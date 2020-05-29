CarShield Reviews: Is A CarShield Extended Warranty Worth It?

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

CarShield offers six extended auto warranty plans, with covering ranging from basic powertrain protection to exclusionary coverage.

Some CarShield plans cover vehicles up to 200,000 miles.

The company has covered over one million vehicles and has paid out over $1 billion in claims.

Every new vehicle comes with a factory warranty that covers breakdowns for at least the first few years of the car’s life. But what happens when that coverage runs out?

A CarShield extended auto warranty can give you peace of mind through your vehicle’s golden years, when the most severe – and most expensive – repairs are typically needed.

In its 15 years of business, CarShield has covered more than one million vehicles and has paid out over $1 billion in claims. That’s why, in our review of the best extended auto warranty companies, we named CarShield the Most Popular provider.

Below, we explain factors like coverage options, costs, and customer reviews to help you determine whether a CarShield extended warranty may be a good choice for your vehicle. To see how much a CarShield plan will cost, get a free quote.

CarShield Warranty Highlights

CarShield offers drivers flexible plans and payment options, including month-to-month contracts and a range of deductibles.

The provider is technically a vehicle service contract broker, meaning it offers plans administered by other companies, called obligators. This setup gives drivers a wider variety of coverage options and price points.

CarShield Pros CarShield Cons Six extended warranty plans to choose from, including motorcycle and ATV coverage Low rating and warning of complaints from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Coverage for vehicles up to 200,000 miles Not all contracts transferable to subsequent owners Over 4-star ratings with thousands of customer reviews on Google and Trustpilot Rental car reimbursement only included in some plans Direct payments to repair shops Repairs can be made at any dealership or ASE-Certified ® facility Contracts can be canceled at any time Emergency roadside assistance and courtesy towing included with most plans

CarShield Extended Warranty Coverage Overview

CarShield offers six different coverage plans:

Plan Name Details New Car Diamond Comparable to a new car manufacturer’s warranty, CarShield Diamond coverage is an exclusionary plan. This means all systems and components of your vehicle are included, except for a short list of non-covered parts. Platinum Good for high-mileage vehicles, this plan covers certain parts of your vehicle’s engine, transmission, cooling system, air conditioning, steering, brakes, electrical components, fuel pump, and more. CarShield Platinum is stated-component coverage, meaning each specific covered part of these systems is listed in the vehicle service contract. Gold As CarShield’s enhanced powertrain coverage, the Gold plan focuses on common powertrain components like your engine, transmission, and drivetrain, but also includes parts like the alternator, power window motors, and starter. Silver The Silver plan is CarShield’s most basic (and most affordable) powertrain coverage option. It covers only the most important parts of your vehicle, including your engine, transmission, water pump, and drive axle. Aluminum This plan covers most computer-related and electrical components, including power seat control, sensors, cruise control, electronic gauges, and LCD screens. Motorcycle & ATV If you have a motorcycle or all-terrain vehicle that needs coverage, CarShield offers distinct plans for each vehicle.

Exclusions

Even the most comprehensive extended auto warranties have their limits. CarShield plan exclusions are common among almost every extended warranty provider on the market.

CarShield does not cover:

Parts that have been modified or altered

Wear-and-tear components like brake pads and air filters

Damage caused by acts of nature, collision, vandalism, or lack of proper maintenance

Repairs that have been made without pre-authorization from a CarShield claims representative

Added Benefits

With CarShield contracts, drivers also receive:

24-hour roadside assistance

Courtesy towing any time you break down

Rental car reimbursement (included in only some plans)

CarShield includes 24-hour roadside assistance in each of its vehicle service contracts.

CarShield Reviews & Customer Complaints

CarShield has been featured on ESPN, CNN, HGTV, and TBS, and has a number of celebrity endorsements. Additionally, it has received thousands of online customer reviews. The company currently holds a 4.2-star rating on Google with more than 2,800 reviews. It also received 4.2 stars on Trustpilot with over 9,500 customer ratings.

Despite these positive CarShield reviews, the BBB gives the company an F rating and indicates a pattern of complaints involving pushy or misleading sales and advertising, difficulty canceling policies, and rude customer service representatives.

Another complaint we saw repeatedly was that CarShield denied claims for what customers thought were covered repairs. However, this is common among top extended warranty companies and can often be attributed to consumers not thoroughly reading vehicle service contracts or not understanding contract terms before signing them.

There are more than 500 CarShield customer reviews on BBB, averaging a 1.5-star rating. CarShield customer service responds to many comments, and about half of the complaints have been closed in the last year.

Here’s what a few customers had to say in CarShield reviews:

“I bought CarShield because of the awesome commercials. On the phone, the salesperson said that ‘anything that is not a wear item is covered, so no brake pads, no tires, etc…’ Turns out that a lot of things are not covered. There are 10 pages of fine print.” – Marco Borrillo, Google

“We bought a car warranty for our 2007 Impala. We were in California when the transmission went out. CarShield stepped in, got the claim approved quickly, and we were back on the road. Don’t know what we would have done without them.” – Marion Roth, Google

“Paid $121 per month, and when my car broke down, they didn’t pay a cent.” – Lee, BBB

CarShield Extended Warranty Costs

The cost of an extended car warranty can vary widely from vehicle to vehicle, depending on factors such as:

Your deductible

The coverage plan you choose

Your vehicle’s make and model

The age and mileage of your car

In our research, we found:

A New Car Diamond plan for a late-2010s SUV with less than 50,000 miles costs between $100 and $130 per month with a $100 deductible.

Gold coverage for a 2013 sedan with just under 100,000 miles would set you back $130 per month with a $100 deductible.

A Platinum plan for a sedan a year older but with only 75,000 miles on the odometer would cost the same.

With CarShield, drivers can choose from a range of deductibles starting from $0. The company also offers month-to-month contracts, so you don’t have to worry about being locked into a long-term plan.

Conclusion: Is CarShield Worth The Money?

Our research on CarShield’s coverage options, costs, and customer service shows that CarShield could be a great choice to protect your vehicle in the long run, especially if you’re on a tight budget.

Although the company has received a number of complaints, CarShield reviews are predominantly positive, and the company has a good name in the industry. Taking into consideration that the company has covered over one million vehicles in 15 years, a few hundred negative comments barely make a dent in the company’s reputation.

Overall, we think it’s worth getting a quote from CarShield.

It’s always smart to shop around for extended warranty coverage to make sure you’re getting the best deal for the coverage you need. We recommend taking a look at the top extended auto warranty companies and comparing quotes from CarShield to other industry-leading providers, such as Endurance and CARCHEX. We compared CarShield with these two providers head-to-head: