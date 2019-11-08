What Does a Hyundai Warranty Really Cover?

Hyundai’s factory warranty is one of the best on the market.

See why you could still benefit from an extended warranty.

You’ve purchased a new Hyundai, and the dealer says you’re getting “America’s Best Warranty.” You hope you never need to use it. After all, you just bought the car.

However, we all know cars aren’t perfect machines. Sometimes things break when they shouldn’t. Luckily, the Hyundai warranty, called Assurance by Hyundai, does offer a good amount of protection for your new vehicle. In fact, Hyundai provides a 5-year, 60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and an impressive 10-year, 100,000-mile powertrain warranty.

In our breakdown of Hyundai’s warranty, you’ll learn the gritty details of warranty exclusions and how you can continue to protect your car after the warranty expires with an extended one.

What Is a Bumper-to-Bumper Warranty?

Your new Hyundai probably came with a book full of details on your warranty. When you look inside, there’s more than one listed. That’s because most auto manufacturers include several kinds of warranties on vehicles.

These warranties provide coverage for different parts of the car in terms measured in years and mileage. The bumper-to-bumper warranty usually provides comprehensive protection for almost all parts of the vehicle. This is, of course, limited by some restrictions.

Even a comprehensive bumper-to-bumper warranty is unlikely to cover regular wear and tear. So, when your brakes go bad or it’s time for an oil change, the warranty probably won’t cover those costs. It will probably cover most factory defects, like defective paint that chips off within a couple of months.

What’s Included In The Hyundai Bumper-to-Bumper Warranty?

Hyundai’s 5-year, 60,000-mile New Vehicle Limited Warranty includes repair or replacement of original Hyundai-installed components. It only covers parts found to have material or factory workmanship defects.

This bumper-to-bumper warranty also only covers your vehicle if it’s properly maintained and used normally. That means you’ll need to keep up with regular maintenance like oil changes (but you should do that, anyway). Hyundai does not offer a lifetime bumper-to-bumper warranty.

While most systems and components are included in the New Vehicle Limited Warranty, Hyundai lists restrictions for specific components like:

Battery: 3 years, 36,000 miles

3 years, 36,000 miles Service adjustments: 1 year, 12,000 miles

1 year, 12,000 miles Air conditioner refrigerant charge: 1 year, unlimited miles

1 year, unlimited miles Paint: 3 years, 36,000 miles

What About The Hyundai Powertrain Warranty?

Hyundai’s Limited Powertrain Warranty is one of the most generous in the industry, sitting at 10 years, 100,000 miles. It covers the engine, transmission/transaxle, front and rear axle shafts, transfer case, turbocharger, gaskets and seals, and other related parts.

One important note is if you sell your Hyundai while it’s still under warranty, the powertrain is covered under the bumper-to-bumper warranty for the second owner. That means they won’t get the full extent of the Limited Powertrain Warranty coverage.

Additional Hyundai Warranties

Anti-Perforation Limited Warranty: This covers rusted-through body sheet metal for seven years or unlimited miles.

This covers rusted-through body sheet metal for seven years or unlimited miles. Federal Emission Control Systems Warranties: Hyundai includes several federal emissions warranties that cover emissions parts, such exhaust manifolds or catalytic converters, that are defective in material or workmanship. The terms vary, but most parts are covered for five years, 60,000 miles or eight years, 80,000 miles.

Hyundai includes several federal emissions warranties that cover emissions parts, such exhaust manifolds or catalytic converters, that are defective in material or workmanship. The terms vary, but most parts are covered for five years, 60,000 miles or eight years, 80,000 miles. California Emission Control Systems Warranties: For cars in states that adhere to California’s emissions laws, specific emissions systems and components are covered for as long as eight years, 80,000 miles. However, many parts have shorter terms.

For cars in states that adhere to California’s emissions laws, specific emissions systems and components are covered for as long as eight years, 80,000 miles. However, many parts have shorter terms. Replacement Parts and Accessories Limited Warranty: Genuine Hyundai replacement parts and accessories sold or installed at an authorized Hyundai dealership are covered up to one year, 12,000 miles, while accessories are covered for one year, unlimited miles.

What Isn’t Included In The Hyundai Warranty?

Although Hyundai’s warranty offers a lot of coverage, it’s not completely comprehensive. Like most factory warranties, it doesn’t include normal maintenance, and it won’t cover regular wear and tear from normal use.

One of the most important parts of your car, your tires, isn’t covered under Hyundai’s warranty. Instead, those are covered under the tire manufacturer’s warranty.

If you plan to make modifications to your vehicle, you will probably lose warranty coverage for any parts modified. In fact, those modifications may actually void your warranty completely.

Water contamination or damage from environmental conditions like salt or hail aren’t covered, either. Additionally, cosmetic damage of seat belts isn’t covered. If they function properly but are stained or discolored, the warranty won’t replace them.

How Does Hyundai’s Warranty Compare To Other Manufacturers?

Hyundai claims they offer “America’s Best Warranty,” but how does the coverage compare to other manufacturers’ warranties? We put together a chart detailing the Hyundai bumper-to-bumper warranty and warranties of other top car brands.

Brand Bumper-to-Bumper Warranty Powertrain Warranty Hyundai 5 years, 60,000 miles 10 years, 100,000 miles BMW 4 years, 50,000 miles 4 years, 50,000 miles Lexus 4 years, 50,000 miles 6 years, 70,000 miles Toyota 3 years, 36,000 miles 5 years, 60,000 miles Nissan 3 years, 36,00 miles 5 years, 60,000 miles Ford 3 years, 36,000 miles 5 years, 60,000 miles Subaru 3 years, 36,000 miles 5 years, 60,000 miles

Overall, Hyundai’s warranty is a better offering than many other manufacturers’ warranties. It ranks above luxury brands such as Lexus and offers considerably more coverage than Ford or Toyota.

What do you do after your Hyundai warranty expires or you want additional protection not included in the standard warranty? One option is to purchase an additional vehicle protection plan. Commonly referred to as extended warranties, protection plans are service contracts that can cover everything from basic maintenance to additional mechanical protection.

Difference Between Factory & Extended Warranties

The most important difference between a factory warranty and a vehicle service contract is the factory warranty is included in the price of your new vehicle. An extended warranty is a separate purchase. Also, new car warranties are intended to cover factory defects and faulty workmanship. Vehicle service contracts usually cover mechanical breakdowns from normal use.

Should I Extend My Hyundai Warranty Coverage?

There are many reasons why you might want to get an extended Hyundai warranty, but here are two main ones:

It protects components not under the factory warranty. Some extended warranties offer coverage for parts not covered under new car warranties. This can provide additional protection while your factory warranty is still in place. It provides protection after factory warranty expires. Once your manufacturer’s warranty expires, you might be worried about affording the cost of breakdowns. Extended warranties provide peace of mind when your standard Hyundai warranty runs out.

It might be helpful to ask yourself these questions to determine if an extended warranty is right for you:

Do I have money for expensive car repairs?

If paying for unexpected car repairs has been a financial burden in the past, an extended warranty might be a great option. Instead of having to pay the full cost of the repair up front, you will pay a small monthly fee for your extended warranty. Some plans have deductibles, but they should be much more manageable than the full repair cost, close to $100.

How long do I plan on keeping my car?

Do you drive your cars until it’s impossible to fix them? Or, do you plan to sell your car within the next couple of years? If you’re the type who keeps cars for as long as possible, you can probably benefit from an extended warranty. If you’re planning to sell the car soon, an extended warranty can also be helpful, as many can be transferred to a new owner.

How reliable is my car?

Hyundai has solid reliability ratings, and cars known for reliability may be less likely to need repair. However, a dependable car may still benefit from an extended warranty that offers other perks, like roadside assistance. You might also consider a lower-tier extended warranty that only covers major repairs but costs less for you.

Do I Have To Get An Extended Warranty Through My Hyundai Dealership?

While many authorized Hyundai dealers offer Hyundai-brand protection plans, there is another option. Third-party warranty companies offer extended car warranties often considered more flexible and affordable than Hyundai’s offering.

Hyundai Bumper-to-Bumper Extended Warranty

Hyundai offers three extended warranty options, including:

Platinum: This is the most comprehensive option and covers all major systems and components, such as the powertrain, electrical system, brakes, and high-tech components.

Gold: This plan covers the most important vehicle systems but excludes steering, brakes, CV boots, navigation, audio, and other tech items.

Powertrain: This is the most basic coverage and just protects the engine, transmission, and drive axle.

Why Consider a Third-Party Extended Warranty?

Third-party warranty companies offer a variety of protection plans for nearly every make and model. Most give you freedom in choosing your repair facility and are flexible on what parts you can use, where as the Hyundai dealer limits you to using their facilities and Genuine Hyundai replacement parts.

Choosing a third-party warranty company can be an excellent way to protect your Hyundai and save money on costly car repairs. When researching third-party extended warranty providers, you’ll quickly notice how many choices there are. One we recommend considering is CARCHEX. With an A+ BBB rating and 20 years in business, CARCHEX has trustworthy industry experience and ratings.

Flexibility is a strong suit of CARCHEX. When you make a claim, you can choose from over 30,000 certified repair facilities, including local mechanics, national chains, and dealerships. CARCHEX makes claim payments directly to the repair shop, so you don’t have to foot an expensive bill up front and wait to be reimbursed. Warranty payments can be made monthly, making budgeting for repairs consistent and affordable.

CARCHEX Extended Coverage For Hyundai Vehicles

The variety of coverage and plan options make this company a provider worth considering. The most comprehensive CARCHEX plans offer up to 10 years of protection, and you’ll likely be able to renew your contract.

There are five coverage levels with several plan options under each level:

Titanium Coverage: This bumper-to-bumper option is the most comprehensive plan available. It’s available up to 10 years.

This bumper-to-bumper option is the most comprehensive plan available. It’s available up to 10 years. Platinum Coverage: This plan includes the most stated-component coverage for up to 10 years.

This plan includes the most stated-component coverage for up to 10 years. Gold Coverage: This plan is great for cars with 60,000 or more miles up to 10 years.

This plan is great for cars with 60,000 or more miles up to 10 years. Silver Coverage: Perfect for high-mileage vehicles, this protection plan covers the major systems for up to seven years.

Perfect for high-mileage vehicles, this protection plan covers the major systems for up to seven years. Bronze Coverage: Available for up to six years, this powertrain warranty is designed to cover only the most unforeseen and expensive repairs. It can be a great plan for reliable cars.

In addition to the different plans, CARCHEX promises a No-Haggle, Low-Price Everyday Guarantee™. This means you’ll get the best price without the hassle of haggling back and forth with a warranty company.

Protect Your Hyundai With a CARCHEX Warranty

You want your Hyundai to last a long time. While the Hyundai warranty is one of the best available, it doesn’t last forever. The best way to keep your car running longer is with an extended warranty protection plan from CARCHEX. The five levels of coverage allow you to customize your warranty to your needs.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I check my Hyundai warranty?

The easiest way to check if your Hyundai has a warranty is to look online or contact a Hyundai dealership. You will first need to locate your vehicle’s VIN number. Then, visit their website or call your dealership if you bought the car new and ask for your warranty information. They should be able to look up the vehicle and let you know if any coverage is available.

Is my Hyundai bumper-to-bumper warranty transferable?

Your Hyundai bumper-to-bumper warranty generally stays with your vehicle as long as it’s still active. If you buy a new car and sell it with 61,000 miles, for example, the warranty would be expired. On the other hand, if you sold the car at four years and 50,000 miles, the warranty would be transferable. The new owner should be covered for one year or 10,000 miles, whichever comes first.

What are the differences in Hyundai bumper-to-bumper warranties for new or used vehicles?

The 5-year, 60,000-mile Hyundai bumper-to-bumper warranty is offered for new vehicles only. See the chart below for different warranties for new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Hyundai vehicles.