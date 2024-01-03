2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Review

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

Crash Course: 2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Overview

The 2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid is a wise budgeting decision, starting at $23,300.

This efficient option delivers the sort of fuel economy anyone can appreciate, whether they’re concerned about the environment or about protecting their wallet at the pump.

On the road, this vehicle proves fairly agile, although not extremely sporty or exciting.

The 2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid is an affordable and reliable option that largely prioritizes fuel efficiency and an all-around solid vehicle build over excitement behind the wheel.

2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Look and Feel

Our team took in the basics and then drilled deeper into how the 2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid presents visually and how it feels, to evaluate this perhaps-unassuming offering.

Exterior

If you’re in the witness protection program, you couldn’t pick a better sedan than the 2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid. Its ubiquity makes it the perfect car to blend in with the crowd. Certainly its face is familiar, boasting a large gaping maw bookended by thin, daggerlike LED headlights. The sheet metal is clean and lean, with tastefully applied creases to cut the visual mass of its doors.

It’s assuredly conservative, much like its Corolla Hatchback and Corolla Cross siblings. But unlike, say, most Prius drivers, Corolla Hybrid drivers don’t have to prove their eco-friendly standing by driving an odd-looking car. That’s just not who they are. To them, a 2024 Corolla Hybrid is an intelligent budgeting decision. And it is indeed that, since it starts at $23,300 and returns the sort of fuel economy your stingiest friend or family member adores.

Interior

Climb inside and you’ll find a cabin that’s essentially the same as that of a Corolla LE. With a small, yet firm, front seat cushion, front passengers are seated low. There is ample headroom and legroom up front. But be sure to try before you buy, since the encroaching sunroof cramps back seat headroom. Legroom in the back is good nevertheless.

At the center of the instrument panel is an 8-inch infotainment touch screen that sits above a straightforward row of climate control buttons flanked by rotary knobs. But the instrument panel and center console are not attached, which visually opens up the interior, lending the impression of greater space.

An auxiliary audio jack, USB port, AM/FM/MP3, Bluetooth, 4G LTE Wi-Fi hot spot, Apple CarPlay, Amazon Alexa, Scout GPS compatibility, customizable home screen, and weather and traffic information are among the tech highlights.

2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Performance

The general feel and appearance of this vehicle might be exactly what we expected, but did it impress us on the road? Our team set out in this 2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid and utilized the tech offerings and other features to gain a better understanding of the vehicle.

Powertrain

Whether you get the LE, SE, or XLE, all Corolla Hybrids have the same powertrain – a gruff-sounding 1.8-liter Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine, three electric motors, CVT transmission, and front- or all-wheel drive. A lithium-ion battery powers the electric motors, replacing the nickel-metal hydride battery pack previously used. Front-wheel drive is standard; all-wheel drive is available. But unlike other vehicles that typically get a horsepower increase to offset the drain of all-wheel drive, the Corolla Hybrid’s horsepower remains unchanged.

Despite the Corolla Hybrid’s rather light 2,850-pound curb weight, it’s not fast. Whether you’re in Normal or Sport driving mode, there’s not much of a difference. That said, there is a shift when you switch to Eco mode. Then, it’s so slow, you can feel the earth turning.

But the MacPherson strut front suspension, multi-link rear suspension, and set of stabilizer bars quells body roll while returning a modestly comfortable ride. It proves to be fairly agile, if not sporty or exciting. But that’s typical of most Corollas. Not that there’s anything wrong with that.

Features and Technology

Driver assistance systems include forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, and a lane centering assist. Blind spot warning and rear cross traffic alert are optional.

Standard tech goodies include Apple CarPlay, Android Auto compatibility, and Scout GPS compatibility, as well as a Wi-Fi hot spot. You’ll also get an auxiliary audio jack, USB port, AM/FM/MP3, Bluetooth, and a customizable home screen. Wireless charging and an upgraded JBL audio system are available.

2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Specifications

In the table below, you’ll find manufacturer specs for the 2024 Corolla Hybrid:

Price $23,300 plus $1,095 destination charge and options Dimensions Length: 182.3 inchesWidth: 70.1 inchesHeight: 56.5 inchesWheelbase: 106.3 inches Weight 2,850 pounds Powertrain 1.8-liter four-cylinder engineDual electric motorsCVT transmissionFront/all-wheel drive Fuel economy 53 mpg city46 mpg highway50 mpg combined Performance specs 138 horsepower156 pound-feet of torque On-sale date Now

2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid: The Wrap-Up

The 2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid continues to provide affordable, reliable, fuel-efficient transportation. No, it’s not exciting, but that’s never been its calling card. It’s never been a driver’s car. But for those who just need a solid vehicle, one that will last far longer than its payments, the 2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid could be your next car.

And with a choice of drivelines and body styles, the Toyota Corolla has any number of answers to your transportation needs.

2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid: FAQ

Here are some frequently asked questions about the 2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid:

What is the difference between the Corolla Hybrid 2023 and 2024? Having received a makeover for 2023, the Corolla Hybrid remains mostly unchanged in 2024. But it does get a Nightshade edition, with murdered-out exterior trim and bronze-tinted wheels. How many miles per gallon does a 2024 Toyota Corolla hybrid get? With front-wheel drive, the 2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid returns as high as 53 mpg city and 46 mpg highway; with all-wheel drive, expect to see as little as 47 mpg city and 41 mpg highway, which is still impressive. How much is a 2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid? Prices start at $23,300, plus a $1,095 destination charge. Your price will likely go up if you add optional features or select a higher-end trim.

*Data accurate at time of publication.