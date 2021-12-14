2022 Toyota Mirai: Turning Zero-Emissions Driving Into a Stylish Affair

The 2022 Toyota Mirai is fresh from a generational redesign in 2020. The second-gen Mirai is a different type of animal from the first-gen model unveiled in 2015. Whereas the old Mirai was front-wheel drive, had seating for four, and had a polarizing design, the new model is more extensive, has a longer wheelbase, and is riding on a new rear-wheel drive platform. It also has an updated hydrogen fuel cell that delivers 30 percent more driving range than before.

What’s more, the 2022 Mirai is better looking (in our eyes anyway) than a new Camry or Avalon. Despite its myriad of stellar attributes, the Mirai is not for everyone, mainly if you live in an area with few or zero hydrogen refilling stations nearby. But if you reside in Hawaii, California, South Carolina, or somewhere in the Northeastern USA, the Mirai is worth considering for a long-range and zero-emissions midsize luxury car.

2022 Toyota Mirai: How Does It Work?

The Toyota Mirai is an FCEV or fuel cell electric vehicle. It still has a lithium-ion battery pack like a hybrid or EV, but you don’t need to plug it in to recharge the batteries. Instead, the fuel cells use non-toxic hydrogen compressed gas to generate electricity (via a chemical reaction that produces an electric current by mixing hydrogen and oxygen from ambient air).

The Mirai employs an electric air compressor to pressurize the intake air and a water-cooled intercooler to reduce the intake air temperature. A separate water-cooled oil cooler integrated with the air compressor helps maximize efficiency, according to Toyota. In turn, the electrons feed power from the fuel cell and/or battery to a single rear-mounted electric motor for propulsion. Water is the only emission.

Refueling the Mirai is as easy as filling a conventional car with gasoline and only takes a few minutes, said Toyota. In addition, every 2022 Mirai comes with $15,000 worth of complimentary hydrogen.

Toyota started dabbling with fuel cells around the same time it perfected the hybrid-electric Prius 25 years ago. Toyota’s solid-polymer electrolyte fuel cells are scalable for consumer and commercial applications. For instance, Toyota came up with a remote-controlled Mirai toy car with the same hydrogen fuel cell (and bodyshell) as the standard car.

2022 Toyota Mirai. Photo: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

Toyota Mirai Driving Range

The 2022 Toyota Mirai can travel an EPA-rated 402 miles with a full tank of compressed hydrogen, although it can probably do more with careful driving. Last October, professional hypermilers Wayne Gedes and Bob Winger drove a Toyota Mirai all over California until the tank ran dry. It didn’t happen until 845 miles, enough for the Mirai to earn a Guinness World Record for the longest distance traveled by a hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle.

Sporty Design & Luxurious Cabin

Unlike the first-gen model, you won’t mind other people seeing you driving a 2022 Toyota Mirai. Instead of getting a blank stare, the second-gen Mirai will draw oohs and ahhs from its adoring crowd with its sweptback headlights and sloping roofline. Oh, and that sleek body produces a 0.29 coefficient of drag to slice the wind with utmost efficiency, while a near 50:50 weight distribution and rear multilink suspension ensure sportier handling.

Inside, the Mirai is as comfy and well-equipped as a luxury car. It has standard power and heated front seats, interior ambient lighting, an all-digital instrument cluster, a massive infotainment screen, and a layer of Thinsulate in the headliner to reduce heat and road noise.

2022 Toyota Mirai interior layout. Photo: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

2022 Toyota Mirai: Trim Levels & Pricing

The Toyota Mirai is available in two trim variants: XLE and Limited. Below is a breakdown of each with the starting MSRPs (which already include the $1,025 destination fee). If you are in the market for a new Mirai, this free and easy search tool* will show you which dealers in your area are offering the best price.

Toyota Mirai XLE

The Mirai XLE has a base price of $50,525. Standard equipment includes 19-inch wheels, an eight-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen display, SofTex upholstery, and dual-zone automatic climate control. Also included are a power tilt/telescoping steering wheel, remote keyless entry, auto-leveling LED headlights, a 14-speaker JBL audio system, wireless charging, navigation, an electronic parking brake, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

Optional in the Mirai XLE is Toyota’s Advanced Technology Package that includes a bird’s eye view camera, front/rear parking assist, automated braking, and front-seat foot illumination for an additional $1,410.

Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+ is standard across the board and packages high-tech driving aids into the equation. It includes lane departure alert, lane tracing assist, dynamic radar cruise control, automatic high beams, road sign assist, and a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection.

Toyota Mirai Limited

Meanwhile, the range-topping Mirai Limited starts at $67,025. It comes with more convenience features like ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, tri-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic glass roof with a power sunshade, and interior ambient lighting. Larger 20-inch Super Chrome alloy wheels are a $1,120 option.

Toyota Mirai Warranty Information

The 2022 Toyota Mirai leaves the factory with an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty on the fuel cell and drivetrain and a 10-year/150,000-mile battery warranty. Every purchase includes an extended ToyotaCare maintenance plan covering three years or 35,000 miles and three years’ worth of roadside assistance (unlimited mileage).

If you are considering an extended warranty for any new Toyota, the Mirai included, this comprehensive guide will point you in the right direction.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

