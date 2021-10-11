auto mechanic fixing car in repair shop
Auto car repair service center. Mechanic examining car suspension

CarShield Reviews: Cost, Coverage, & More (2021)

Kristin McClure
WarrantyResearch
16 min read
Car driving down the road
CarShield Extended Warranty Review
In Our Opinion:
In its 16 years of business, CarShield has covered over 1 million vehicles and its administrators have paid out over $1 billion in claims. What makes CarShield such a popular provider? We think it's the company's below-average prices and flexible month-to-month coverage plans.
Industry Standing
Coverage
Affordability
Customer Service
Pros
Six plans available, including those for high-tech features and speciality ATVs
Long-term and month-to-month coverage options
Covers some vehicles up to 200,000 miles
Cons
Low rating and warning of complaints from the Better Business Bureau (BBB)
Not all contracts transferable
Rental car reimbursement not always included
CarShield is one of the country’s most popular independent warranty providers, offering drivers month-to-month contracts, flexible protection plans, and a range of deductibles. In our review of the best extended auto warranty companies, we gave CarShield the distinction of Most Affordable. But do CarShield reviews from customers suggest the low-cost option is the best choice?

Below, we delve into CarShield reviews, coverage options, and costs to help you determine whether a CarShield extended warranty may be right for your vehicle.

 

CarShield Warranty Highlights

Founded in 2005 and based in Saint Peters, Missouri, CarShield is technically a vehicle service contract broker, meaning it offers protection plans administered by other companies, called obligators. This setup gives drivers a wider variety of coverage options and price points.

If you have a CarShield vehicle service contract, covered repairs can be made at any dealership or repair facility certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE®). This makes finding an eligible mechanic easy, which is important if you have a breakdown far from home. CarShield also includes perks to help cover the costs of getting you to the nearest repair shop. 

CarShield Extended Warranty Coverage Overview

What an extended car warranty covers depends on the plan that you choose. CarShield offers six comprehensive coverage plans:

CarShield Warranty Details
Diamond Comparable to a new car manufacturer’s warranty, CarShield Diamond coverage is an exclusionary plan. This means all systems and components of your vehicle are included, except for a short list of non-covered parts.
Platinum Good for high-mileage vehicles or used cars, the Platinum plan covers certain parts of your vehicle’s engine, transmission, cooling system, air conditioning, steering, brakes, electrical components, fuel pump, and more. CarShield Platinum is stated-component coverage, meaning each covered part is listed in the vehicle service contract.
Gold As CarShield’s enhanced powertrain coverage, the Gold plan focuses on common powertrain components such as the engine, transmission, and drivetrain. It also includes parts such as the alternator, power window motors, and starter.
Silver The Silver plan is CarShield’s most basic (and most affordable) powertrain plan. It covers only the most important parts of your vehicle, including your engine, transmission, water pump, and drive axle.
Aluminum The Aluminum plan covers most computer-related and electrical components, including the power seat control, sensors, cruise control, electronic gauges, and LCD screens.
Motorcycle & ATV If you have a motorcycle or all-terrain vehicle that needs coverage, CarShield offers plans for specialty vehicles.

Most of CarShield’s plans allow customers to transfer coverage to subsequent owners. The process requires a $50 administrative fee, and customers cannot transfer coverage to other vehicles.

CarShield contracts can be canceled at any time.

Exclusions

Even the most comprehensive extended auto warranties have their limits. The exclusions in CarShield plans are common among almost every extended warranty provider on the market. 

CarShield does not cover:

  • Parts that have been modified or altered
  • Wear-and-tear components such as brake pads and air filters
  • Damage caused by acts of nature, collision, vandalism, or lack of proper maintenance
  • Auto repairs that have been made without pre-authorization from a CarShield claims representative

Added Benefits

With CarShield contracts, drivers also receive:

  • 24-hour roadside assistance
  • Courtesy towing for breakdowns
  • Rental car reimbursement (not included with all plans)
Loading broken car on a tow truck on a roadside
CarShield includes 24-hour roadside assistance in each of its vehicle service contracts.

CarShield Extended Warranty Costs

CarShield is an affordable provider compared to other extended car warranty companies. Our research team conducted a 2021 warranty survey polling 1,000 drivers, and most said they paid $1,500 to $2,500 for their vehicle service contracts. For reference, the total cost of CarShield’s most comprehensive protection plan is $1,794.04.

Note that your extended car warranty costs will vary depending on your situation. Your car’s age, make, model, and mileage will all affect how much you pay for coverage.

We reached out to CarShield for free quotes on a couple vehicles, and the company gave us the following pricing:

Vehicle Type CarShield Warranty Term Length Monthly PaymentDeductible
2018 Toyota Camry Diamond5 years/100,000 miles$83.28 for 18 months$100
2013 Honda Accord GoldUnlimited$99.99 monthly$100

With CarShield, drivers can choose from multiple deductibles, starting at $0. The company also offers monthly payment plans, so you don’t have to worry about being locked into a long-term contract. 

How Do CarShield Extended Warranties Work?

CarShield offers an easy process for purchasing an extended warranty. To get a quote, you can call the warranty provider directly or input your information on their website. When our team called to inquire about a quote, the hold time was less than a minute and the whole call took about 10 minutes.

If you need to use your extended warranty coverage, you can file a claim online or over the phone. You can also take your vehicle to any licensed repair facility if you experience a mechanical breakdown. If your repairs are covered under warranty, CarShield will pay the repair shop directly. You will only have to pay a deductible for service.

CarShield Reviews & Ratings

CarShield has been featured on ESPN, CNN, HGTV, and TBS and has a number of celebrity endorsements. Additionally, there are thousands of online CarShield reviews from customers. The company holds a driver rating of 4.1 out of 5.0 stars on Google, with more than 8,000 reviews. It also received 4.0 stars on Trustpilot, with over 21,000 driver ratings. 

Despite these positive CarShield reviews, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) gives the company an F rating and indicates a pattern of complaints involving pushy or misleading sales and advertising, difficulty canceling policies, and rude CarShield representatives.

There are more than 1,100 CarShield customer reviews on the BBB website, with an average rating of 1.45 out of 5.0 stars. CarShield customer service responds to many comments, and about 1,200 complaints have been closed in the past year. The complaints actually represent a small number in comparison to the more than a million contracts the provider says it has sold.

Here’s what a few customers had to say in CarShield reviews:

Positive CarShield Reviews

“I have had to use CarShield two times. Both times they responded and covered my repairs without any hassle.” – Mary M. via BBB

“We bought a car warranty for our 2007 Impala. We were in California when the transmission went out. CarShield stepped in, got the claim approved quickly, and we were back on the road. Don’t know what we would have done without them.” – Marion Roth via Google

Negative CarShield Reviews

“Paid $121 per month, and when my car broke down, they didn’t pay a cent.” – Lee via BBB

“I bought CarShield because of the awesome commercials. On the phone, the salesperson said that ‘anything that is not a wear item is covered, so no brake pads, no tires, etc.’ … Turns out that a lot of things are not covered. There are 10 pages of fine print.” – Marco Borrillo via Google

Conclusion: Is CarShield Worth the Money?

Our research on CarShield’s coverage options, costs, and customer service shows that CarShield could be a great choice to protect your vehicle in the long run, especially if you’re on a tight budget and in need of a used car warranty.

Although the company has received complaints, CarShield reviews are predominantly positive, and the company has a good name in the industry. Considering CarShield is one of the best extended warranty companies and says it has covered more than 1 million vehicles in 16 years, a few hundred negative comments barely make a dent in the company’s reputation.

Our Top Picks for Extended Warranty Coverage

It’s always smart to shop around for extended warranty plans to make sure you’re getting the best deal for the coverage you need. We recommend comparing free quotes from CarShield with quotes from other reputable extended car warranty companies. Two of those companies – Endurance and CARCHEX – we spotlight below.

Endurance: Best Overall

Endurance is a reputable extended car warranty provider that’s been in business since 2006. The company stands out in the vehicle protection industry for being a direct extended warranty provider, rather than a broker or reseller. This means that Endurance provides and fulfills most of its plans without any outside help. 

Jaguar Century: 100 Years of Automotive Excellence

Endurance offers six comprehensive levels of coverage from which drivers can choose. Each plan comes with one year of Endurance Elite Benefits, which include perks such as tire replacement, a collision discount, key fob replacement, 24/7 roadside assistance, and more. Endurance has solid reviews from customers, with a 4.4-star rating out of 5.0 on Trustpilot and a 3.4-star rating on the BBB website.

You can find out more about the company in our Endurance warranty review.

CARCHEX: Best for Used Cars

CARCHEX is a reputable third-party warranty provider offering various services to drivers. The company has five levels of coverage and a long list of perks, including fuel delivery, towing coverage, 24/7 roadside assistance, trip interruption coverage, and rental car reimbursement. 

CARCHEX has an A+ rating from the BBB but earns just 2.16 stars out of 5.0 based on driver reviews. The warranty provider has a 3.2-star rating from Trustpilot. 

Read our CARCHEX review to find out more about the third-party warranty provider.

FAQ: CarShield Reviews

How much does CarShield cost per month?

Based on our research, the average cost of a CarShield Diamond plan for a late-2010s SUV with fewer than 50,000 miles costs between $100 and $130 per month with a $100 deductible. However, a Gold plan for a 2013 sedan with just under 100,000 miles would also cost $130 per month with a $100 deductible.

Is CarShield worth having?

As our pick for Most Affordable third-party warranty provider, CarShield can be a good choice for drivers seeking low-cost coverage. The provider offers multiple coverage plans and month-to-month contracts, but buying any protection plan carries the risk of paying for services you may not need.

What repairs does CarShield cover?

CarShield repair coverage depends on the extended auto warranty you purchase. The provider offers basic powertrain warranty plans that cover the engine, transmission, and drive axles. CarShield also offers exclusionary, bumper-to-bumper warranties that cover almost every mechanical and electrical component. Most of the company’s protection plans provide coverage somewhere between a powertrain and bumper-to-bumper warranty.

Does CarShield cover electrical problems?

CarShield’s Platinum plan and Diamond plan both cover electrical systems. The Aluminum plan covers most electrical parts, including the starter and navigation systems.

Are extended car warranties worth it?

An extended car warranty can be worth it for owners of older vehicles who want peace of mind and want to avoid paying for unexpected repair costs out of pocket. But this depends on your needs and your vehicle. It’s a good idea to check average repair costs on sites such as RepairPal to compare them to your extended car warranty quotes.

Does CarShield have a deductible?

With CarShield, customers can choose the deductible – as low as $0 – with their plan. However, just like with car insurance, a lower deductible means a higher premium.

What is the average cost of a CarShield warranty?

In our study, customers reported an average cost of $1,500 to $2,500 total for their CarShield warranty.

How do you cancel CarShield?

To cancel CarShield, you’ll need to contact customer support directly and submit a policy cancellation notice. If you cancel within the first 30 days of your policy, you’ll get a full refund. After 30 days, you can get a prorated refund for the amount of time left on your policy in most cases.

Does CarShield cover brakes?

Four of CarShield’s warranty plans cover the actual brakes on your vehicle. However, normal wear items like brake pads are not covered.

What is CarShield’s waiting period?

All CarShield plans come with a 20-day/500-mile waiting period before becoming active. This is to prevent the company from covering pre-existing mechanical issues.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Industry Standing
Coverage
Affordability
Customer Service
Final Score

10 Comments

  1. I purchased my contract FROM CAR SHIELD on Jan 2019 and on Feb 2019. MY NAME IS XIOMARA lUGO FROM MIAMI FLORIDA
    CONTRACT NUMBER MFF1281294
    I had a issue with my vehicle; But being because I had just recently bought the contract I did not do a claim I handle it on my own. Now a year and a half later I need my warranty for a issue and they have denied my claim because of pre-existing condition;Which when I bought the contract there was no issue. I am a single mother with 2 small kids my only car, been paying for this warranty one year and half with no claims and they are going to deny me !! I am extremely unsatisfied with this company. Taking my money for a whole year like that and now they won’t help me fix my vehicle. “Why Do People Buy Insurances and Warranty””For When Things Happen”Now It Happened And Your Going To Deny me.
    Such a FraudUlent Company To take someone’s hard working money like that for a whole year and won’t assist them when in need!!
    I Will like a resolution to this. I will Like for my vehicle to be fixed by a warranty service that I am Paying for Monthly !
    TERRIBLE
    SUPER UNHAPPY
    FRAUDULENT WAY OF WORKING WITH PEOPLE’S HARD WORKING MONEY

    Reply
  2. 0.1

    I’m just tired of seeing 6+ commercials every hour on 10+ different TV stations in California. If you don’t offer it here,then why do we have to put up with your bullcrap ads? & If you waste money on useless ads that agrevate viewers, I will NEVER use your services,no matter what state I live or visit.

  3. I’m am not happy with carShield. I was paying for them to help me if me van needed to be fixed 😩 and I did need help with my van but they didn’t cover any of the things 🤔 I needed so I canceled But before that I called them and asked them if I could have my money back since they barely just took it out since I canceled the guide told me no I was not going to get any of my money back and that was that so I would not recommend this place they tell you one thing they take your money and he and they’ve taken my money for several months now and now their say and they can’t fix what’s wrong with it and I also can’t get my money back even though they does barely took it out and they did not fix anything so they could at least give me back my money but the guide told me on the phone no he was not so I give this place a 0

    Reply
  4. 3.1

    Carshield is the biggest joke ever!! I’m not a customer my fiancé is. It’s now going on 3 weeks for the mechanic to receive Authorization to start repairing my fiancé’s vehicle. Customer service gives excuses how they’re backed up, computer problems. Really that’s not our problem. So, no rental car has been given. No Respect for they’re customer. I hate seeing the Carshield commercials. All Lies!! Not to mention the wait time Holding on the phone Ice-T Stop Representing! Oh, and Carshield Didn’t come to tow vehicle had to call a private tow! Money down the drain paying Carshield. American Auto is No Better subsidiary to Carshield.

  5. 2.5

    My car broke down 8/7/2020. I have been WAITING AND WAITING FOR car shield to approve my claim. I am an essential Registered nurse and can’t afford a rental car as we live paycheck to paycheck. They won’t approve a rental car until the claim is approved. Car shield is dragging their feet on this. Not happy

  6. 0.1
    CLAIM DENIED

    Carshield denied my claim. I have been paying them for over a year and the first time I file a claim they would not pay for anything. I am going to call tomorrow and dispute this and if they still refuse to pay anything I am going to cancel. What is the use of having them if you have to pay out of pocket for everything. They are a ripoff don’t waist your money.

  7. 0.1
    Don’t use this company!!! Scammers

    We first got my policy in may 29,2020. I had the gold package where I can get everything on my truck fix. So I been paying every month faithfully with no interruptions. So my motor and transmission went out in my truck and I took it to the shop and the shop diagnose the truck and said the motor and transmission went out and it was not on my end. So when the car shop told them the mileage on the truck was incorrect from what we told them they said they not getting my truck fix’s because of they but I been paying every month so I ask can I get my money back and they said no and that’s not right.. they been taking my money every month but want get my truck fix. Just because of the mileage was wrong but the man told me who sold the car it was a 127,000 miles on it.. but the car place told them we was over 116,000 miles that I didn’t know when I got the truck.. I feel that I should got my money back I’m stuck with a truck that I can’t afford out my pocket to get fix. And need all the money I can I am on disability and it’s not right! I will be filling more complaints and getting some thing done so I can get my money back!! They are a fraud!! Don’t use them as your auto service. They don’t do nun but take your money and try to find a small reason not to fix your car. They are a scam!!!!!

  8. This is a brilliant post, thank you for sharing about car shield. We always tend to change something or the other in our house, thanks for this great advice. I love your posts always. Thanks for this wonderful content.

    Reply

  9. I am a car sheild member and the owner of two contracts i have not used them so far at this time i would like to say they have answered many of my questions and i request a hard copy of my contracts i received it within seven days the key to the situation is that you have to read and study your contract it explains everything to you what is covered and what is not covered and anything that is not covered in the contract i read and study my contract all the time until i understand it and I leave in my car but it works with a dealership if notice the contract on how it is worded but always read the fine print if I don’t understand a any part of my contracts i call and ask questions about it it’s just like your car insurance you have to read your policy to see what is covered and what is not covered and what is not included in your policy the key to anything is to read read read !!! if you understand it call and ask

    Reply
  10. 0.6

    Car shield denied my claim to replace an alternator. They have a loophole that says “If a covered component was damaged by a noncovered component, they will not pay. Roadside assistance with them isn’t good either. They charge Total $186 for a 5 mile tow. Car shield paid $75 and I paid $111. There s no suit of armor when you have to pay almost a $1000 to fix your own car. Remind me what are they good for again,? Oh yeah NOTHING.

