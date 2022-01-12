Will The 2023 Genesis G90 Surpass Other Iconic German Luxury Cars?

The 2023 Genesis G90 is the second-generation variant of the brand’s flagship luxury car. From the looks of it, the new G90 is no longer nipping at the heels of German luxury stalwarts like the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, BMW 7 Series, and Audi A7. Instead, It’s done playing mister nice guy, and it shows.

Genesis claims the all-new G90 showcases the most elegant interpretation of the brand’s “Athletic Elegance” design philosophy shared with other Genesis models like the G80, GV70, and GV80. However, it’s also packing a neat array of tech and performance features to make luxury car buyers scream in delight.

2023 Genesis G90: Setting The Stage

Hyundai’s luxury arm Genesis started life in 2015 after briefly flirting with a two-door, rear-wheel drive sports car called the Genesis Coupe. The first proper Genesis branded cars to grace U.S. showrooms were the G80 and G90. The former entered its third generation in 2020, while the all-new, second-gen G90 is making a grand entrance in 2022 as a 2023 model.

Flagship Styling

We hate to admit it, but we wish the 2023 Genesis G90’s styling deviated slightly from the G80. Of course, we’re not saying the new G90 is a bad-looking car – it’s the exact opposite. We’re drooling over its crest-style grille (listen up, Lexus and BMW, this is how you make a prominent grille) and the thinnest headlights ever fitted on a Genesis model or any modern car, for that matter.

The ultra-slim design was made possible by intercrossing the daytime running light lenses with the turn signals, high beams, and micro-lens array (MLA) low beams. The latter combines 200 micro-optic lenses per module, projecting the same light intensity level in a sleeker package. Genesis said those lights reinforce the G90’s high-tech image, and they’re right on the money.

Other fancy design cues include a clamshell hood (that integrates the fenders and bonnet), thicker C-pillars, two-line rear taillights, bulbous fenders, and a sharp parabolic line running from the hood to the trunk.

2023 Genesis G90. Photo: Genesis Motor America.

Turbo V6 Performance

Say goodbye to the previous G90’s torquey 5.0-liter V8 engine. The new G90 has inherited the G80’s twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 mill pumping out 375 horsepower and 391 lb-ft. of torque. Genesis has yet to divulge the full technical specs, but we figure an eight-speed transmission with RWD or AWD is in the cards.

What’s more interesting is the possibility of an all-electric variant of the G90 (Genesis has already unveiled an electrified G80). However, everything is hearsay unless Genesis issues a confirmation on an EV G90, although it would be cool if the rumors were true.

Quiet Comfort

Genesis was not mincing words when it said the G90 offers the “comfortable and quiet driving performance you expect from a flagship sedan” and boasts the “quietest ride yet.” It has a multi-chamber air suspension that alters pressure in the air springs to deliver more comfort and stability. Those air springs can raise or lower the ride height depending on existing road conditions, and they can maintain a level body regardless of the payload.

The G90 has “ergo-relaxing” seats with 10 air cells on the seatback and two in the cushion to support four massaging modes, including whole body, waist, half-body, or pelvis. Those ergo seats also remove air from the side bolsters when passengers enter or exit the vehicle.

Meanwhile, the silent part is courtesy of an advanced noise-canceling system that Genesis calls ANC-R or Active Noise Control-Road. The system detects the faintest noise from the road surface and feeds opposing frequencies to the speakers for a quieter ride. In addition, the car benefits from extensive sound-deadening materials and fully-laminated glass throughout to further shield the cabin from wind noise. After looking at the specs, we are sure the 2023 G90 will be just as nice as the 2020 model we drove two years ago.

Brilliant Tech Features

Did we say S-Class? The 2023 Genesis G90 is brimming with tech features. It has auto flush door handles, auto-closing doors, and a fingerprint ID system for keyless driving. It even has a wide-angle camera-based remote parking assist system that supports perpendicular, parallel, and diagonal parking.

In addition, Genesis said the all-new G90 is a glimpse into the automaker’s vision for the future of mobility. It has a Mood Curator that controls the ambient lighting, fragrance system, massaging seats, electric curtains, and the 23-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system to improve driver and passenger wellness while on the move.

Of course, it has a digital instrument cluster and a massive infotainment screen. Still, rear passengers can fiddle with an eight-inch armrest touchscreen to set the climate control, seat position, ambient lighting, curtains, and massage settings.

2023 Genesis G90 interior layout. Photo: Genesis Motor America.

Warranty Coverage

Every Genesis vehicle is covered by a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty, which is one of the longest on the market. If you plan on driving your G90 more than usual, an extended warranty may benefit you. Before you make a decision, see this comprehensive guide to Genesis extended warranties.

2023 Genesis G90: Pricing & Availability

The 2023 Genesis G90 is sure to arrive in U.S. showrooms by mid-2022 or later. Pricing remains forthcoming, but we’re pining for a sub-$85,000 base price to undercut its nearest rivals by at least $12,000. If you are in the market for a new G90, this free and easy search tool* will show you which dealers in your area are offering the best price.

