2024 Ford Bronco Sport Review

Crash Course: 2024 Ford Bronco Sport Overview

The 2024 Ford Bronco Sport is surprisingly adept and ready for off-road performance.

Our team found that this model offers lots of style for the segment.

The 2024 Bronco Sport manages to be comfortable on-road despite its ability off-road.

The 2024 Ford Bronco Sport may be pricier than other compact SUVs, but with the raised price comes an elevated look, undeniable poise, and compelling off-road capability.

2024 Ford Bronco Sport Look and Feel

In addition to sitting in each seat, opening storage compartments, and checking out the dimensions of the 2024 Ford Bronco Sport, our team scoped out the various trim levels available for this vehicle.

Exterior

Of the two Bronco models Ford currently offers, the 2024 Ford Bronco Sport is truer to the original, if only because its size is closer to its famous first forbearer. While it may lack the full-size Bronco’s intimidating fierceness, the Bronco Sport’s smaller size makes it more approachable – while wearing its style in a more original, updated fashion. Unlike its larger sibling, its roof and doors are not removable, but that doesn’t make it any less of a blast once the sidewalk ends.

Of course, what your Bronco Sport looks like depends on its trim level, as each gets some differentiation. So, a Big Bend model will look somewhat different from a Heritage, Free Wheeling, Outer Banks, or Badlands model.

Speaking of the Bronco Sport Free Wheeling, if you’re a Bronco Sport fan, you’ll notice the presence of this trim – last seen in 2021 – now returning for 2024. The Free Wheeling trim is a revival of a package offered on the F-100, F-150, Bronco, Econoline van, and other Ford trucks in the 1970s. It consists of gradient stripes of red, orange, and yellow on the body sides, liftgate, and hood alongside painted steel wheels. It’s finished with black-trimmed grilles, mirrors, and bumpers.

Interior

The front seat is very accommodating, although the back seat could be roomier. Nevertheless, there’s a hidden storage bin under the hinged rear seat bottom cushion. And the cargo hold is sizable. In fact, there’s enough space to stash two mountain bikes.

You can opt for a 400-watt power inverter, LED lights on the liftgate panel, and a table that opens into a work area and lunch table, making it ideal for tailgating. In fact, Ford designers built a bottle opener into the liftgate.

2024 Ford Bronco Sport Performance

After gaining a sense of how this auto presents visually, and how the components work together to create an overall impression, we tested the Bronco Sport on the open road.

Powertrain

The 2024 Bronco Sport inherited its platform and mechanical bits from the Escape. So, a turbocharged 1.5-liter 3-cylinder engine and 8-speed automatic transmission are standard. It’s rated at 181 horsepower and 190 pound-feet of torque. A larger, more powerful turbocharged 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine and an 8-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters is also offered. It produces a healthier 250 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque. Towing is rated at 2,200 pounds.

All-wheel drive is standard on both models, as are five selectable terrain driving modes, which Ford dubs GOAT modes, for “Go Over All Terrain.” They include Normal, ECO, Sport, Slippery, and Sand.

The Bronco Sport meets most of your off-road needs in a stylish vehicle that’s suited for trail life. It may not have equipment to tackle the most severe off-road situations, but it nevertheless provides a surprisingly comfortable on-road ride for a trailblazer. Capable? More than you’d expect. This is not an imitation designer item.

With approach and departure angles of 30.4 degrees and 33.1 degrees, respectively, this has the appearance of a smaller Bronco, and most of the chops of the larger one.

Features and Technology

All 2024 Ford Bronco Sports come equipped with an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen, while upper trim levels also get a 6.5-inch digital instrument cluster. A six-speaker audio system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is standard. A 10-speaker B&O audio system is optional. And USB ports abound.

2024 Ford Bronco Sport Specifications

In the table below, you’ll find the manufacturer specs for the 2024 Ford Bronco Sport:

Specification 2024 Ford Bronco Sport Details Price $31,230-$38,390 Dimensions Length: 172.7 inches

Width: 74.3 inches

Height: 71.4 inches

Wheelbase: 105.1 inches Weight 3,590 pounds Powertrain 2.0-liter EcoBoost 4-cylinder engine

8-speed automatic transmission

All-wheel drive Fuel economy 21 mpg city

26 mpg highway

23 mpg combined Performance specs 250 horsepower

277 pound-feet of torque On-sale date Now

2024 Ford Bronco Sport: The Wrap-Up

If there’s one truism in life, it’s that high fashion costs more. And so it goes that the 2024 Ford Bronco Sport. It’s pricier than competing compact SUVs, but it rewards you every time you approach it, with a look unlike any other. Yet this is no empty-headed fashion model; it’s a real-deal SUV. In fact, it’s astonishing how poised and capable this baby Bronco is off-road. The Bronco Sport is not less of a Bronco, merely a smaller, less expensive one.

2024 Ford Bronco Sport: FAQ

Here are some frequently asked questions about the 2024 Ford Bronco Sport:

When can I order the 2024 Bronco? The 2024 Bronco is available for purchase now. What is the ground clearance of the 2024 Ford Bronco Sport? The 2024 Ford Bronco Sport sits at 8.8 inches above the ground. How much is a 2024 Bronco Sport? Base prices start at $31,230 and top out at $38,390 before options.

*Data accurate at time of publication.