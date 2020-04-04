Comprehensive Endurance Warranty Reviews (2020)

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

Founded in 2006 in Northbrook, Illinois, Endurance is one of the most popular extended car warranty companies

It operates as a direct provider, meaning no brokers or middlemen.

The company offers five different coverage plans, which all come with a free one-year Endurance Elite Membership.

The majority of Endurance warranty reviews are positive, with special mention of the company’s competitive rates and customer service.

New cars are covered by a standard factory warranty, which is typically enough for most people, at least for the first few years. So, why do most dealerships and third-party providers still offer extended warranties? The concise answer is they give drivers peace of mind.

By covering unforeseen repairs for select components in the long run, an extended auto warranty picks up where your original factory warranty ends. Although exact coverage varies from plan to plan, extended warranties are one of the most popular ways to stay protected while you’re on the road.

Endurance is a leading extended car warranty provider, which has protected owners and their vehicles since 2006. Headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, it’s known as one of the most trusted companies in the nation, and was recently included in Inc.’s 2019 guide to the 5,000 fastest growing privately held businesses in America.

If you’re on the hunt for an extended warranty, Endurance is a provider you must consider. Read our Endurance warranty review to see what we learned, then get a quote customized to your vehicle.

Best Direct Provider Get Quote (877) 374-1840 The best option for a direct provider, meaning you work with their team throughout every step of the process.

Endurance Warranty Highlights

Within the vehicle protection industry, Endurance stands out by being a direct extended warranty provider. Rather than acting as a broker or reseller, Endurance actually provides and fulfills most of its plans – no middlemen in the process. By keeping everything in-house, with no extra steps or expenses, the company is able to keep its prices very reasonable.

Endurance has also gained an impressive number of accolades from its own customers, building a strong reputation for providing some of the most competitive vehicle protection plans in the country. It prides itself on giving the best customer service, something greatly appreciated when it comes to unexpected car malfunctions or repairs.

Based on our review of Endurance as an extended warranty provider, we break down all the pros and cons in the chart below:

Pros Cons Direct provider of extended warranty contracts Limited number of protection plans (only five levels with one contract per level) Covers vehicles up to 20 model years and 200,000 miles Coverage not offered in California Coverage clearly stated online (even exclusions and fine print) Not accredited by the Better Business Bureau All extended warranty plans 100-percent insured Free year of Endurance Elite Membership No waiting for reimbursements, as repair services are paid for directly by Endurance Clear, simple claims process Endurance Protect App 30-day money back guarantee Most plans transferable

Endurance Coverage Overview

Endurance currently offers five comprehensive coverage plans, each one carefully designed to maximize coverage and value for the customer:

Supreme: As close to a factory warranty as you can get, this plan provides maximum protection for all your vehicle’s parts. Referred to as “bumper-to-bumper” coverage, it gives maximum breakdown protection for all parts, unless specifically excluded in the plan.

As close to a factory warranty as you can get, this plan provides maximum protection for all your vehicle’s parts. Referred to as “bumper-to-bumper” coverage, it gives maximum breakdown protection for all parts, unless specifically excluded in the plan. Superior: As the plan with the most stated-component coverage, Superior covers hundreds of specific components, including the engine, transmission, transfer case, drive axle, suspension, cooling system, and more.

As the plan with the most stated-component coverage, Superior covers hundreds of specific components, including the engine, transmission, transfer case, drive axle, suspension, cooling system, and more. Secure Plus: With the shortest wait period among all plans (30 days and a 1,000 miles), this offers a mid-level warranty with a higher level of coverage compared to the Select Premier plan.

With the shortest wait period among all plans (30 days and a 1,000 miles), this offers a mid-level warranty with a higher level of coverage compared to the Select Premier plan. Select Premier: This plan is designed to protect the vital components of higher mileage vehicles, which are often less in value, higher in risk, and more prone to mechanical failure. It covers select parts, such as the engine, transmission, transfer case, electrical components, and more.

This plan is designed to protect the vital components of higher mileage vehicles, which are often less in value, higher in risk, and more prone to mechanical failure. It covers select parts, such as the engine, transmission, transfer case, electrical components, and more. Secure: Offered as Endurance’s most affordable coverage option, this plan only covers the most vital and costly components. Coverage, though a bit limited, includes the engine, transmission, transfer case, drive axle, and turbocharger – all at a reasonable price.

If you live in California, you’ll need to look elsewhere for coverage, as Endurance doesn’t offer protection plans to California residents.

Endurance Elite Membership is one of the company’s best benefits. One year of membership comes free with all contracts.

Endurance Elite Membership

The Endurance Elite Membership distinguishes this provider from many other car warranty competitors. With every vehicle protection plan, Endurance offers a one-year membership, which includes tons of perks and exclusive services, such as:

$500 toward any lost or broken key fobs

Up to two tire replacements or repairs per year

Additional discounts offered by select merchants

Up to $5,000 in repair loans, which offer easy payment installments

Protection against ID theft, using an entire suite of ID protection tools

Rental reimbursement of $30 per day and a maximum of $150 per breakdown

Endurance Protect App that allows easy connectivity to Endurance information and staff

$250 worth of member rewards, which you can spend with Endurance’s partner companies

24/7 roadside assistance, including dispatch, towing, flat tire services, jump-starts, lockout services, and more

Trip interruption coverage of $150 a day (maximum, not to exceed $450 total) if more than 100 miles away from home

Endurance personal concierge, a live human who helps with everything from reservations and tickets to road emergencies

Endurance Claims Process

Endurance simplifies the warranty claims process by giving customers a single point of contact. Rather than dealing with the repair shop or other fulfillment companies, a customer can file a claim by following these five simple steps:

Take your vehicle to a licensed repair facility of your choice: Endurance considers licensed repair facilities to be any “for-profit entities recognized by the state, in the business of repairing motor vehicles.” The company doesn’t require policyholders to go to a specified location, as long as the shop meets these standards. Before agreeing to any repairs, it’s important to provide the repair facility with a copy of your Endurance contract and obtain authorization from Endurance for the claim. This is usually done by the service manager, but you can also call Endurance at 877-414-0134. Authorize the repair facility to perform any required vehicle tear-down and inspection to diagnose the issue. Pay any applicable deductible to the licensed repair facility. Deductibles are the only agreed upon amount you have to pay for your claim. Endurance will take care of all other paperwork and payments made to the repair facility for the cost of any approved repair work. Once repairs are complete, all documentation must be submitted to Endurance within 30 days (365 days in Wisconsin) to be eligible for payment.

Endurance Warranty Reviews

With the company being in the extended warranty business for over a decade, there are many Endurance warranty reviews across the most popular rating sites.

For the most part, Endurance has received positive reviews from customers. The company rates four stars (with over 500 reviews) on Trustpilot, and almost four stars (at just under 1,000 reviews) on Better Business Bureau (BBB), although it’s not BBB accredited.

A few of the most recent reviews are below:

“Endurance replaced my engine. They saved me $3,500 in repair costs. The only thing that was a bit frustrating was it took three weeks from the time I first took it to the mechanic to when the repair was approved.” – John O. (March 28, 2020), Trustpilot

“I purchased a plan a few years ago, so thought it would benefit me now that I needed some work done for parts listed under coverage. But since these are considered wear and tear and standalone parts, the claim will not be covered. I talked to an agent about upgrading to another more robust plan, but after reading what it covers, I believe it would be more of the same. So, I feel I just wasted money on this, which is upsetting.” – Henry Parker (Dec 3, 2019), Trustpilot

“Very helpful with any questions. Polite and professional! First time I have used this company and I am happy to note they have been quick to respond when I called them.” – Pamela Benton (March 13, 2020), BBB

“After a not-so-great experience with a different company, I have to say Endurance knocks it out of the park. My roadside assistance has come in handy so many times, that this service alone is well worth the price of the vehicle service contract!” – Alexis H. (Ft. Lauderdale, FL), Endurance

Endurance Warranty Costs

Like many other warranty providers, Endurance does not have a standard cost for each of its vehicle warranty plans. Instead, it describes the policies as containing many “moving parts” used to determine the cost of each individual’s extended car warranty.

According to Endurance, these moving parts typically include the following:

Vehicle model and make

Vehicle age

Vehicle’s total mileage

Driver’s age

Driving habits (How frequently do you drive? Which areas do you tend to drive and park in?)

Other factors that may be taken into account are desired coverage, length of the contract, and the chosen deductible.

On average, an Endurance extended warranty plan costs $350–$700 per year. Its plan deductibles are usually $50 or $100 – there is no $0 deductible option, except in certain cases.

In addition to its affordable rates, Endurance even offers to customize a specialized payment plan for its customers. As a direct provider, rather than a third-party, the company is able to develop its own plans and therefore find the best price to fit your budget.

Of course, the final rate differs from customer to customer. If you feel like Endurance could be the provider for you and are interested in seeing the available options, get a quote.

Best Direct Provider Get Quote (877) 374-1840 The best option for a direct provider, meaning you work with their team throughout every step of the process.

Conclusion: Is Endurance a Good Extended Warranty Provider?

Based on our research and Endurance warranty reviews, Endurance is a solid choice to protect your vehicle through the years. While the company is not BBB accredited and offers a relatively limited selection of plans, it’s definitely a provider to consider if one of its plans fits your needs. Endurance is a particularly good option to protect vehicles more advanced in age, as it covers cars up to 20 model years and 200,000 miles.

If you’d like to see more options, our team has also put together a list of other top extended warranty providers. These providers, including CARCHEX and autopom!, offer many other coverage plans and terms. As always, it’s best to reach out for a free quote and then make your choice based on all the available options.