2024 Lexus TX Debuts With Luxurious Three-Row Seating & Available Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain

Japanese luxury automaker Lexus is expanding its SUV lineup in North America with the 2024 TX. It’s arguably a more posh version of Toyota’s Grand Highlander three-row SUV, and it’ll arrive at dealerships with hybrid engines and also as an available plug-in hybrid variant. Moreover, the 2024 Lexus TX will be the first Lexus made at Toyota’s manufacturing plant in Indiana.

“TX prioritizes comfort in every row and embodies our steadfast commitment to electrification, technology, performance, and design,” said Dejuan Ross, group vice president and general manager of Lexus Division. “This is a pivotal moment for our brand, creating an elegant and indulgent vehicle experience for every passenger.”

2024 Lexus TX: What’s New?

The TX replaces the RX-L in the brand’s three-row segment, underpinned by a reinforced TNGA-K platform shared with the Grand Highlander. But the Lexus chassis has more welds, adhesives, wider tracks, revised front and rear sections, and a new multi-link rear suspension. The Grand Highlander silhouette remains evident on the sides, but the front and rear fascias are pure Lexus, particularly the former. Like the all-new GX, the TX has inherited a revised and more subtle spindle grille, although this “unique design element” has given it a cartoonish vibe.

2024 Lexus TX Luxury trim level. Photo: Lexus.

Electrified Powertrains

The 2024 Lexus TX 350 starts with a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-banger with 274 horsepower and 317 lb-ft. of torque. Front-wheel drive is standard, and an all-wheel drivetrain is optional, but both share an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Meanwhile, the TX 500h has the same turbocharged 2.4-liter gas-fed four-cylinder and a DIRECT4 hybrid powertrain that delivers 366 horsepower and 409 lb-ft. of torque. In addition, it has a standard all-wheel drive system and a six-speed automatic.

The crème of the crop is the Lexus TX 550h+. For the first time, Lexus combines a 3.5-liter gasoline V6 with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. It has 406 horsepower and a DIRECT4 all-wheel drivetrain that unlocks 33 miles of all-electric range using a CVT gearbox. Both hybrids have a rear steering system.

Posh Yet Practical Accommodations

The 2024 Lexus TX proves that luxury doesn’t have to take the backseat in the name of practicality. It stretches up to 203.5 inches long and has a 116.1-inch wheelbase, more than enough to offer roomy accommodations for up to seven adults across three rows of seats (six with the optional second-row captain’s chairs). Moreover, it provides 201 cubic feet of cargo room behind the third-row seats, which expands to 57.4 and 97 cubic feet by folding the third and second-row seats.

Digital Cockpit

The Lexus TX features a 12.3-inch digital instrument display and a 14-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Classy touches include a digital door latch (that opens the doors by pushing a button), multi-colored interior ambient lighting, up to seven USB charging ports, an available heads-up display (HUD), and an optional Mark Levinson audio system with 21 speakers.

Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 is standard for every TX, a comprehensive driving assistance package that includes proactive driving assist, a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure assist, road sign assist, and advanced parking aids.

2024 Lexus TX: Pricing & Availability

The 2024 Lexus TX will arrive at dealerships in the fall of 2023 in four trim variants: Standard, Premium, Luxury, and F Sport Performance. The TX 350 and 500h will arrive first, while the TX 550h+ PHEV will go on sale near the end of 2023 or early 2024. The MSRP figures remain forthcoming, but we expect the base TX 350 to start at $52,000 and around $76,000 for the top-of-the-line TX 550h+.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Lexus.