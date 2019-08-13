Everything You Need to Know About Toyota Warranties

Understand what’s included in a Toyota warranty.

While Toyotas are reliable cars, they have their fair share of issues, many of which cost thousands of dollars to repair.

An extended warranty provides peace of mind for potential replacement and repair costs down the line.

Read our detailed comparison of purchasing an extended warranty from Toyota versus purchasing from CARCHEX, then contact a CARCHEX expert to get a free quote.

While Toyota’s vehicles are consistently ranked among the most reliable, no car is immune from the eventual need for repairs. Whether you’re considering a new Toyota or already own one, it’s a good idea to understand what’s covered by the Toyota factory warranty, what isn’t, how long it lasts, and the extended warranty options available to you once your original coverage expires.

In this guide, we’ll explain everything you should know, as well as the benefits of an extended car warranty from our recommended provider, CARCHEX.

What’s Covered In The Toyota Factory Warranty?

All new Toyota vehicles come with a standard factory warranty, which begins on the vehicle’s in-service date, or date the vehicle was delivered to the original purchaser. The warranty for all new Toyotas is broken down into four types of coverage:

Basic Coverage

This covers repairs and adjustments related to defects in materials or workmanship, excluding normal wear and maintenance items. Coverage lasts for 36 months or 36,000 miles, whichever occurs first.

Powertrain Coverage

This covers the engine, transmission/transaxle, and front-wheel drive and rear-wheel drive systems, as well as related components. Coverage lasts for 60 months or 60,000 miles, whichever occurs first.

Restraint Systems Warranty

This covers repairs for any defects in seatbelts or air bug systems for 60 months or 60,000 miles, whichever occurs first.

Corrosion Perforation

This “rust-through” coverage is for perforation of sheet metal and lasts for 60 months, regardless of mileage.

Emissions Coverage

Your Toyota may be eligible for this coverage depending on where you live, as coverage varies under federal and California regulations. If an EPA-approved vehicle emissions inspection and maintenance program is enforced in your area, your vehicle is eligible to receive repairs if it fails to meet applicable standards. Such failures may result in a penalty to you, such as a fine or denial of the right to use your vehicle. Coverage lasts 24 months or 24,000 miles, whichever occurs first.

Other Toyota Warranties: Hybrid & Used

If your new Toyota is a hybrid, you’ll receive Hybrid-Related Component Coverage in addition to the coverage listed above. Hybrid-related coverage covers the HV battery, battery control module, hybrid control module, and inverter with converter for eight years or 100,000 miles, whichever occurs first.

If you purchased a Toyota Certified Used Vehicle (TCUV), it’s covered by the TCUV Warranty. This warranty is essentially an extension of the original factory warranty and includes:

Comprehensive Warranty: This covers repairs and adjustments related to defects in materials or workmanship, excluding wear and tear and maintenance items. Coverage begins from the date of TCUV purchase and lasts for 12 months or 12,000 miles, whichever occurs first.

This covers repairs and adjustments related to defects in materials or workmanship, excluding wear and tear and maintenance items. Coverage begins from the date of TCUV purchase and lasts for 12 months or 12,000 miles, whichever occurs first. Limited Powertrain Warranty: This covers most major engine and transmission components, including the engine, transmission, axle assembly components, and hybrid components. Coverage begins from the original date of first use when purchased as new and lasts seven years or 100,00 miles, whichever occurs first.

This covers most major engine and transmission components, including the engine, transmission, axle assembly components, and hybrid components. Coverage begins from the original date of first use when purchased as new and lasts seven years or 100,00 miles, whichever occurs first. One Year of Roadside Assistance: This covers flat tires, lockout service, jump starts, towing, and fuel delivery, and begins when the used vehicle is purchased. Coverage is 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Keep in mind warranties can vary marginally by car model and purchase location. The best way to determine your Toyota’s exact coverage is to refer to the car’s warranty and maintenance guide or to contact the dealership.

What’s Not Covered By My Toyota Warranty?

While a new car’s factory warranty is sometimes referred to as “bumper-to-bumper” or a “full warranty,” this language, which indicates comprehensive coverage, can be misleading.

In addition to the time and mileage coverage caps listed above, the Toyota factory warranty excludes regular maintenance items, and damage or failures resulting directly or indirectly from a long list of incidents.

To help you understand the potential costs incurred from the failure or breakdown of what’s not covered, here’s an overview by type of what’s not included in Toyota factory warranties:

Tires: Tires are covered by a separate warranty provided by the tire manufacturer.

Tires are covered by a separate warranty provided by the tire manufacturer. Normal Wear and Tear: Noise, vibration, cosmetic conditions, and other deteriorations caused by normal wear and tear are not covered.

Noise, vibration, cosmetic conditions, and other deteriorations caused by normal wear and tear are not covered. Normal Maintenance Services: Your warranty won’t include engine tune-ups, replacement of fluids and filters, lubrication, cleaning and polishing, replacement of spark plugs and fuses, and replacement of worn wiper blades, brake pads, and clutch linings.

Your warranty won’t include engine tune-ups, replacement of fluids and filters, lubrication, cleaning and polishing, replacement of spark plugs and fuses, and replacement of worn wiper blades, brake pads, and clutch linings. Accessories: Toyota accessories purchased at the time of the new vehicle purchase are covered under a different warranty. The Toyota Accessory Warranty is in effect for 36 months or 36,000 miles, whichever comes first.

Toyota accessories purchased at the time of the new vehicle purchase are covered under a different warranty. The Toyota Accessory Warranty is in effect for 36 months or 36,000 miles, whichever comes first. Damage or Failures Resulting from Certain Incidents: Fire, accidents, theft, abuse, negligence, misuse (racing), improper repairs, alteration or tampering, lack of improper maintenance, installation of non-Genuine Toyota Parts, airborne chemicals, tree sap, road debris, lightning and other environmental conditions, and water contamination are all not covered under warranty.

How Reliable Is My Toyota?

Toyota has become a household name. Their cars are among the most dependable vehicles available, and the brand is one of the most trusted on the road today.

Consumer Reports, who annually polls its subscribers to determine which cars go the distance without much fuss, consistently ranks Toyota among the most reliable on the market. The survey covers 500,000 vehicles and 300 models spanning the 2000 to 2018 years. While Lexus took the top spot on the list, Toyota claimed five of the top 10 with the Prius c, Prius Prime, Corolla sedan, Prius, and Highlander.

Other industry reports confirm Toyota’s reputation for reliability. The Japanese-based company was given three J.D. Power awards in 2019, including the quality, dependability, and performance awards. These are awarded to the brand who had the fewest problems reported during the first 90 days of ownership; the fewest problems during the last 12 months for three-year old vehicles; and the highest new car owner design and performance ratings after the first 90 days of ownership, respectively.

Toyotas are also known for having a low incidence of recall, but they do happen. While not every recall is dangerous, they can be real hassles. It’s no surprise car models with high recall rates are associated with overall reliability issues. Toyota vehicles are among those with the best record, as the company claims two spots in Consumer Reports’ list of the top 10 cars with the fewest recalls.

Common Toyota Issues & Repair Costs

Despite Toyota’s generally admirable track record, its vehicles have had their fair share of problems over the years. Here are just a few:

Seven model years of the Toyota Highlander have been known to have failing oxygen sensors, costing $846 to $1,687 to replace.

The Tacoma was reported to have automatic transmission problems beginning at an average of just 4,000 miles in 2016.

In 2007, thousands of RAV4 drivers complained about serious engine problems that incurred repair costs between $2,200 to $3,000.

The Camry had issues with the transmission system, oil leaks, and the brakes in 2007, with an average cost of $2,420. More transmission issues were reported in 2018.

The 2010 Prius had issues with oil consumption costing owners roughly $1,620. 2007 and 2016 Prius owners complained of easily cracked windshields and headlight failures, both dangerous in their own right.

While the frequency of widespread problems like these has been on the decline since the early 2000s, it’s hard to say with 100-percent certainty something won’t come up in the years ahead. This laundry list of Toyota problems isn’t meant to be an attack, but rather an honest look at the issues all major brands have from time to time.

Benefits of a Toyota Extended Warranty

If you’d rather not leave too much to chance after your Toyota warranty expires, consider purchasing an extended car warranty. Whether you’re someone who drives a car for a long time or likes to sell it after a few years, this type of service contract helps mitigate costs from unexpected repairs that occur after the standard coverage period.

One of the best ways to determine whether extended warranties are worth the cost is to take a look at a car’s reliability rankings, common issues, and associated repair costs. With certain Toyota models prone to defects and reliability issues, an extended warranty can offer security. It’s an investment in limiting financial risk and can save you money on costly parts, labor, and repairs down the line.

Here are a few benefits of purchasing an extended warranty:

Peace of Mind: Rest easy knowing any unexpected issues will be covered.

Rest easy knowing any unexpected issues will be covered. Transferable: Most extended warranties are transferable and will therefore increase the resale value of the vehicle.

Most extended warranties are transferable and will therefore increase the resale value of the vehicle. Customizable: Many third-party extended warranties are customizable based on your needs and desired level of coverage.

Many third-party extended warranties are customizable based on your needs and desired level of coverage. Extended Coverage: These protection plans provide coverage beyond the factory warranty tenure for those who want to keep their cars for a long time.

These protection plans provide coverage beyond the factory warranty tenure for those who want to keep their cars for a long time. Avoid Unexpected, Costly Repairs: A monthly payment typically costs less than one-time, expensive repair bills on the vehicle in the long run.

A monthly payment typically costs less than one-time, expensive repair bills on the vehicle in the long run. Options: There’s opportunity to shop around for the best terms and price, as extended warranties are offered by third-party companies in addition to the manufacturer.

While some might argue an extended warranty, like health insurance, is something you may never use, precaution is generally better than a cure. In cases of hard-hitting repair bills, an extended warranty keeps costs at bay and provides additional benefits that lessen the interruption caused by having a car in the shop.

Toyota’s Extended Warranty Option: Vehicle Protection

If you’re interested in an extended auto warranty for your Toyota, there are quite a few options and contracts available to you. A Toyota extended warranty can be purchased from the manufacturer in the form of a Vehicle Service Agreement (VSA).

Here are a few details about Toyota’s VSA:

24/7 roadside assistance.

Access to a nationwide service network.

Reimbursements for vehicle rentals, meals, and lodging

Terms range from three to eight years and 50,000 to 125,000 miles.

Offered in three levels of protection: Platinum, Gold, and Powertrain.

Transferable (one-time) if you sell the vehicle & cancellation options.

While these plans offer protection for your car, they don’t cover everything. The batteries, rotors and drums, filters, brake linings, bumpers, and many other parts are not covered.

Also consider how Toyota extended warranties from the dealer tend to be more expensive than third-party options. You may also feel restricted, considering there’s little customization available. For example, a licensed dealership must be visited for repairs and, in some cases, the warranty will be rolled into your monthly car payment, which means you’re actually paying interest on the warranty.

Extended Toyota Protection From CARCHEX

We’ve reviewed a variety of third-party car warranty companies in the past, and CARCHEX always makes the top of our list. They’re our No. 1 recommendation for a variety of reasons, ranging from their excellent customer service to the affordable coverage options and added benefits.

Purchasing a protection plan from a third-party provider like CARCHEX solves the issues you’d face when purchasing an extended warranty from Toyota, providing more upside with none of the downside.

Drivers of new, used, and certified pre-owned Toyotas can benefit from up to 10 years of additional protection with a CARCHEX Extended Vehicle Protection Plan. CARCHEX offers five coverage levels, 16 plans, and is accredited through the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating.

CARCHEX representatives make it easy to decide which of the five protection plans are right for you by taking a consultative approach. Here’s what each of the coverage plans offer:

Titanium : The highest level of coverage and most similar to factory coverage. Plans at this level provide coverage for all components with a very short list of excluded items.

: The highest level of coverage and most similar to factory coverage. Plans at this level provide coverage for all components with a very short list of excluded items. Platinum : The highest level of stated-component coverage available, covering hundreds of specific components from all major systems.

: The highest level of stated-component coverage available, covering hundreds of specific components from all major systems. Gold : These programs offer comprehensive coverage for all major system components and are usually a good fit for vehicles with more than 60,000 miles.

: These programs offer comprehensive coverage for all major system components and are usually a good fit for vehicles with more than 60,000 miles. Silver : This is a popular choice for vehicles with high mileage and cover more than just your powertrain, with essential coverage for all the major systems.

: This is a popular choice for vehicles with high mileage and cover more than just your powertrain, with essential coverage for all the major systems. Bronze: This is a great choice for basic protection from the most common and expensive repairs to the engine and transmission.

Depending on which plan you choose, a coverage term of anywhere between five to 10 years will be available.

Added Benefits of a CARCHEX Extended Warranty

In addition to providing a variety of coverage plans that fit your Toyota, CARCHEX also provides a myriad of benefits:

Affordability : Monthly payments are low, costing an average of $56 for Toyotas*.

: Monthly payments are low, costing an average of $56 for Toyotas*. Flexibility : CARCHEX allows you to use your preferred repair shop, with a selection of 30,000+ facilities.

: CARCHEX allows you to use your preferred repair shop, with a selection of 30,000+ facilities. No Interest : Payments are separate from your car payment, so you’re not racking up interest like you might on an extended warranty from a Toyota dealership.

: Payments are separate from your car payment, so you’re not racking up interest like you might on an extended warranty from a Toyota dealership. No Waiting: Claims are paid directly to the repair shop, so you never have to pay up front and wait months for reimbursement.

Claims are paid directly to the repair shop, so you never have to pay up front and wait months for reimbursement. Additional Coverage: All plans include roadside assistance, trip interruption protection, gas delivery, rental car reimbursement, towing, and more.

All plans include roadside assistance, trip interruption protection, gas delivery, rental car reimbursement, towing, and more. Customer Experience Above All: Putting their customers first, CARCHEX works with you to ensure you get the coverage you need at an affordable cost.

Putting their customers first, CARCHEX works with you to ensure you get the coverage you need at an affordable cost. Satisfaction Guaranteed: CARCHEX backs their products with a 30-Day Money Back Guarantee.

In the case of Toyotas, which are known for reliability, you may be driving your car much longer than you would another make and model. However, this means your car will become more and more vulnerable to breakdowns, repairs, and maintenance over time, making a CARCHEX Extended Vehicle Protection Plan especially beneficial.

Get a Free Toyota Extended Warranty Quote

With CARCHEX, you can speak to an expert over the phone. They will answer your questions and get you a free quote that’s customized to your budget, driving habits, and Toyota model. This car warranty company promises a No-Haggle, Low-Price, Everyday Guarantee™, so you can expect the lowest price available without having to negotiate.

FAQ: Toyota Warranties

Q: Is my Toyota warranty transferable?

A: Toyota does provide transferable warranties, but where you live, whether the vehicle was purchased new or used, and the year and mileage of the vehicle all play a role in your ability to transfer the warranty to another owner.

According to Toyota’s website, the New Vehicle Limited Warranty is automatically transferred at no cost to subsequent vehicle owners, assuming the vehicle is sold during the warranty period. For example, if a two-year-old Toyota Highlander is sold by the original owner, the new owner could enjoy the basic warranty for another year.

If the vehicle is Toyota-certified used, the used car warranty is also transferable, but the coverage begins from the date of the vehicle’s original purchase date from a Toyota dealership.

Keep in mind Toyota warranties are not transferable in Hawaii, and transfers in certain states, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, consist of different warranty coverage.

Q: What does an extended car warranty cover?

A: An extended warranty is a safeguard against expensive, unforeseen repairs. It covers repairs for an agreed-upon period of time and miles, and the coverage varies depending on the provider and the plan you purchase.

Q: What is the standard Toyota warranty?

A: The standard Toyota warranty is included at no additional cost with the purchase of a new car and, like all car warranties, covers certain mechanical breakdowns.

Q: What is covered by Toyota’s warranty?

A: The Toyota warranty begins when the vehicle is delivered to the purchaser. It includes basic coverage, powertrain coverage, rust-through coverage and, in some states, emissions coverage.

Q: What is the cost of an extended warranty?

A: An extended car warranty from the manufacturer can cost more than $1,000.

Q: Does Toyota offer extended car warranties?

A: Yes, Toyota offers three levels of protection that can be purchased through a dealership: Platinum, Gold, and Powertrain. However, these options don’t cover everything and can feel limiting to car owners since repairs must be completed at a Toyota dealership.

Q: Should I purchase and extended car warranty through Toyota or a third-party provider?

A: While the choice is ultimately up to the needs and preferences of the car owner, shoppers may feel more satisfied with the options available through third-party providers. Our recommendation is CARCHEX, a provider that offers highly-customizable plans, flexibility and choice with regard to repair shops, extensive coverage, and added benefits to the driver. You can get a free quote from CARCHEX online or when you call 866-254-0205.

*Figure accurate as of May 2017. Average monthly coverage cost is based on the average total price of the Vehicle Protection Plan over a four year coverage period. Actual monthly payments will vary per plan’s payment policy. Individual pricing is subject to change based on the combination of make, model, year, and mileage as well as coverage level and term length.