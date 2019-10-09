What’s The Best Bumper-to-Bumper Warranty?

A bumper-to-bumper warranty is the highest level of protection, but what does it cover or exclude?

What automakers provide the longest lasting coverage?

Your manufacturer’s warranty will eventually expire.

See how you can extend bumper-to-bumper protection through a third-party provider.

Sales forecasts from April 2019 ranked GM, Ford, Honda, Nissan, and Hyundai – in that order – as the most popular car brands in the U.S. You may have your own preference for Ford over Nissan, or Honda over Hyundai, but in the event of a mechanical breakdown, does this ranking hold true for their bumper-to-bumper warranties?

A bumper-to-bumper warranty covers repair and labor for almost all parts of the vehicle. It is normally included in a manufacturer’s warranty or is a coverage level option for an extended warranty. There are exceptions such as tires, air filters, brake drums, or wipers, which should be stated in your contract.

We'll explain what you need to know about bumper-to-bumper warranties and which manufacturer offers the best bumper-to-bumper coverage. You'll also learn how to continue this comprehensive coverage after your manufacturer's warranty expires with an extended warranty from top third-party provider.



What Is A Bumper-to-Bumper Warranty?

A bumper-to-bumper warranty covers the majority of the car’s components, such as:

Braking

Steering

Suspension

Vehicle body

Heating/cooling

Fuel delivery system

Electronics and electrical systems

Keep in mind coverage from the manufacturer only includes repairs or replacements for defective or faulty parts or workmanship – not repairs from normal use. Check your specific warranty to see if labor and parts is included.

Bumper-to-bumper warranties rarely cover tires, wiper blades, or brake pads. They also do not cover routine maintenance, wear and tear, accident damage, or neglect.

Terms are often three years or 36,000 miles, whichever comes first, but some last longer. If that limited warranty has expired, you can still purchase bumper-to-bumper coverage. People get these warranties for peace of mind, especially if they accrue miles quickly or want to keep the car for a long time.

Bumper-to-bumper warranties are sometimes called “exclusionary” warranties, because a few exclusions are listed in the contract rather than a full list of covered items. There are two types of bumper-to-bumper warranties you can get from a manufacturer:

Exclusionary coverage under the manufacturer’s new limited warranty normally guarantees repair and labor coverage for 36 months or 36,000 miles, whichever comes first. Pricing is included in the car’s financing.

normally guarantees repair and labor coverage for 36 months or 36,000 miles, whichever comes first. Pricing is included in the car’s financing. Exclusionary coverage under an extended warranty offers protection after the new limited warranty expires. These contracts can have terms for several years, sometimes as long as 10 years. Since these plans are vehicle service contracts and not true warranties, you purchase them separately from your vehicle.

What’s A Powertrain Warranty?

Powertrain coverage normally lasts longer than a bumper-to-bumper warranty – usually five years or 60,000 miles as a minimum. A Powertrain warranty covers components of a car’s engine, transmission, and drive axle. The protected components will be listed in your contract.

Comparing Manufacturer Bumper-to-Bumper Warranties

When it comes to bumper-to-bumper warranties, do Chevy and Ford still come out on top? Do Nissan and Hyundai have faster cars in the race? Below are quick comparisons of each manufacturer’s new vehicle limited warranties.

Chevrolet (GM)

3-year/36,000-mile limited warranty

2 maintenance trips within 2 years or 24,000 miles

24/7 roadside assistance

Exclusions: Tire wear Bedliner damage Trip interruption costs



Ford

3-year/36,000-mile limited warranty

For defective tires: 100 percent coverage for the first 12,000 miles, 60 percent coverage during the first 24,000 miles, and 30 percent coverage within 36,000 miles

24/7 roadside assistance

Exclusions: Tire wear Hands-free communication and entertainment



Honda

3-year/36,000-mile limited warranty

Seat belt coverage for a 15-year/150,000-mile term

Exclusions: Tires

Additional restrictions: 6-month term for original key fob and remote batteries 6-month term for wiper blade inserts 1-year/12,000-mile term for wheel balancing and alignment (adjustments) 2-year/24,000-mile term for air conditioning refrigerant



Nissan

3-year/36,000-mile limited warranty

10-year seat belt limited warranty

Battery coverage for Nissan Leaf and Nissan Titan vehicles

24/7 roadside assistance

Exclusions: Tires Commercial/fleet vehicles

Additional restrictions: 12-month term for air conditioner refrigerant recharge 1-year/12,000-mile term for adjustments 6-month term for wiper blade inserts



Hyundai

5-year/60,000-mile limited warranty

24/7 roadside assistance

Exclusions: Vehicle interior Tires

Additional restrictions: 3-year/36,000-mile term for paint and battery repair 1-year/unlimited-mile term for air conditioner refrigerant 1-year/12,000-mile term for adjustments and wear items (brake pads, wiper blades, bulbs, etc.)



Conclusion: Best Manufacturer Bumper-to-Bumper Warranty

Hyundai’s bumper-to-bumper warranties offer the most coverage at five years or 60,000 miles. They also cover wear and tear items for the first year or 12,000 miles. Combined with their 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty, they lead the industry in factory warranty protection.

However, these limited manufacturer warranties aren't meant to last forever. Unless you're covered with a comprehensive service contract, you're still footing the bill for common repairs after your factory warranty expires. A protection plan from a third-party provider can even cover repairs the manufacturer wouldn't.

Benefits of A Third-Party Extended Warranty Company

Third-party websites are the most used resources for online car shopping at 78 percent. So, why shouldn’t it be the same for third-party extended warranty providers?

There are several cases to make for third-party, bumper-to-bumper extended warranties:

They tend to be affordable, because there are many companies competing in the market. Also, dealerships may wrap your extended warranty cost into your financing, meaning you’re paying interest.

You don’t have to repair your car at the dealership, and you’re not limited to their manufacturer parts. You can choose from a larger network of repair or parts facilities.

You can find multiple plan options from each company that fit your particular needs, rather than choosing between a powertrain or full-coverage warranty.

Companies provide plans with very extensive coverage that protect new, certified pre-owned, or used cars with high mileage. And, you'll still get many of the same additional perks, such as roadside assistance.

CARCHEX Bumper-to-Bumper Warranty Options

CARCHEX has provided extended warranties across the country for 20+ years. Their transferable plans span five levels of coverage – Titanium, Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze – but we’ll look at their two most extensive plans.

CARCHEX plans are backed by trustworthy companies (American Auto Shield or Royal Administration Services) who guarantee your approved claims will be paid. Terms range from five to 10 years.

CARCHEX Titanium Plan

The Titanium plan is the highest level of coverage offered by CARCHEX. Some plans are exclusionary, so you’ll only see the unprotected components listed. These CARCHEX plans are most similar to a manufacturer’s warranty.

CARCHEX gives you five plan options with terms lasting up to seven or 10 years. Just a few of the items covered include:

Turbo charger

Seals and gaskets

High-tech electronics

4×4 transfer unit components

Optional luxury electronics package (LCD screens, DVD players, etc.)

Exclusions include:

Accidents

Wear and tear

Regular maintenance

Damage from neglect

Environmental damage

Maintenance repairs (brake pads, spark plugs, catalytic converter, interior, seat belt, body, wiper blades, and tires)

CARCHEX Platinum Plan

Platinum plans cover hundreds of parts, but unlike an exclusionary plan, each covered component is still stated in the contract.

According to the sample contract, the following items are covered:

Braking components

Steering components

Electrical components

Suspension components

Fuel delivery components

Heating/cooling components

Air conditioning components

Enhanced electrical components

24/7 roadside assistance and trip interruption coverage

Powertrain components (engine, transmission, drive axle)

Optional high-tech package, windshield repair, and navigation coverage

Exclusions from the Platinum level are the same as the Titanium level.

High-level coverage options have many customizable add-ons that rival a manufacturer's warranty. For example, you may be able to add certain emissions or enhanced replacement part packages. And, you'll always receive roadside assistance.

Why Choose CARCHEX?

Extended warranty providers promise competitive pricing and commit to customer service. Customers consistently give positive reviews regarding customer service and easy claims process.

Over the years, CARCHEX has received its fair share of awards and endorsements:

Better Business Bureau: A+ rating

Endorsements: DMV.org, Kelley Blue Book, SiriusXM, CARFAX, and more

“2017 Top Pick” and a score of 10.0 from ThoroughlyReviewed

Extended warranty companies make the entire process easy. Companies provide samples of contracts online, as well as step-by-step directions for filing a claim. There are also monthly payment plans available to increase affordability, and companies will pay your authorized repair shop directly. If you decide to cancel your plan, there may be a Money Back Guarantee.

If a Chevrolet or Ford dealership is out of your way, you won't be limited to where you can receive service. Extended warranty providers have networks of licensed repair facilities. Overall, if your vehicle doesn't have a spectacular manufacturer's warranty, then a third-party extended warranty can give you the flexibility you need.

Compare Plans With a CARCHEX Specialist

Look at our list below, and compare your car manufacturer's bumper-to-bumper warranty with extended warranty plans. Find out how different plans compete with a Honda, Nissan, or Chevrolet warranty.

To speak to an agent and get a free quote customized to your vehicle and driving habits, contact extended warranty providers.

Comparing Bumper-to-Bumper Extended Warranties

Once the limited, new car warranty has expired, most manufacturers offer an extended service contract for an additional annual or monthly charge. How do the same manufacturers compare in this category?

Chevrolet (GM)

Platinum Protection Plan

150,000-mile limited warranty

Exclusions: Battery, some electronic and entertainment components, and vehicle body 24/7 roadside assistance



Ford

PremiumCARE Plan

8-year/150,000-mile limited warranty

1,000+ components covered

Highlight coverage includes safety components and high-tech entertainment systems

24/7 roadside assistance

Exclusions: Fabric, liners, carpets, wiper blades, etc.



Honda

Sentinel 3/45 Coverage Plan

3-year/45,000-mile limited warranty

Coverage highlights include oil changes and tire hazard coverage

24/7 roadside assistance, trip interruption coverage, and concierge services

Exclusions: Tires, body, and maintenance items

Nissan

Security+ Gold Preferred Plan

Up to 96-month/120,000-mile term

Covers 2,400+ parts

Coverage highlights include body/interior, entertainment, and navigation components

24/7 roadside assistance and trip interruption coverage

Exclusions: Tires, batteries, brake pads, wiper blades, etc. Normal maintenance items



Hyundai

Platinum Plan

10-year/100,000-mile limited warranty

1,500+ parts covered

Coverage highlights include high-tech, climate control, and navigation components

24/7 roadside assistance and trip interruption coverage

Exclusions: Standard exclusions (neglect, accidents, etc.)



Conclusion: Best Bumper-to-Bumper Extended Warranty

The Chevrolet/GM warranty continues to disappoint with few plan options. The Ford, Hyundai, and Nissan extended warranties provide very extensive coverage with more options. However, third-party provider CARCHEX offers more coverage, with extended warranty plans lasting up to 10 years for bumper-to-bumper coverage.

If you're ready to purchase an extended bumper-to-bumper warranty for your vehicle, research extended warranty providers.