CarShield Reviews: Cost, Coverage, & More (2021)

CarShield is one of the country’s most popular independent warranty providers, offering drivers month-to-month contracts, flexible protection plans, and a range of deductibles. In our review of the best extended auto warranty companies, we gave CarShield the distinction of Most Affordable. But do CarShield reviews from customers suggest the low-cost option is the best choice?

Below, we delve into CarShield reviews, coverage options, and costs to help you determine whether a CarShield extended warranty may be right for your vehicle.

CarShield Warranty Highlights

Founded in 2005 and based in Saint Peters, Missouri, CarShield is technically a vehicle service contract broker, meaning it offers protection plans administered by other companies, called obligators. This setup gives drivers a wider variety of coverage options and price points.

If you have a CarShield vehicle service contract, covered repairs can be made at any dealership or repair facility certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE®). This makes finding an eligible mechanic easy, which is important if you have a breakdown far from home. CarShield also includes perks to help cover the costs of getting you to the nearest repair shop.

CarShield Extended Warranty Coverage Overview

What an extended car warranty covers depends on the plan that you choose. CarShield offers six comprehensive coverage plans:

CarShield Warranty Details Diamond Comparable to a new car manufacturer’s warranty, CarShield Diamond coverage is an exclusionary plan. This means all systems and components of your vehicle are included, except for a short list of non-covered parts. Platinum Good for high-mileage vehicles or used cars, the Platinum plan covers certain parts of your vehicle’s engine, transmission, cooling system, air conditioning, steering, brakes, electrical components, fuel pump, and more. CarShield Platinum is stated-component coverage, meaning each covered part is listed in the vehicle service contract. Gold As CarShield’s enhanced powertrain coverage, the Gold plan focuses on common powertrain components such as the engine, transmission, and drivetrain. It also includes parts such as the alternator, power window motors, and starter. Silver The Silver plan is CarShield’s most basic (and most affordable) powertrain plan. It covers only the most important parts of your vehicle, including your engine, transmission, water pump, and drive axle. Aluminum The Aluminum plan covers most computer-related and electrical components, including the power seat control, sensors, cruise control, electronic gauges, and LCD screens. Motorcycle & ATV If you have a motorcycle or all-terrain vehicle that needs coverage, CarShield offers plans for specialty vehicles.

Most of CarShield’s plans allow customers to transfer coverage to subsequent owners. The process requires a $50 administrative fee, and customers cannot transfer coverage to other vehicles.

CarShield contracts can be canceled at any time.

Exclusions

Even the most comprehensive extended auto warranties have their limits. The exclusions in CarShield plans are common among almost every extended warranty provider on the market.

CarShield does not cover:

Parts that have been modified or altered

Wear-and-tear components such as brake pads and air filters

Damage caused by acts of nature, collision, vandalism, or lack of proper maintenance

Auto repairs that have been made without pre-authorization from a CarShield claims representative

Added Benefits

With CarShield contracts, drivers also receive:

24-hour roadside assistance

Courtesy towing for breakdowns

Rental car reimbursement (not included with all plans)

CarShield includes 24-hour roadside assistance in each of its vehicle service contracts.

CarShield Extended Warranty Costs

CarShield is an affordable provider compared to other extended car warranty companies. Our research team conducted a 2021 warranty survey polling 1,000 drivers, and most said they paid $1,500 to $2,500 for their vehicle service contracts. For reference, the total cost of CarShield’s most comprehensive protection plan is $1,794.04.

Note that your extended car warranty costs will vary depending on your situation. Your car’s age, make, model, and mileage will all affect how much you pay for coverage.

We reached out to CarShield for free quotes on a couple vehicles, and the company gave us the following pricing:

Vehicle Type CarShield Warranty Term Length Monthly Payment Deductible 2018 Toyota Camry Diamond 5 years/100,000 miles $83.28 for 18 months $100 2013 Honda Accord Gold Unlimited $99.99 monthly $100

With CarShield, drivers can choose from multiple deductibles, starting at $0. The company also offers monthly payment plans, so you don’t have to worry about being locked into a long-term contract.

How Do CarShield Extended Warranties Work?

CarShield offers an easy process for purchasing an extended warranty. To get a quote, you can call the warranty provider directly or input your information on their website. When our team called to inquire about a quote, the hold time was less than a minute and the whole call took about 10 minutes.

If you need to use your extended warranty coverage, you can file a claim online or over the phone. You can also take your vehicle to any licensed repair facility if you experience a mechanical breakdown. If your repairs are covered under warranty, CarShield will pay the repair shop directly. You will only have to pay a deductible for service.

CarShield Reviews & Ratings

CarShield has been featured on ESPN, CNN, HGTV, and TBS and has a number of celebrity endorsements. Additionally, there are thousands of online CarShield reviews from customers. The company holds a driver rating of 4.1 out of 5.0 stars on Google, with more than 8,000 reviews. It also received 4.0 stars on Trustpilot, with over 21,000 driver ratings.

Despite these positive CarShield reviews, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) gives the company an F rating and indicates a pattern of complaints involving pushy or misleading sales and advertising, difficulty canceling policies, and rude CarShield representatives.

There are more than 1,100 CarShield customer reviews on the BBB website, with an average rating of 1.45 out of 5.0 stars. CarShield customer service responds to many comments, and about 1,200 complaints have been closed in the past year. The complaints actually represent a small number in comparison to the more than a million contracts the provider says it has sold.

Here’s what a few customers had to say in CarShield reviews:

Positive CarShield Reviews

“I have had to use CarShield two times. Both times they responded and covered my repairs without any hassle.” – Mary M. via BBB

“We bought a car warranty for our 2007 Impala. We were in California when the transmission went out. CarShield stepped in, got the claim approved quickly, and we were back on the road. Don’t know what we would have done without them.” – Marion Roth via Google

Negative CarShield Reviews

“Paid $121 per month, and when my car broke down, they didn’t pay a cent.” – Lee via BBB

“I bought CarShield because of the awesome commercials. On the phone, the salesperson said that ‘anything that is not a wear item is covered, so no brake pads, no tires, etc.’ … Turns out that a lot of things are not covered. There are 10 pages of fine print.” – Marco Borrillo via Google

Conclusion: Is CarShield Worth the Money?

Our research on CarShield’s coverage options, costs, and customer service shows that CarShield could be a great choice to protect your vehicle in the long run, especially if you’re on a tight budget and in need of a used car warranty.

Although the company has received complaints, CarShield reviews are predominantly positive, and the company has a good name in the industry. Considering CarShield is one of the best extended warranty companies and says it has covered more than 1 million vehicles in 16 years, a few hundred negative comments barely make a dent in the company’s reputation.

Our Top Picks for Extended Warranty Coverage

It’s always smart to shop around for extended warranty plans to make sure you’re getting the best deal for the coverage you need. We recommend comparing free quotes from CarShield with quotes from other reputable extended car warranty companies. Two of those companies – Endurance and CARCHEX – we spotlight below.

Endurance: Best Overall

Endurance is a reputable extended car warranty provider that’s been in business since 2006. The company stands out in the vehicle protection industry for being a direct extended warranty provider, rather than a broker or reseller. This means that Endurance provides and fulfills most of its plans without any outside help.

Endurance offers six comprehensive levels of coverage from which drivers can choose. Each plan comes with one year of Endurance Elite Benefits, which include perks such as tire replacement, a collision discount, key fob replacement, 24/7 roadside assistance, and more. Endurance has solid reviews from customers, with a 4.4-star rating out of 5.0 on Trustpilot and a 3.4-star rating on the BBB website.

You can find out more about the company in our Endurance warranty review.

CARCHEX: Best for Used Cars

CARCHEX is a reputable third-party warranty provider offering various services to drivers. The company has five levels of coverage and a long list of perks, including fuel delivery, towing coverage, 24/7 roadside assistance, trip interruption coverage, and rental car reimbursement.

CARCHEX has an A+ rating from the BBB but earns just 2.16 stars out of 5.0 based on driver reviews. The warranty provider has a 3.2-star rating from Trustpilot.

Read our CARCHEX review to find out more about the third-party warranty provider.

FAQ: CarShield Reviews