1 cubic feet with the second-row seat folded down.

Due to the insulated front side glass, the cabin generally proves quiet and the seats are comfortably supportive. The SV offers optional heated front seats, which are standard on the SL and Platinum. On the Platinum, heated rear seats are available, but ventilated seats are not.

2024 Nissan Rogue Performance

After getting a comprehensive look at how this model presents visually, and how each component works together to deliver an overall impression, our team tested the Rogue on a variety of road and traffic conditions.

Powertrain

The Rogue features a 1.5-liter three-cylinder variable compression turbocharged engine matched with a continuously variable transmission (CVT) that produces 201 horsepower and 225 pound-feet of torque. It uses regular unleaded gasoline and can tow up to 1,500 pounds, with 150 pounds of tongue weight. Front-wheel drive is standard, all-wheel drive is optional.

S models are shod with 17-inch wheels, the SV grade has 18s, while SL and Platinum trims wear 19s.

The Rogue generates strong power once moving, although it’s not the fastest SUV. It does exhibit turbo lag upon initial acceleration, but it’s tolerable. Contrary to most of its contemporaries, the continuously variable automatic transmission behaves more like a typical automatic transmission. The normal “rubberbanding” that CVTs suffer from isn’t as prevalent here.

For the most part, the ride is smooth and comfortable, which is a pleasant difference from the numerous compact SUVs that paint an all-too-clear picture of our failing infrastructure. There’s a lack of excessive body movement over bumps, and cornering finds the Rogue’s body lean to be moderate. The Rogue, however, never lives up to its name, despite fast steering, a hint of road feel, and a well-controlled but compliant ride. The majority of mainstream consumers will be pleased with handling, but a driving aficionado may not be.

Features and Technology

Advanced driver assistance safety systems include standard automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind spot warning, rear cross traffic alert, lane departure warning, high beam assist and rear automatic braking. optional systems include blind spot intervention, traffic sign recognition, a 360-degree camera system, head-up display, and Nissan’s ProPilot steering assistance package.

But it’s the availability of integrated Google software on the 2024 Nissan Rogue SL and Platinum grades that’s the main benefit of waiting for the 2024 Nissan Rogue. There’s also a Wi-Fi hotspot with Google Assistant, Google Maps, and Google Play. You don’t have to have your smartphone paired, plugged in, or in the vehicle to use the software. In addition, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard; Wireless Apple CarPlay is included on Rogue Platinum and in the SL. But which model you choose affects the infotainment screen size. The Rogue S and SV come fitted with an 8-inch touchscreen, while SL and Platinum trims come with a 12.3-inch unit. SLs also get a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

2024 Nissan Rogue Specifications

In the table below, you’ll find the manufacturer specs for the 2024 Nissan Rogue:

Price To be announced Dimensions Length: 183 inchesWidth: 72.4 inchesHeight: 66.5 inchesWheelbase: 106.5 inches Weight 3,737 pounds Powertrain 1.5-liter three-cylinder variable compression turbocharged engineContinuously variable transmissionAll-wheel drive Fuel economy 28 mpg city34 mpg highway31 mpg combined Performance specs 201 horsepower225 pound-feet of torque On-sale date Early 2024

2024 Nissan Rogue: The Wrap-Up

There is no evil in this Rogue’s heart. It’s an affable compact crossover that returns decent fuel economy and comfortably transports you through life. With lively acceleration and a smooth ride, a roomy cabin, and a wealth of technology and standard features, it comes at a price that won’t break the bank. It’s a mainstream crossover that’s engineered to please most buyers, and is every bit the antithesis of its name.

2024 Nissan Rogue: FAQ

Here are some frequently asked questions about the 2024 Nissan Rogue:

How big is the 2023 Rogue? It’s 183 inches long and 72 inches wide, putting it in the compact SUV market segment. Does the 2023 Nissan Rogue require premium gas? No. It runs on regular unleaded 87 octane gasoline. What SUV does the Rogue compare to? The Rogue is similar to models such as the Chevrolet Equinox, Ford Bronco Sport, Ford Escape, Honda CR-V, Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sportage, Mazda CX-30, Subaru Forester, and Toyota RAV4

*Data accurate at time of publication.