Endurance Warranty: Reviews, Cost, & Coverage (2021)

With comprehensive coverage options and a strong customer service reputation, Endurance is one of the best extended car warranty providers of 2021. In fact, after we compared every major extended warranty provider in areas such as cost and coverage, Endurance came out on top due largely to its strong reputation and the many positive Endurance warranty reviews.

This guide will take a deep dive into Endurance’s services, costs, benefits, and customer reputation – and spotlight two of the company’s main auto warranty competitors – so you can see the differences and ultimately find the most affordable plan and comprehensive coverage for your situation.

Endurance Warranty Overview

Endurance is a leading extended car warranty provider that has protected owners and their vehicles since 2006. Headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, it’s known as one of the most trusted companies in the nation and was included in the 2020 Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing privately-held businesses in America.

Within the vehicle protection industry, Endurance stands out for being a direct extended warranty provider. Rather than acting as a broker or reseller, Endurance directly provides and fulfills most of its plans – with no middlemen in the process. By keeping everything in-house, which eliminates the potential for extra steps and expenses, the company can keep its extended car warranty prices reasonable.

Endurance has earned an impressive number of accolades from drivers while building a strong reputation for offering some of the most competitive vehicle protection plans in the country. The company prides itself on providing top-notch customer service – something drivers greatly appreciate when dealing with unexpected car malfunctions and repairs.

Based on our review of Endurance as an extended auto warranty company, here are a few other things we like:

The claims process is simple and clear.

Most plans offer transferability and cancellation if needed.

Endurance offers a full refund 30-day money-back guarantee.

You won’t have to wait for reimbursements, as repair services are paid directly to the repair shop by Endurance.

Warranty coverage is clearly stated online through easily accessible sample contracts, which list exclusions and fine print.

Endurance Warranty Plans and Coverage

Endurance offers six comprehensive levels of coverage, each one carefully designed to maximize value for the customer:

Endurance Warranty Details Supreme As close to a manufacturer’s warranty as you can get, this plan provides maximum protection for all your vehicle’s parts, unless specifically excluded in your contract. This type of plan is also referred to as bumper-to-bumper coverage. Superior Providing the most stated-component coverage, the Superior plan covers hundreds of specific components, including the engine, transmission, transfer case, drive axle, suspension, cooling system, and more. Secure Plus With the shortest waiting period among all plans (30 days and 1,000 miles), this plan is a mid-level warranty with a higher level of coverage compared to the Select Premier plan. Select Premier This plan is designed to protect the vital components of high-mileage vehicles, which are often more prone to mechanical failure. It covers parts such as the engine, transmission, transfer case, electrical components, and more. Secure Offered as Endurance’s most affordable coverage option, the Secure plan only covers the most vital and costly components of your car. It is a basic powertrain warranty plan that covers just the engine, transmission, transfer case, drive axle, and turbocharger – all at a reasonable price. EnduranceAdvantage™ Unique in the industry, the Advantage plan works as both an extended car warranty and a maintenance contract. Three levels of coverage – Prime, Plus, and Preferred – each offer a high level of stated-component coverage. Maintenance coverage includes services such as oil changes, engine diagnostic exams, and brake pad replacements.

If you live in California, you’ll need to look elsewhere for coverage, as Endurance doesn’t offer protection plans to California residents.

Endurance Elite Membership is one of the company’s best benefits. One year of membership comes free with all contracts.

Add-Ons

Endurance offers add-on coverage for hybrid components, commercial use, lift modified components, and high-tech components. You can purchase these add-ons in combination with any of the warranty plans listed above.

Benefits

All Endurance auto warranty contracts come with:

Rental car reimbursement of $30 per day (maximum of $150 per breakdown)

Trip interruption coverage of $150 per day (maximum of $450) if more than 100 miles from home

24/7 roadside assistance, including lockout services, fuel delivery, flat-tire services, jump-starts, and towing

Endurance Elite Benefits

Endurance distinguishes itself from competitors by offering one year of free Endurance Elite Benefits. This program includes exclusive services and perks, such as:

$500 toward a key fob replacement or repair

Up to two tire replacements or repairs per year

A collision discount of up to $500 per covered collision

Total loss protection of up to $1,000 for a replacement vehicle

Access to the Endurance Mobile App that allows for easy connectivity to Endurance plan information and representatives

Endurance Car Warranty Costs

In our research, we found that Endurance extended warranty plans cost $69 to $180 per month, which is just slightly above average. You can expect to pay a down payment of $150 to $400. Plan deductibles are usually $50 or $100, but other options include $0 or $200.

We reached out to Endurance to get some sample quotes and received the following prices:

Vehicle Vehicle Mileage Endurance Warranty Plan Term Length Monthly Payment Down Payment Deductible 2018 Toyota Camry 28,000 miles Supreme 5 years/100,000 miles $72 for 36 months $156 $100 2013 Honda Accord 90,000 miles Secure Plus 5 years/100,000 miles $82 for 36 months $175 $100

Like many other warranty providers, Endurance does not have a standard cost for each of its vehicle warranty plans. Instead, it describes the plans as containing many “moving parts” used to determine the pricing of each individual’s extended car warranty.

Factors that affect the price of your extended warranty may include:

Driver’s age

Vehicle age and mileage

Vehicle make and model

Driving habits (How frequently do you drive? Which areas do you tend to drive and park in?)

Other factors that may be taken into account are desired warranty coverage, length of the contract, and the chosen deductible.

Endurance offers to customize a specialized payment plan for its customers. As a direct provider, the company develops its own plans and therefore can find a price to fit your budget. Of course, the final rate differs from customer to customer.

Endurance Claims Process

Endurance simplifies the warranty claims process by giving customers a single point of contact. Rather than dealing with the repair shop or other fulfillment companies, a customer can file a claim by following these simple steps:

Take your vehicle to a licensed repair facility of your choice, as long as the shop is certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE®). Before agreeing to any repairs, provide the repair facility with a copy of your Endurance contract and obtain authorization from Endurance for the claim. This is usually done by the service manager, but you can also call Endurance at 877-414-0134. Authorize the repair facility to perform any required vehicle tear-down and inspection to diagnose the issue. Endurance will then authorize repairs if the breakdown is due to the malfunction of a covered component. Pay any applicable deductible. Deductibles are the only agreed-upon amount you have to pay for your claim. Once repairs are complete, all documentation must be submitted to Endurance within 30 days (365 days in Wisconsin) to be eligible for payment.

Endurance Warranty Reviews

With the provider being in one of the top extended warranty companies for over a decade, there are many Endurance warranty reviews across the most popular rating sites.

For the most part, Endurance has received positive customer reviews. The company scored 4.4 out of 5.0 stars (with over 3,000 reviews) on Trustpilot, and 3.4 stars (at just over 1,100 reviews) on the Better Business Bureau (BBB), although it’s not BBB accredited.

Positive Endurance Warranty Reviews

“Very helpful with any questions. Polite and professional. First time I have used this company and I am happy to note they have been quick to respond when I called them.” – Pamela B. via BBB

“After a not-so-great experience with a different company, I have to say Endurance knocks it out of the park. My roadside assistance has come in handy so many times that this service alone is well worth the price of the vehicle service contract.” – Alexis H. via Endurance site

Negative Endurance Warranty Reviews

“I purchased a plan a few years ago, so thought it would benefit me now that I needed some work done for parts listed under coverage. But since these are considered wear-and-tear and standalone parts, the claim will not be covered. I talked to an agent about upgrading to another more robust plan, but after reading what it covers, I believe it would be more of the same. So, I feel I just wasted money on this, which is upsetting.” – Henry P. via Trustpilot

“It has been three months, and I have yet to receive my warranty packet after calling twice. At this point the only thing they have informed me of is how to pay them.” – Fess via Trustpilot

Conclusion: Is Endurance a Good Extended Warranty Provider?

Based on our research and Endurance warranty reviews, Endurance is a solid choice to protect your vehicle through the years and give you peace of mind. The company is a particularly good option if you prefer using a direct provider with insured plans.

Our Top Picks for Extended Warranty Coverage

If you’d like to explore more extended car warranty options, we recommend CARCHEX and CarShield, both of which offer many coverage plans and terms, especially for older and used cars. As always, it’s best to reach out for free quotes and make your choice with several options in front of you.

CARCHEX: Best for Used Cars

CARCHEX is a reputable extended warranty company that’s been in the industry for more than 20 years. The company offers five different vehicle service contracts, most of which are geared towards high-mileage vehicles. CARCHEX covers most cars up to 250,000 odometer miles.

The third-party warranty provider has average ratings across customer review outlets. CARCHEX holds an A+ rating from the BBB and a 3.2-star rating out of 5.0 on Trustpilot. Positive CARCHEX reviews highlight the company’s customer service and helpful representatives, while negative reviews mention issues with denied claims.

You can read all about the warranty provider in our CARCHEX review.

CarShield: Most Affordable

CarShield is a popular extended warranty provider. Since 2005, the company has sold more than one million vehicle service contracts. CarShield offers six types of vehicle protection plans, including coverage for specialty vehicles like ATVs. Drivers can purchase plans in every state except California.

In comparison with its competitors, CarShield has average customer review ratings. The company holds a 4.0 out of 5.0-star rating on Trustpilot and a 1.46-star rating on the BBB. CarShield has closed over 1,100 complaints in the past year, which is only a small percentage of the company’s business.

Read more about the third-party warranty provider in our CarShield review.

