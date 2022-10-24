2023 Lexus LC 500 & LC 500h: Handling Updates, New Gray Paint, Sporty Interior & More

We’re not supposed to love the 2023 Lexus LC 500 (and its hybrid equivalent, the LC 500h) as much as we do, but we do (and have loved the LC for a long time). Let’s forget about the fire-breathing antics of the LC’s mainly German competition because the Lexus LC is a different animal. It has no pretensions of being the fastest in a straight line like the BMW M8 or the revamped Mercedes-AMG SL, nor is it the best-handling sports car like the Porsche 911.

But with its exotic interior, shapely body style, and potent naturally-aspirated V8, the 2023 Lexus LC occupies a space in our hearts for being an honest-to-goodness sports coupe.

2023 Lexus LC 500: What’s New?

Lexus vehicles were predominantly lording over other luxury brands with Toyota-esque reliability, peerless luxury features, and bullet-proof powertrains. But then again, Lexus got a reputation for being as dull as home appliances with tepid handling and numb steering. The Lexus Driving Signature credo will change all that. First unveiled for the Lexus IS sedan in 2021, the LC got a moderate sprinkling of the Driving Signature touch with optimized front and rear suspension components.

Furthermore, the LC 500 has an available sport package that includes a Torsen limited-slip differential (LSD) with a Yamaha performance damper, high-performance brake pads, 21-inch forged alloy wheels, and Alcantara-trimmed leather seats. Also new for 2023 is a Cloudburst Gray paint option. Otherwise, the LC 500 and LC 500h will enter 2023 virtually unchanged in standard equipment and powertrains.

2023 Lexus LC 500. Photo: Lexus.

Gasoline V8 or Hybrid V6 Power

The Lexus LC 500 remains motivated by a muscular and gas-fed, naturally-aspirated V8 engine that churns out 471 horsepower and 398 lb-ft. of torque. It’s the same torquey V8 under the hood of the Lexus IS 500, another car we covet more than we should, but the LC has more power and torque. The engine sends power to the rear wheels using a 10-speed direct-shift automatic gearbox. Lexus claims zero to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds with an EPA-estimated 19 combined mpg, decent numbers for a V8 luxury coupe.

Meanwhile, the LC 500h has the usual Atkinson-cycle 3.5-liter V6 gas engine with two electric motors and a miniature battery pack for a combined 354 horsepower. It has a four-speed automatic and a CVT gearbox (that combine to provide 10 virtual gears) to make everything work, while the multistage hybrid system enables the car to travel at higher speeds in all-electric mode. Lexus said the new LC 500h can go up to 87 mph without burning a drop of gas, helping it achieve a combined 29 mpg.

2023 Lexus LC 500 interior layout. Photo: Lexus.

Exotic & Sporty Interior

The Lexus LC 500’s interior is one of the reasons why we like this car as much as we love a steak sandwich. The two-part seats hold your body in the right places during spirited driving. There is also premium stitching, satin metallic trim, and superb overall quality when it comes to the fit-and-finish. The cabin is available in black, toasted caramel, or red cowhide.

Standard in the 2023 Lexus LC 500 and LC 500h is a 10.3-inch split-screen infotainment touchscreen with integrated audio and climate controls. The infotainment system supports Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa. The three-year trial access to Lexus Enform offers convenient features like remote vehicle start and maintenance alerts, to name a few.

Lexus Safety System+

The 2023 Lexus LC 500 and LC 500h come standard with the Lexus Safety System+ driving assist package. It offers a pre-collision system with pedestrian warning, frontal collision mitigation, automatic emergency braking, all-speed dynamic radar cruise control, intelligent high beams, lane departure warning, and lane-keeping assist.

Lexus Warranty

The LC 500 has a four-year, 50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a six-year, 70,000-mile powertrain warranty. The LC 500h has an eight-year, 100,000-mile hybrid warranty and a 10-year, 150,000-mile battery warranty. The Lexus warranty package includes four years of roadside assistance and one year of free servicing. There are options available to extend the factory warranty. Before you decide, see this helpful guide on Lexus extended warranties.

2023 Lexus LC Pricing

The 2023 Lexus LC 500 starts at $94,600, while the LC 500h begins at $104,600, inclusive of the $1,150 destination charges.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Lexus.