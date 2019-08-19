Top Companies for Extended Warranties for Cars Over 100k Miles

Purchasing an extended warranty for a car with 100,000 miles has it advantages. Learn what providers have the best protection for older vehicles, including why we choose CARCHEX.

See which vehicles last the longest, which ones are deemed unreliable, and how a service contract can benefit you and your wallet.

Today’s cars last much longer than your grandfather’s first – or even third – car. In fact, the average age of a car in 2016 was nearly 12 years old, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. That’s four to five years older than the average car in the 1990s.

You’re likely to put well over 100,000 miles on your car, and many manufacturer warranties expire before that mark. An extended warranty for cars over 100,000 miles, however, can give you continued coverage and peace of mind for even the most expensive repairs.

Below, we break down reputable options for buying an extended warranty on an older car, including our pick: CARCHEX.

To get a free, tailored-to-you CARCHEX quote from one of their representatives, call 866-254-0205 or visit the CARCHEX website.

Is An Extended Auto Warranty Worth It?

It certainly can be. An extended warranty is a service contract rather than a legal warranty, so it will always cost extra, because it’s not included with your car’s purchase. It’s best to get an extended warranty if the price is the same or less than the cost of expected repairs.

It also depends on your lifestyle and vehicle. Consider getting an extended warranty if these points pertain to you:

Your car’s manufacturer’s warranty only lasts three to five years.

You have an older vehicle that will most likely need major, costly repairs.

Extended warranties are a great option for used cars purchased privately.

Long commutes or frequent travel push you past your factory warranty quickly.

Your vehicle type has known (and often specific) problems, especially as mileage increases.

You find comfort in the idea of something that takes care of all aspects of car repair for you, including towing and roadside assistance.

If your vehicle requires any type of repair related to general wear and tear, then an extended warranty might not be the most cost-effective option. Always make sure to read the provider’s contract for full coverage details.

What Should Your Extended Car Warranty Include?

Don’t choose an extended warranty that skimps on repairs and dodges on its promises. If your engine is kaput and the service contract only covers repairs on the most meaningless parts, then you’re in for a headache. Coverage is key, and there are two main types.

Powertrain

A powertrain warranty covers only the most important components of the car, which makes it a cheaper and longer contract. With powertrain coverage, you’ll get protection for certain parts of these components:

Engine

Rear axle

Front axle

Driveshaft

Transmission

We can’t guarantee every part of your car’s engine or driveshaft will be covered, but many warranty services can have extensive coverage under more expensive plans.

Bumper to Bumper

If your old car is giving you breakdown anxiety, then a bumper-to-bumper warranty is the best type of extended warranty, especially for cars over 100,000 miles. While it won’t cover every single part of the car, it can cover other important components of your braking and electronic systems, along with lighting, suspension, air conditioning, and power steering. Of course, this type of coverage will come at a higher price.

Some extended auto warranties will have an added bonus of flexibility for covered auto repair shops, as well as additional reimbursement for rental car services or towing. It’s always a good idea to ask about these features.

Who Are The Most Reputable Extended Car Warranty Companies?

There are over a dozen extended warranty companies, but we picked five of the top providers for cars with more than 100,000 miles. Most extended auto warranty companies offer multiple plans, from powertrain-only warranties to full-coverage options similar to your car’s factory warranty. We picked plans best suited for high-mileage vehicles.

CARCHEX and Endurance specifically advertise plans meant for vehicles with greater than 90,000 miles, though CARCHEX has many available plans at competitive prices compared to just four plans from Endurance. Delta Auto Protect offers only three warranty plans.

Gold Coverage by CARCHEX

Max 10-year coverage:

A/C

Engine

Braking

Steering

Electrical

Drive Axle

Transmission

Fuel Delivery

Stated Component Coverage by AA Auto Protection

Max coverage varies:

Brakes

Heating

Cooling

Steering

Electrical

Drive Axle

Suspension

Fuel Delivery

Transmission

Gas/Diesel Engine

Select Premiere by Endurance

Max coverage varies:

Engine

Heating

Cooling

Electrical

Drive Axle

Transmission

Transfer Case

Air Conditioning

Seals and Gaskets

Diamond by Delta Auto Protect

Max 8-year coverage:

Engine

Electrical

Drive Axle

Transmission

Brake System

Cooling System

Mid-Level Coverage by autopom!

Max 7-year coverage:

Engine

Drive Axle

Transmission

Differential Assembly

Additional steering, suspension, heating, cooling, braking, and fuel delivery systems.

Customer service can be just as important as warranty coverage. You want a contract with an extended warranty company that is transparent, responsive, and trustworthy.

CARCHEX and autopom! have both received perfect scores from the Better Business Bureau. CARCHEX also won the Golden Bridge award for best customer service three years in a row.

Data accurate as of August 2019.

Why We Like CARCHEX Extended Warranties For High-Mileage Cars

CARCHEX wins our vote for an extended warranty. With bumper-to-bumper coverage, transferrable plans, and affordable payments, the company also boasts a good reputation within the industry.

CARCHEX Stats

16 available plans.

20 years of experience.

99 percent customer satisfaction on BBB.

Endorsed by CARFAX, The Motoring Club, Kelley Blue Book, Edmunds, and more.

CARCHEX Benefits for Cars Over 100,000 Miles

In addition to component coverage, you’ll also receive these additional perks.

Battery Jump Service: An old battery can be given a boost or jump start.

An old battery can be given a boost or jump start. Car Rental: Get reimbursed (within a dollar limit) for a rental while your vehicle is being repaired.

Get reimbursed (within a dollar limit) for a rental while your vehicle is being repaired. Tow Service: Receive up to $100 for your old or used car to be towed to the nearest repair facility.

Receive up to $100 for your old or used car to be towed to the nearest repair facility. Roadside Assistance: Older cars are more likely to breakdown. In the event you’re stuck, you’ll get immediate assistance any time of the day for free with your coverage plan.

Older cars are more likely to breakdown. In the event you’re stuck, you’ll get immediate assistance any time of the day for free with your coverage plan. Network Flexibility: CARCHEX has a network of over 30,000 mechanics that you can choose from for your repair, so you have a say in the quality of service and your car’s longevity.

CARCHEX has a network of over 30,000 mechanics that you can choose from for your repair, so you have a say in the quality of service and your car’s longevity. Trip Interruption Service: If you rack up miles in travel, you can receive reimbursements of up to $300 for accommodation and food if your vehicle breaks down more than 100 miles from your home.

Find The Right Price With A CARCHEX Representative

If you drive an old car or you accrue miles quickly, you have the option to protect your car and wallet in the event of a breakdown.

Speak to a CARCHEX representative about an extended warranty for cars over 100,000 miles and get a free quote when you call 866-254-0205 or visit the CARCHEX website.

Can Your Car Go The Distance?

Certain cars are more reliable than others, especially after 100,000 miles. So, which cars will likely need the help of an extended warranty, and which cars can survive without?

Longest Lasting Vehicles

In a 2018 study by iSeeCars.com, experts looked at 13.5 million cars sold in 2017 and determined SUVs, especially those made by domestic automakers, are the longest lasting vehicles. Below are the two highest ranked vehicles in the study.

Make & Model: Toyota Sequoia

Durability: Toyota is famous for reliability, with the Sequoia having strong reliability ratings as far back as 2006. The iSeeCars.com study showed 6.6 percent of these SUVs had over 200,000 miles, and 0.2 percent had over 300,000 miles. According to RepairPal, the Toyota Sequoia has an average repair cost of $621, which is 4th out of 14 for full-size SUVs. We drove the 2018 Toyota Sequoia TRD Sport last year, and gave it a 91 percent grade.

Make & Model: Ford Expedition

Durability: iSeeCars.com reported 5.4 percent of Ford Expeditions have more than 200,000 miles. The average maintenance and repair cost is $833, which is slightly more expensive than RepairPal’s average of $725.

Least Durable Vehicles

Consumer Reports looked into the 10 least reliable cars and found the Volkswagen Atlas and Cadillac CTS to be the worst. Here are a few stats on each:

Make & Model: Volkswagen Atlas

Durability: HotCars.com included this midsize SUV on their 2019 “Built to Crumble” list, noting electrical, engine, and brake issues. The 2018 model has had 10 recalls, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Model: Buick Enclave

Durability: Consumer Reports scored the Buick Enclave’s predicted reliability at 1 out of 5. RepairPal also found this midsize SUV to have a higher frequency and severity of repairs when compared to other cars.

Our Advice

An extended warranty will lessen the impact of expensive repairs on your pocketbook, regardless of what kind of car you drive. That’s because the warranty’s annual payout is likely to be equal to or less than a costly repair, so you get more bang for your buck with a service contract. In addition, an extended warranty can increase your car’s resale value.

To learn more about what an Extended Vehicle Protection Plan and its cost would look like for you, answer a few questions online or call 866-254-0205 to get a free quote from CARCHEX.

Q&A: Extended Warranties For Cars Over 100,000 Miles

Q: What is the cost of an extended auto warranty?

A: The typical extended car warranty is more than $1,000 on average when you purchase from the manufacturer. However, small down payments and easy monthly payment plans can make repairs much more affordable than an out-of-pocket engine rebuild. After all, it is usually less expensive to repair an older car than it is to buy a new one.

Going with a third-party service that provides a multitude of coverage plans, you can expect a cheaper price tag. CARCHEX also offers payment plans from six months to 24 months, deductible plans, and options with a $0 deductible.

Q: Does AAA offer extended auto warranties?

A: You may already enjoy roadside assistance from AAA, but can it cover high repair costs on an older car? Not all companies offer extended warranty services in every state. AAA is a clear example.

AAA Northeast and AAA Mid Atlantic provide extended warranties and vehicle protection plans, but you may not be able to find this service in other regions of the country. Check with your local AAA site.