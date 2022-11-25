CarShield Gold is a powertrain extended warranty plan that is designed for owners of high mileage vehicles who want solid powertrain coverage at an affordable price.

In this article, we’ll review CarShield’s powertrain Gold Plan and touch on the specifics of the package’s coverage and cost. If you are interested in learning more about all of CarShield’s plans, check out our CarShield reviews article.

CarShield Powertrain Gold

Auto repair bills are a part of ownership, so you need to plan ahead and be prepared for what may happen. This warranty plan provides essential coverage for expenses related to a breakdown. This is one of the warranty company’s mid-level warranty plans, so you may find that it offers the perfect balance between affordability and included coverage.

Offering a variety of flexible plans, CarShield is one of the most respected car warranty companies. As a broker, CarShield sells plans for companies like American Auto Shield, who is then responsible for coverage as the administrator. The well-designed auto warranty plans are priced appropriately for the benefits provided. In addition, all plans come with extra perks like roadside assistance and more. The company takes pride in processing warranty claims promptly and fairly so that customers can enjoy hassle-free use of coverage when the need arises.

CarShield Gold Coverage

Much of what is covered in this contract can be costly to repair or to replace, so this is a plan that could save you a sizable amount of cash in the long term. Although older cars could benefit, the warranty coverage in this is best for new vehicles with less than 100,000 miles.

CarShield Gold offers enhanced powertrain coverage designed for high mileage used vehicles. It covers 10 major vehicle systems in an inclusionary (or stated component) contract that specifically lists all parts that are covered. As CarShield’s powertrain plus offering, CarShield Gold covers the powertrain systems that make a vehicle run (engine, transmission, drive axles), plus a few additional components. In addition to the basic powertrain parts, CarShield Gold also covers the alternator, power windows, starter, air conditioning, water pumps, fuel delivery, and other specific engine functions, and more (but does not cover steering or the suspension. This coverage is a great fit for those with vehicles that have over 100,000 miles looking for coverage a step above powertrain coverage.

CarShield Gold Pros And Cons

Balancing coverage with cost, the CarShield Gold covers much less than the CarShield platinum plan while still providing coverage for essential components. Compared to the platinum plan, which is a geared toward comprehensive coverage for used cars, the Gold plan comes with fewer extras and intended to help keep vehicles on the road.

CarShield Gold Plan Pros CarShield Gold Plan Cons Good option to extend factory powertrain warranty Doesn’t cover suspension and brake systems Affordable and flexible monthly payments Not the best option for vehicles with higher mileage Quality coverage: solid protection No preventative maintenance option

CarShield Gold Plan

With a focus on critical parts, CarShield Powertrain Gold is an enhanced powertrain plan that balances coverage with cost and benefits used vehicles with fewer than 100,000 miles in good condition.

Coverage: engine, drive-axle(s), transfer case, and transmission; air conditioning, electrical systems, fuel pump, fuel delivery system, alternator, starter, power window, and more.

This coverage tier adds to the benefits offered under the Silver plan. Like the Silver plan, it includes covered repairs and replacements for damages to the engine, transmission, fuel pump, seals and gaskets, the air conditioner, the transfer unit, the drive axle(s), the water pump and more. For more detailed information about your coverage, turn your attention to your warranty contract.

This plan covers:

Not Covered: Steering, Suspension, Brake System, Electrical, Instrument Cluster, GPS and Navigation, Factory Audio, Wear Items, Hoses, Aesthetic Parts, And Belts

Keep in mind that a variety of factors may negate coverage. For example, damage caused by bad weather, racing, excessive dirt and more could nullify portions of the coverage. It doesn’t cover electronics and items like the air conditioner or power windows, which aren’t necessary for the vehicle to drive.

CarShield Gold Coverage Exclusions

Below is a list of parts and repairs that aren’t covered in the CarShield Gold plan:

What Is A Powertrain Plus Plan?

A powertrain plus plan is similar to a powertrain warranty in that it covers all of the primary items needed to make your vehicle run (engine, transmission, drive axle), which tend to be more costly to replace. Enhanced versions such as this are plans that cover more than the more basic versions.

This is different from exclusionary bumper to bumper extended car warranties like the Diamond Plan that mimic a factory warranty for a new car and cover everything not listed in the contract.

Other Benefits

While the coverage in different CarShield plans vary, the extra perks and services such as roadside assistance and coverage for towing expenses hold steady. Regardless of the CarShield plan that you select, you can take advantage of these additional services with prior authorization:

Along with the above benefits, this contract is transferrable and has contracts available in Spanish. CarShield offers Rental car reimbursement for some plans. It can be purchased as an add-on also.

More Coverage Facts:

Repair Shop Choices: Any ASE Certified Repair Facility in the United States. In most instances, you can keep your local mechanic or even go to a dealership for service.

Any ASE Certified Repair Facility in the United States. In most instances, you can keep your local mechanic or even go to a dealership for service. Cancellation Policy: 30 day money back guarantee

30 day money back guarantee Waiting Period: Keep in mind that you will not be able to use your coverage until after the mandatory waiting period has passed, which is 20 days after you purchase the plan.

Keep in mind that you will not be able to use your coverage until after the mandatory waiting period has passed, which is 20 days after you purchase the plan. Specialized Coverage: Keep in mind that you will not be able to use your coverage until after the mandatory waiting period has passed, which is 20 days after you purchase the plan.

CarShield Gold Price

This plan from CarShield costs around $100 for starter plans and can be as high as $130.00 for set period plans. The overall price is based on factors like the make, model, age, and mileage of the vehicle, the program you choose, and what State you live in. The pay as you go rolling plans are generally cheaper than the fixed-period packages of up to 24 months.

Cost Overview:

While the price increases for more robust plans, you will be pleased to discover that all vehicle service contracts are reasonably affordable and deliver true value to the car’s owner.

This extended car warranty that includes coverage for services that may otherwise cost you thousands of dollars. For example, service on an axle shaft is $1,000. A major transmission service may cost as much as $3,400. It’s much easier to spread costs like this over a whole year or more with an extended warranty.

If your car’s AC compressor needs to be replaced, expect to pay as much as $4,000. Please understand that these are estimates. The actual cost to repair your car may differ because of the cost of replacements for a specific model and geographic differences in labor costs. Also, the average cost of a repair facility may also change depending on location.

To inquire about the specific cost of coverage for your vehicle, request an online quote today. You can also speak with a CarShield representative over the phone.

CarShield Gold Protection Plan Review

With highly affordable prices, flexible month-to-month contracts, and several perks, we recommend this plan for those who are looking for coverage from a top warranty company for newer vehicles in good condition with less than 100,000 miles.

How This Plan From CarShield Works

A vehicle service contract works much like insurance, except instead of providing coverage issues due to accidents, theft, and environmental damage, service contracts cover breakdowns due to a mechanical failure of agreed-to components in exchange for a regular monthly payment.

Often called “an extended warranty”, a vehicle service contract isn’t technically a warranty, as the only actual warranty you get comes from the manufacturer when you purchase the vehicle. Instead, a vehicle service contract is a special type of written agreement that buffers you from paying large unexpected repair bills, which means you can have the peace of mind of knowing you are covered for major vehicle expenses.

In most cases, extended warranties do not cover pre-existing conditions or problems related to regular maintenance like oil, filter, and tire changes. With extended warranties, the tiny details matter, so make sure to read the fine print before you sign the dotted line.

Before making an investment in a vehicle service contract, make sure to get contact at least three providers for a quote to see if the competition has anything better to offer. The quote process with CarShield is easy and doesn’t take much time at all. You can get a quote by filling out an online form. You can also give CarShield a call and a customer service representative will discuss any questions you may have, including prices, coverage terms, out of pocket fees, how to file a claim. Time spent learning these facts will be well worth it.

The ideal extended warranty will provide ample benefits, and it will be priced within your budget. Because CarShield offers multiple term periods for all their extended warranties, you can easily find a plan to fit your needs. Do you want to know how affordable your coverage will be? Simply provide CarShield with your vehicle’s odometer reading and the VIN.

Wrapping It Up

Is this plan from CarShield worth it? Your car may seem well today, but the impacts of wear and tear take an increasingly harsh toll on your vehicle. In some cases, drivers will let a seemingly minor issue fall to the wayside, but a small warning sign can eventually lead to extensive damage and high costs. Other types of automotive repairs develop with little or no warning.

What is the cost of the average auto mechanic bill? Did you know that the average car repair costs between $500 and $600? Based on data provided by AAA, many drivers are unable to pay for average repairs with cash and must use credit to do so. Even if you have enough cash on hand, you may not be able to comfortably pay repairs that you may be responsible for over the years.

Other areas of the vehicle’s powertrain that are covered include the standard or automatic transmission, a turbocharger or supercharger, the water pump and its housing, lubricated parts inside the transfer case for 4×4 vehicles and the lubricated parts in the front and rear drive axles. Seals and gaskets are also covered under the plan if they require replacement because of repair services related to other covered components.

Our Methodology

Our expert review team takes satisfaction in providing accurate and unbiased information. We identified the following rating categories based on consumer survey data and conducted extensive research to formulate rankings of the best extended auto warranty providers.