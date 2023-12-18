2024 Lexus GX: Powerful V6, Rugged Overtrail Model, Seating For Seven, Starting MSRP & More

2024 Lexus GX Summary Points

The 2024 Lexus GX is the third-generation model of the luxury brand’s longstanding SUV.

Rides on a TNGA-F platform shared with the Lexus LX 600 with seating for up to seven.

The 2024 GX has a twin-turbocharged V6 and a max towing capacity of 8,000 lbs.

2024 Lexus GX: What’s New?

The 2024 GX is fresh as a daisy and ready to rumble. Lexus was kind enough to reveal most of the juicy details concerning the all-new GX earlier in 2023, including its standard turbocharged V6 engine, seven-seat capacity, and the trail-ready Overland trim.

Devoid of conventional Lexus styling cues (aka the love-it or hate-it spindle front grille), the third-generation GX is the ideal steed to take Lexus’ well-heeled clients beyond the concrete jungle. It has a traditional body-on-frame architecture (no crossover genes here) shared with the Lexus LX and Toyota Land Cruiser, but the styling is a bold direction for the Lexus brand.

The all-new Lexus GX is a two or three-row SUV with five or seven seats. The GX Premium and Luxury grades have standard third-row seating with a bench middle row, while the Overland is strictly a five-seater with two rows of seats.

2024 Lexus GX Overtrail. Photo: Lexus.

Powertrain & Fuel Economy

The 2024 GX has a 3.4-liter twin-turbocharged V6 under the hood, good for 349 horsepower and 479 lb-ft. of torque. The engine connects to a 10-speed direct-shift automatic that sends power to all four wheels using a standard four-wheel drivetrain with a Torsen limited-slip locking center differential to split the power evenly between the front and rear axles.

In addition, a Lexus GX Hybrid is arriving soon (possibly for the 2025 model year), and it’ll most likely brandish the high-output hybrid powertrain from the 2024 Toyota Sequoia or 2024 Tundra.

Standard in every Lexus GX Overtrail is the brand’s Multi-Terrain Select driving modes (Auto, Dirt, Sand, Mud, and Deep Snow), including a multi-terrain monitor to view the vehicle’s undersides while off-roading.

Meanwhile, Overtrail grades also have an electronic locking rear differential to distribute torque between the left and right rear wheels evenly. Moreover, the Overtrail variants receive an electronic kinetic dynamic suspension system with disconnecting front and rear stabilizer bars to assist wheel articulation when forging challenging terrain.

The 2024 Lexus GX has a 26-degree approach, 24-degree breakover, and 21-degree departure angles, thanks to the vehicle’s boxy countenance and short overhangs.

Towing Capacity

Lexus claims the GX Premium, Premium+, and Overtrail grades could tow up to 8,000 lbs. with the standard tow hitch, beating its closest rivals like the Genesis GV80 and BMW X5.

Fuel Economy

Lexus is aiming for an EPA-estimated fuel economy rating of 21 on the highway, more than the old V8-equipped GX and its EPA-rated 19 mpg on the highway.

2024 Lexus GX Starting MSRP

The 2024 GX will be available in Premium, Premium+, Luxury, Luxury+, Overtrail, and Overtrail+ grades. Below is a breakdown of each variant and the starting MSRPs. The price figures include the $1,350 delivery fee.

If you have questions about new vehicle financing, this Auto Loans 101 guide will point you in the right direction.

Premium

The Premium starts at $64,250. It comes well-equipped with 20-inch wheels, triple-beam LED headlights, running boards, a power moonroof, heated and ventilated front seats, premium NuLuxe interior trim, and a leather steering wheel.

Other standard features include a 12.3-inch driver’s display, a 14-inch infotainment touchscreen, six USB-C charging ports, a 10-speaker audio system, a power-operated rear door, and interior ambient lighting.

Premium+

The Premium+ starts at $69,250. It adds LED fog lamps, heated second-row outboard seats, wireless smartphone charging, power tilt and telescoping steering wheel, a power-folding third-row seat, and thematic ambient lighting to its standard features list.

Overtrail

The Overtrail starts at $69,250. It gets 18-inch wheels wrapped in 33-inch all-terrain tires, black roof rails, headlamp washers, adaptive suspension, a windshield wiper de-icer, a 10-speaker audio system, NuLuxe seats, downhill assist control, and crawl control with turn assist.

Overtrail+

The Overtrail+ begins at $77,250. It has a power rear door, side mirrors with puddle lamps, a 10-way power driver’s seat (with heating and ventilation), massaging front seats, a power steering wheel, thematic ambient lighting, and wireless smartphone charging.

Luxury

The GX Luxury starts at $77,250. It has 22-inch wheels, a 10-way heated and ventilated driver’s seat, semi-aniline leather upholstery, front massaging seats, illuminated door sills, and second-row manual sunshades.

Luxury+

The top-of-the-line Luxury+ starts at $81,250. It has an adaptive variable suspension, a panoramic glass roof, power running boards, a 21-speaker Mark Levinson stereo, and a digital rearview mirror.

2024 Lexus GX Safety Features

Every 2024 GX has the Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 package. It includes a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, dynamic radar cruise control, lane tracing assist, lane departure alert, proactive driving assist, and road sign assist.

Lexus GX Warranty

The 2024 GX leaves the Tahara manufacturing facility in Japan with a four-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, a six-year/70,000-mile powertrain warranty, and complimentary factory maintenance for one year or 10,000 miles. There are options to extend the factory warranty on any Lexus vehicle, including the GX.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

