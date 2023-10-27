2024 Lexus LS: New Tech Features, Sleek F Sport Trim, Signature Haku Foil Option & Starting MSRP

The 2024 Lexus LS is home to a few new updates worthy of a flagship model. But when talking about Toyota’s luxury arm Lexus, most of the attention is on the all-new TX, the first proper three-row Lexus crossover, and the adventure-ready 2024 GX SUV. However, the brand gained prominence for its longstanding LS luxury sedan, the first Lexus car that gave the Germans quite a scare.

However, that was before. Now is a different story, and the market is brimming with excellent options like the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, BMW 7 Series, and the sometimes underrated Genesis G90. The everlasting Lexus LS remains a solid choice if reliability and comfort reign in tandem with brand recognition (that’s why we love luxury cars, right?). Plus, it’s available as a hybrid to appease your Earth-friendly vibes.

2024 Lexus LS: What’s New?

The 2024 Lexus LS remains part of the fifth-generation model that debuted in 2017. It rides atop Toyota’s TNGA-L platform shared with the Lexus LC, Toyota Mirai hydrogen fuel cell EV, and the 2023 Toyota Crown. For 2024, the Lexus LS receives standard wireless smartphone charging, new wheel colors and designs, and a Silver Illusion exterior paint option for an additional $3,100.

As expected, the LS 500 is brimming with a good array of standard equipment, like LED exterior lights with adaptive headlamps, 19-inch wheels, an adaptive suspension, soft-closing doors, cowhide upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, a rear sunshade, a 12-speaker audio system, a proximity key, and a hands-free power opening trunk lid, among others.

New to the 2024 Lexus LS 500h are 20-inch noise-reduction alloy wheels (in a Vapor Chrome hue) and Lexus Teammate with Advanced Park and Advanced Drive.

Twin-Turbo V6 & Available Hybrid Powertrain

We’d be lying if we said we didn’t miss the old V8 of the previous LS, but the standard twin-turbocharged V6 gas engine offers plenty of shoves. It produces 416 horsepower and 442 lb-ft. of torque, enough to push the full-size LS to 60 mph from a dead stop in 4.6 seconds while returning an EPA-rated 17 in the city, 27 on the highway, and 21 mpg combined.

The performance numbers won’t scare away the Germans, Italians, or South Koreans, but the LS was never about pushing the boundaries of speed. Rear-wheel drive is standard, but an all-wheel drivetrain with a Torsen limited-slip center differential is available.

Meanwhile, the LS 500h has a hybridized twin-turbo V6 with the same 416 horsepower, delivering an EPaA-rated 22/29 city/highway and 25 combined.

2024 Lexus LS. Photo: Lexus.

2024 Lexus LS 500 F Sport

The Lexus LS 500 has an available F Sport Package that adds sport-tuned enhancements like an adaptive suspension, performance brakes, 20-inch gloss black metallic wheels, perforated leather upholstery, heated rear seats, and bespoke exterior trim.

For 2024, the F Sport includes a heated steering wheel, a surround-view monitor, Naguri aluminum interior trim, and pneumatic front seats with cushion-length extenders.

Special Interior Treatments & Tech Features

The Lexus LS’ posh interior boasts exceptional build quality and a curated selection of premium materials. The Luxury and Executive packages feature a heated steering wheel made with a combination of wood and leather and an option for heated and massaging rear seats. Yet, the most remarkable feature of the Luxury and Executive packages is the optional Haku foil interior trim.

As described by Lexus, Haku foil is a Japanese technique that has been passed down for more than four centuries. It is made by meticulously flattening a piece of metal until it becomes as thin as one ten-thousandths of a millimeter. And it’s so extremely thin and fragile that it must be carefully applied by hand by a specially trained technician. The end result is a shine meant to resemble moonlight over water.

With regard to tech features, there’s a standard 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless smartphone connectivity, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and the ability for two Bluetooth devices to be connected at once. Lexus said they designed the operation of the 12.3-inch screen to resemble a phone or tablet.

Other standard interior tech features include a heads-up display (HUD), a digital instrument cluster, and cloud navigation.

2024 Lexus LS interior layout. Photo: Lexus.

Lexus Safety & Service Connect

During an emergency or if the LS is ever stolen, owners can access Lexus Safety Connect, which comes with a 10-year plan at the time of purchase. Similarly, owners also receive Service Connect access for up to 10 years, which provides maintenance reminders and vehicle health reports.

2024 Lexus LS Safety Ratings & Features

As of late October 2023, the 2024 Lexus LS has yet to receive safety ratings from NHTSA and the IIHS.

However, every Lexus LS 500 has the Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 (LSS+ 3.0), a collection of advanced driving aids. The package includes pre-collision with pedestrian detection, dynamic radar cruise control, lane tracing assist, an emergency driving stop system, lane departure alert, proactive driving assist, and road sign assist.

Lexus LS Factory Warranty

The 2024 Lexus LS leaves the Tahara, Japan, factory with a four-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, a six-year/70,000-mile powertrain warranty, and a six-year corrosion and perforation warranty with unlimited mileage. Moreover, the LS 500h has an additional eight-year/100,000-mile hybrid warranty.

For more information on Lexus and its factory warranty coverage, including insight into whether or not you need additional coverage, see this complete guide on the topic.

2024 Lexus LS Starting MSRP

The 2024 Lexus LS is available in a solitary LS 500 trim. It starts at $80,685 (RWD) and $83,935 (AWD), including the $1,350 delivery charge. Meanwhile, the LS 500 F Sport starts at $84,825 (RWD) and $87,275 (AWD). The range-topping LS 500h has a $115,560 starting MSRP.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Lexus.