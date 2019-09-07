Subaru Warranty: A Guide To Protecting Your Vehicle

Automoblog and its partners may be compensated if you purchase the products mentioned below.

For better or worse, part of the new car shopping experience is diving into the dozens of pages that detail the factory warranty. If you’re a new Subaru owner, our guide to Subaru’s warranty will help you understand what is covered – and what to do when that coverage expires.

An extended warranty from a third-party provider can put your mind at ease when thinking about how you might cover an expensive repair. We’ll explain why CARCHEX is our recommended provider, as well as how Subaru’s extended warranty compares.

To talk to a CARCHEX representative and get a free quote, call 866-254-0205 or answer a few easy questions about your Subaru vehicle online.

What Is The Subaru Factory Warranty?

Different manufacturers offer various types of warranties, but you’ll most likely get two at no additional cost with the purchase of your car: basic and powertrain. All Subaru of America customers get a New Vehicle Limited Warranty with a term of three years or 36,000 miles, and a powertrain warranty with terms of five years or 60,000 miles. This applies to 2000 through 2020 Subaru vehicles.

Let’s take a closer look at Subaru’s warranties.

Subaru Powertrain Warranty

Your engine and transmission are likely to outlast other parts of your car, but that doesn’t mean you should go without protection. Subaru includes the following parts (and more) under its powertrain coverage:

Axle shafts

Water pump

Wheel bearings

Torque converter

Oil pan and pump

Oil seals and gaskets

Cylinder heads and valve train

Transmission seals and gaskets

Electronic transmission control unit

Transaxle/transmission and internal parts

Engine, engine block, and all internal parts

Subaru Basic Warranty

Under Subaru’s New Vehicle Limited Warranty, you’ll get bumper-to-bumper (comprehensive) coverage for all parts and accessories. (See your Warranty & Maintenance booklet for exclusions).

One special perk from Subaru is its coverage for wear and tear items, such as brake pads and wiper blades, as well as tire alignment. Unfortunately, this is covered just once under the 36-month or 36,000-mile term, but it’s a benefit not all manufacturers offer.

Hybrid Vehicle Coverage

More and more brands are releasing electric and hybrid vehicles. Subaru made headlines with its announcement of its first plug-in hybrid vehicle, the Subaru 2019 Crosstrek Hybrid. Coverage and contract terms for the Subaru hybrid are the same as the basic and powertrain limited warranties for all other models.

Subaru Rust Perforation Limited Warranty

In addition to basic and powertrain warranties, Subaru offers coverage for body sheet metal that’s rusted completely through (perforation). However, scratches and cosmetic damage don’t count. Coverage lasts five years, no matter how many miles you put on the car.

Seat Belt Lifetime Limited Warranty

The Subaru warranty also includes coverage for seat belts and related components for the life of the vehicle. Other lifetime warranties may be exclusive to your local Subaru dealer.

Wear Item Limited Warranty

Brake pad/shoe linings, clutch linings, and wiper blades are covered for three years or 36,000 miles.

Subaru Emergency Benefits

A good manufacturer’s warranty shouldn’t just cover repairs. It should also help you when your car breaks down and needs to be towed.

All Subaru warranties come with additional emergency benefits:

Towing reimbursement.

Guaranteed Subaru OEM parts.

Emergency repairs within 75 miles of an authorized Subaru retailer.

24/7 roadside assistance (jump-starts, gas delivery, etc.) for 2000 model-year Subarus and up.

Warranty Exclusions & Voiding Your Contract

Unlike recent Subaru recalls guaranteed to be fixed, not all mechanical repairs are eligible under your Subaru factory warranty. Many repairs, in fact, can void your warranty. You may find yourself paying for your own repairs if you fall under these contract exclusions:

Cosmetic damage.

Parts covered by separate warranties.

Routine maintenance, such as oil changes.

Damage caused by an accident or weather.

Repairs made by an unauthorized, non-Subaru dealer.

Damage caused by parts not covered by the warranty.

Damage due to a failure to perform routine maintenance.

It’s all about common sense. If you follow your owner’s manual, maintain your Subaru vehicle properly, and avoid racing or abusing your car, then you’re already in a much better position to get free repairs under your warranty.

Is A Subaru Manufacturer’s Warranty Transferable?

If you’re thinking of selling your car, you won’t have to deal with a convoluted process or steep transfer fees. Your Subaru warranty transfers automatically to its new owner.

Extending Your Vehicle Protection Plan: Subaru Extended Warranties

Experts love to debate whether an extended warranty is worth the price once the manufacturer’s warranty expires. While it’s ultimately up to you and whether you need the extra reassurance, we think the potential cost savings are worth it.

An extended warranty can:

Increase your vehicle’s longevity.

Provides a financial safety net and peace of mind.

Fit your car repairs to your monthly or annual budget.

Increase your vehicle’s value, especially if transferring ownership.

Common Subaru Repairs

The most important function of an extended warranty is saving money on costly repairs.

You’ll often find each automobile brand has its own pattern of specific part failures. For example, piston rings have been known to cause excess oil consumption in 2013 and 2014 Subaru models. Vehicle breakdowns could cost you hundreds, or even thousands, of dollars per year.

We’ve found several examples of common Subaru repairs and their average cost.

Model Repair Cost Subaru Impreza Radiator replacement $314–$487 Subaru Baja A/C compressor replacement $694–$888 Subaru WRX Oil pan reseal – engine $245–$337 Subaru Impreza WRX Spark plug replacement $303–$394 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport Strut/shock absorber replacement $612–$866

Whether you own a seemingly troublesome Subaru Impreza or a Subaru sport vehicle, you might expect to pay about $600 per year or more, if multiple repairs are needed. In this case, an extended warranty can make all the difference.

Subaru Extended Service Agreements

An extended warranty, unlike a factory warranty, isn’t built into the cost of the vehicle. It’s an extra charge you pay up front or in monthly payments. This type of agreement is more aptly called a service contract.

Subaru offers two levels of coverage under its Added Security program with terms up to eight years/120,000 miles or 10 years/100,000 miles.

1. Classic Coverage: This is the less-expensive option covering nearly 1,000 items.

2. Gold Plus: This premium option covers everything in the Classic plan plus hundreds more parts.

The Third-Party Warranty: Alternative Extended Protection

What are third-party warranty companies? They offer extended warranties but have no direct relationship to the car manufacturer.

The Third-Party Warranty Myth

Myth: Extended warranties from third-parties are always a scam.

Truth: Not so.

Many myths surround the third-party extended warranty. The term “scam” is perpetuated frequently, especially by dealers. However, the Vehicle Protection Association believes that aggressive or deceitful behavior is a thing of the past. Today, there are many certified companies that are required to maintain adequate cash reserves and meet stricter industry standards. Therefore, you shouldn’t eliminate third-party vendors from your extended warranty options.

Why Use A Third-Party Warranty Company?

A few advantages come with a third-party vendor or broker that you won’t get with a dealer warranty. When you purchase a third-party service contract, you get:

More coverage plans.

More flexibility when choosing a repair facility.

Potentially longer contract terms and higher mileage coverage.

Competitive plans that lower overall price compared to dealer warranties.

If price and flexibility are important factors in your decision, then a third-party extended warranty may be the route to take.

CARCHEX Extended Vehicle Protection

If we had to choose a third-party service contract provider, we’d choose CARCHEX for your Subaru extended warranty.

CARCHEX is a Better Business Bureau (BBB) accredited company with an A+ rating and fewer customer complaints than many of its competitors. With endorsements from Kelley Blue Book, Edmunds, CARFAX, and many others, we think you can put the fear of bad behavior safely in the past.

Extended Coverage Options from CARCHEX

While the Subaru extended warranty has two coverage plans offered by the dealer, CARCHEX offers five levels of coverage.

Bronze: With plans lasting five to six years, Bronze coverage protects your engine and transmission.

With plans lasting five to six years, Bronze coverage protects your engine and transmission. Silver: Silver plans cover powertrain components and some extras for up to seven years.

Silver plans cover powertrain components and some extras for up to seven years. Gold: This coverage level is perfect for vehicles with more than 60,000 miles. It covers all major systems in the vehicle. Coverage can go for five to 10 years.

This coverage level is perfect for vehicles with more than 60,000 miles. It covers all major systems in the vehicle. Coverage can go for five to 10 years. Platinum: You’ll get the highest level of stated-component coverage for five to 10 years.

You’ll get the highest level of stated-component coverage for five to 10 years. Titanium: This is the highest level of coverage offered, closest to the factory warranty. Most plans last up to 10 years.

Each CARCHEX Extended Vehicle Protection Plan also includes these benefits:

Towing

Gas delivery

Diagnostic fee coverage

24/7 roadside assistance

Rental car reimbursement

Coverage up to 250,000 miles

30-Day Money Back Guarantee

Trip interruption reimbursement

30,000 available mechanics nationwide

Monthly payment plans up to 24 months

No-Haggle, Low-Price, Everyday Guarantee™

You’ll get many of the same benefits as a Subaru factory warranty plus more available repair facilities, higher mileage coverage, and competitive options backed by reputable suppliers.

Get A Free Subaru Extended Warranty Quote

CARCHEX offers comprehensive coverage that rivals Subaru’s Classic Plan and provides the same extra benefits as the Gold Plus plan – with flexibility and a cost-effective edge.

Don’t get caught up in trying to figure out pricing yourself. A CARCHEX representative can help you compare coverage costs. Call 866-254-0205 or visit the CARCHEX website for a free quote.