Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

General Motors warranty offerings vary across the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands.

Featured Extended Warranty Companies We reviewed the best extended auto warranty providers, and here are our top picks. Best Overall Warranty Provider 4.6 Coverage:: 6 plan options, from routine maintenance to full coverage

Cost:: Several discounts available

Reputation:: Smooth claims experience as a direct provider (866) 990-3410 Check Price Affordable Monthly Payment 4.5 Coverage:: 6 plan options, some that last up to 300,000 miles

Cost:: Flexible month-to-month contracts

Reputation:: Most popular warranty provider (877) 265-5123 Check Price Best Warranty Provider for Used Cars 4.4 Coverage:: 6 plan options, the highest similar to a manufacturer’s warranty

Cost:: No down payment required

Reputation:: Strong BBB (Better Business Bureau) rating (866) 950-7122 Check Price

If you’re looking to purchase a new Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, or GMC model, you’re likely wondering what a General Motors factory warranty covers and how long it lasts. In this article, we’ll take a deep dive into the factory warranty offered to all General Motors (GM) brands. We’ll also touch on its extended warranties and why you should consider a third-party provider in your search for the best extended car warranty.

Crash Course:

General Motors factory warranty coverage provides both bumper-to-bumper and powertrain protection for all new Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC models.

Buick, Chevrolet, and GMC have 3 years/36,000 miles of bumper-to-bumper coverage and 5 years/60,000 miles of powertrain coverage .

and . Cadillac offers 4 years/50,000 miles of bumper-to-bumper coverage and 6 years/70,000 miles of powertrain protection .

and . Vehicles manufactured under brands by General Motors have lower-than-average reliability rates. An extended warranty from GM or a third-party provider may give you peace of mind over potentially costly mechanical repairs.

General Motors Factory Warranty Coverage

There isn’t just one General Motors factory warranty offered to all new GM vehicle brands. This automaker owns four major brands – Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC – and all have varying terms and conditions for their new car factory warranties. However, these brands offer two main types of coverage for each of their models: bumper-to-bumper warranties and powertrain warranties.

See the table below for a direct comparison between the four General Motors brands:

General Motors Brand Bumper-to-Bumper Warranty Powertrain Warranty Buick 3 years/36,000 miles 5 years/60,000 miles Cadillac 4 years/50,000 miles 6 years/70,000 miles Chevrolet 3 years/36,000 miles 5 years/60,000 miles GMC 3 years/36,000 miles 5 years/60,000 miles

We encourage you to consult your owner’s manual for the most comprehensive warranty information on what auto warranties come with your General Motors make and model.

Buick Factory Warranty Coverage

Bumper-to-bumper warranty: 3 years/36,000 miles

Powertrain warranty: 5 years/60,000 miles

This coverage comes with both roadside assistance and courtesy transportation. Your first maintenance visit is also covered within the first year of ownership, and it includes a multi-point vehicle inspection, oil change, and tire rotation. Other warranties included with GM’s Buick factory warranty coverage are an emissions control system warranty and rust-through protection.

Read more about this manufacturer’s warranty coverage in our Buick warranty review.

Cadillac Factory Warranty Coverage

Bumper-to-bumper warranty: 4 years/50,000 miles

Powertrain warranty: 6 years/70,000 miles

Cadillac’s factory warranty has the longest coverage terms that GM offers: four years or 50,000 miles of bumper-to-bumper coverage and six years or 70,000 miles of powertrain warranty coverage. The bumper-to-bumper limited warranty also covers tires and towing to the nearest authorized dealership for repairs.

Other warranties included with Cadillac’s factory warranty coverage include an emissions warranty and rust-through protection. As with other GM-vehicle brand warranties, courtesy transportation and your first maintenance visit are covered. Powertrain coverage also comes with roadside assistance, which includes services like emergency fuel deliveries, battery jump-starts, flat tire changes, and more.

Chevrolet Factory Warranty Coverage

Bumper-to-bumper warranty: 3 years/36,000 miles

Powertrain warranty: 5 years/60,000 miles

Chevrolet’s bumper-to-bumper limited warranty and powertrain warranty coverage are virtually identical to what Buick and GMC offer: three years or 36,000 miles of bumper-to-bumper protection and five years or 60,000 miles of powertrain coverage. Additional warranties include an emission control system warranty, corrosion coverage, and rust-through protection for sheet metal.

Other perks that come with a Chevy factory warranty include a free first-maintenance visit, roadside assistance, and courtesy transportation.

Read more in depth about this coverage in our Chevy warranty review.

GMC Factory Warranty Coverage

Bumper-to-bumper warranty: 3 years/36,000 miles

Powertrain warranty: 5 years/60,000 miles

Yet again, GMC’s factory warranty doesn’t stray from its norm. You’ll receive three years or 36,000 miles of bumper-to-bumper warranty coverage and five years or 60,000 miles of powertrain coverage with a new GMC vehicle. Other warranty coverages falling under GMC’s new vehicle warranty umbrella include an emissions warranty, corrosion protection, and rust-through protection.

In addition to these factory warranty coverages, you’ll receive roadside assistance benefits, courtesy transportation, and your first maintenance visit free of charge.

Read more about factory warranty coverage from this brand in our GMC warranty review.

General Motors Factory Warranty Exclusions

Exclusions are the items a warranty will not pay for, and the ones found in General Motors factory warranty coverage are standardized across all its brands. These exclusions apply to Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC:

Routine maintenance services with the exception of your first visit

Noises or vibrations due to normal characteristics of your vehicle model

Damage due to an accident, misuse, insufficient maintenance, or vehicle alteration

Components such as wiring, sensors, connectors, coolants, hoses, and more

General Motors Warranty Advantages & Disadvantages

General Motors factory warranty coverage isn’t on par with Kia or Hyundai’s industry-leading warranties: five years or 60,000 miles of bumper-to-bumper coverage and ten years or 100,000 miles of powertrain coverage. However, coverage is consistent with other manufacturers like Honda, Jeep, Ford, Toyota, and more.

See the table below for a comparison of the factory warranties that General Motors’ competitors offer:

Factory Warranty Bumper-to-Bumper Coverage Powertrain Coverage Hyundai 5 years/60,000 miles 10 years/100,000 miles Kia 5 years/60,000 miles 10 years/100,000 miles Acura 4 years/50,000 miles 6 years/70,000 miles Chrysler 3 years/36,000 miles 5 years/60,000 miles Ford 3 years/36,000 miles 5 years/60,000 miles Honda 3 years/36,000 miles 5 years/60,000 miles Jeep 3 years/36,000 miles 5 years/60,000 miles Subaru 3 years/36,000 miles 5 years/60,000 miles Toyota 3 years/36,000 miles 5 years/60,000 miles Nissan 3 years/36,000 miles 5 years/60,000 miles Show more Show less

We appreciate how all General Motors factory warranties are fully transferable to new owners. GM also provides automotive technicians that specialize in the brand’s repairs.

A drawback to General Motors factory warranties is that repair work done at independent shops may not be reimbursed since vehicles need to be diagnosed by a GM dealer to determine eligibility.

General Motors Vehicle Reliability

Vehicle reliability and average annual repair costs vary widely between General Motors brands and models. We’ve gathered data from RepairPal on the annual average maintenance and repair costs for some of the most popular Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC models.

Buick Reliability

Buick is the most reliable of the GM brands. It received a 3.5 out of 5.0 for reliability from RepairPal, ranking it 13th out of 32 brands. However, 13% of repairs across all Buick models are considered severe, which is slightly above average for all makes and models.

Buick Repair & Maintenance Costs

Repair and maintenance costs across Buick models are lower than average, sitting at around $608 per year. This is around 7% less than the average of $652 for all vehicles. See the table below for average annual costs by Buick model:

Buick Model Average Repair Costs Enclave $720 Encore $466 Envision $233

Cadillac Reliability

Cadillac isn’t known to be a reliable brand. It was awarded a 3.0 out of 5.0 for reliability, ranking it 26th out of 32 for all car brands. Also, 17% of all Cadillac repairs are considered severe, compared to just 12% across all models.

Cadillac Repair & Maintenance Costs

RepairPal reports that the average cost to maintain and repair a Cadillac is around $783 per year. This is a 20% increase from the average annual repair costs across all vehicles. See the table below for more information on specific Cadillac models:

Cadillac Model Average Repair Costs Escalade ESV $1,127 Escalade $1,007 CT6 $614

Chevrolet Reliability

RepairPal awarded Chevrolet 3.5 out of 5.0 for reliability, which ranks it 20th out of 32 car brands. In addition, 15% of Chevrolet repairs are considered severe, in comparison to 12% across all vehicles.

Chevrolet Repair & Maintenance Costs

The average annual maintenance cost for a Chevrolet is $649. This is on par with the average annual repair costs for all vehicles, which is $652. See the table below for a look at average annual repair costs for various Chevy models:

Chevrolet Model Average Repair Costs Tahoe $744 Silverado 1500 $714 Malibu $532

GMC Reliability

GMC’s reliability rating through RepairPal is average. It received a 3.0 out of 5.0 rating that put it 22nd out of 32 car brands. In addition, 17% of repairs on GMC vehicles are considered severe, which is 5% higher than the average.

GMC Repair and Maintenance Costs

The average cost per year to maintain and repair a GMC model is $744, which is 14% higher than the average annual repair cost for all vehicles. See a breakdown of average repair costs for popular GMC models below:

GMC Model Average Repair Costs Yukon $747 Sierra 1500 $727 Canyon $548

General Motors Extended Warranty Options

The below-average reliability coupled with average or above-average repair costs across all General Motors brands may be concerning. However, extended car warranties can offer peace of mind by providing comprehensive protection once your GM factory warranty has expired.

You can purchase a vehicle service contract through a Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, or GMC dealership if you’re looking for factory-backed coverage. You can also purchase a warranty plan from a third-party provider.

General Motors Extended Warranties

The extended warranty offerings from Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC are largely the same. They are backed by General Motors, and you’ll find three plan levels available across all brands – the Powertrain, Silver, and Platinum plans. Keep in mind that these plans must be purchased through a dealership. See the table below for more details:

GM Extended Warranty Plan What It Covers Platinum The most comprehensive coverage offered and the most similar to a bumper-to-bumper warranty. This adds on to the coverage provided by the Silver plan by protecting high-tech, audio, and navigation systems in your GM vehicle. Silver This warranty covers all the parts listed in the Powertrain level of coverage in addition to front suspension, rear suspension, climate control electrical, steering, and brake components. Powertrain This plan offers basic coverage that protects your vehicle’s most essential components, including parts associated with the engine, transmission, drive axles, and hybrid/electric systems.

GM advertises its plans as having customizable contract terms and deductibles. Coverage can provide protection for up to 1,500 different parts on your vehicle depending on the plan you choose, and plans run concurrently with active manufacturer warranties.

It’s good to note that you can cancel your GM extended warranty for a full refund within 30 days, and coverage is fully transferable for a $50 fee.

GM Extended Warranty Perks

You’ll find a wide range of perks built into GM’s extended warranty offerings, including:

Roadside assistance program

Towing services

Battery jump-starts

Emergency fuel and fluid deliveries

Lockout assistance

Rental car coverage

Trip interruption benefits

Third-Party Extended Warranties

If you’re looking for more flexibility and coverage options for your vehicle, you should consider an extended warranty from a third-party provider. You can purchase coverage from a third-party company at any time, and many providers offer protection plans for older, used cars and cars with over 100,000 miles.

Third-party extended warranty companies also offer extensive benefits similar to those offered through General Motors. These include roadside assistance, towing, trip interruption benefits, rental car coverage, and even maintenance coverage in some instances.

General Motors Factory Warranty: Conclusion

General Motors offers limited bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties across Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC that are on par with other manufacturers. The company also has a selection of extended warranties to prolong warranty coverage after the factory warranty expires.

Because GM’s brands aren’t particularly reliable, an extended warranty can help cover repair costs. However, an extended warranty from a third-party provider may be a better value than one from the manufacturer.

GM Warranty Alternatives

Depending on your coverage needs, a third-party provider can offer more flexibility and convenience, since you don’t need to go through a dealership. Check out some of our favorite extended car warranty providers below.

Endurance: Best Overall

Endurance is a top extended warranty provider, and for good reason. Our team loves Endurance for its six coverage levels, as well as its perks like rental car reimbursement, trip interruption coverage, towing services, and roadside assistance. It’s also known for its customer service, transparency, and affordability.

Keep reading: Endurance warranty review

CarShield: Affordable Monthly Payments

CarShield offers multiple plans so you can ensure your warranty covers your needs. We love that it offers towing, roadside assistance, and rental car reimbursement, as well as coverage for trips interrupted by breakdowns. CarShield also offers a 30-day guarantee so you can feel good about your warranty coverage.

Keep reading: CarShield warranty review

Compare: CarShield vs. Endurance

General Motors Factory Warranty: FAQ

Here are some frequently asked questions about General Motors:

Does GM offer a 10-year warranty? No, General Motors does not offer a factory warranty that lasts up to 10 years. Only Hyundai, Kia and Mitsubishi offer a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain factory warranty on new vehicles. Does GM have a 100,000-mile warranty? Yes, but only for its extended warranty offerings. General Motors extended protection plans have coverage terms that are available for up to eight years or 100,000 miles spending on your choice of plan. How long is a GM factory warranty? GM factory warranties vary across brands. You’ll find a three-year or 36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year or 60,000-mile powertrain warranty with Buick, Chevrolet, and GMC models. You’ll find a four-year or 50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a six-year or 70,000-mile powertrain warranty on new Cadillac vehicles.

Our Methodology

Our expert review team takes satisfaction in providing accurate and unbiased information. We identified the following rating categories based on consumer survey data and conducted extensive research to formulate rankings of the best extended auto warranty providers.

Industry Standing: Our team considers Better Business Bureau (BBB) ratings, availability, and years in business when giving this score.

Our team considers Better Business Bureau (BBB) ratings, availability, and years in business when giving this score. Coverage: Because each consumer has unique needs, it’s essential that a car warranty company offers an array of coverage options. We take into account the number of plans offered by each provider, term limits, exclusions, and additional benefits.

Because each consumer has unique needs, it’s essential that a car warranty company offers an array of coverage options. We take into account the number of plans offered by each provider, term limits, exclusions, and additional benefits. Affordability: A variety of factors influence cost, so it can be difficult to compare quotes between providers. Our team performs ongoing secret shopper analyses for different vehicles, mileages, warranty plans, and locations to give this rating.

A variety of factors influence cost, so it can be difficult to compare quotes between providers. Our team performs ongoing secret shopper analyses for different vehicles, mileages, warranty plans, and locations to give this rating. Transparency: We consider the transparency of each company’s contracts and the availability of a money-back guarantee when determining this score.

We consider the transparency of each company’s contracts and the availability of a money-back guarantee when determining this score. Customer Service: Reputable extended car warranty companies operate with a certain degree of care for consumers. We take into account customer reviews, BBB complaints, and the responsiveness of the customer service team.

*Data accurate at time of publication.