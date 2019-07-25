6 Best Used Car Warranty Companies (2021)

Extended auto warranties are a way to offset repair costs and provide peace of mind.

With so many providers and contract options, it’s hard to know what to look for when purchasing an extended warranty for a used car.

Read our shopping tips, then see our top six used car warranty picks, including our top choice, Endurance.

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

When you buy a used car, you may not know the whole story about its current condition. An extended warranty may be your best hope for keeping repair costs low.

After our comparison of six of the best used car warranty companies, we’ll walk you through the ins and outs of getting the best extended car warranty for a used car to help you make the best decision for your wallet.

Featured Extended Warranty Companies We reviewed the industry’s top extended auto warranty providers, and here are our featured picks.

The 6 Best Used Car Warranty Companies

Owners of older cars are twice as likely to spend more than $1,000 on maintenance and auto repairs, according to the NPD group. In 2017, Growing Industry Analysts, Inc. found that cars are lasting longer, including used cars, and the global aftermarket industry is projected to grow to $1 trillion by 2022.

It’s no wonder there are so many extended auto warranty companies. It can be hard to navigate all of them, but we picked six well-known used car warranty companies and compared their strengths and weaknesses.

1. Endurance: Best Overall

Years in Business: 15

Better Business Bureau (BBB) Rating: C (not BBB accredited)

Number of Plans: Six levels (direct provider)

Affordability: Endurance claims to save you up to 60 percent more than brokers.

Featured Plan: The EnduranceAdvantage plan is best for used vehicles and high-mileage vehicles. It can cover vehicles for over 200,000 miles.

Endurance has been in business for over 15 years and is known for being one of the only direct warranty providers in the industry. The company also has many comprehensive coverage options and many positive reviews on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and Trustpilot, which is why we gave Endurance the Best Overall award in our best extended car warranty review.

Endurance currently offers six plans for drivers, which can cover up to 200,000 miles:

Supreme: This exclusionary bumper-to-bumper warranty provides maximum protection for your vehicle with only a shortlist of exclusions.

This exclusionary bumper-to-bumper warranty provides maximum protection for your vehicle with only a shortlist of exclusions. Superior: This vehicle protection plan offers the highest level of stated component coverage.

This vehicle protection plan offers the highest level of stated component coverage. Secure Plus: This plan offers drivers premium powertrain plus protection and a short wait period.

This plan offers drivers premium powertrain plus protection and a short wait period. Select Premier: This plan is designed specifically for high-mileage vehicles and protects the most essential components of the vehicle.

This plan is designed specifically for high-mileage vehicles and protects the most essential components of the vehicle. Secure: The most affordable vehicle service contract offering basic powertrain coverage.

The most affordable vehicle service contract offering basic powertrain coverage. EnduranceAdvantage: This plan offers extensive component and maintenance coverage.

Every Endurance auto warranty comes with roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and trip interruption coverage. Drivers will also receive a one-year membership of Endurance Elite Benefits. Some of the program’s benefits include:

Tire repair or replacement

Key fob repair or replacement

Total loss protection

Collision discount

Endurance Pros Endurance Cons Your choice of licensed repair facility Lack of customizable plan options Endurance takes care of all claims itself Endurance Elite Benefits are only free for one year Covers up to 200,000 miles

You can read more about the provider in our Endurance warranty review.

2. CARCHEX: Best for Used Cars

Years in Business: 22

BBB Rating: A+ (BBB accredited since 2009)

Number of Plans: 5 levels (21 available contracts from suppliers)

Affordability: Monthly payment plans and $0 deductibles are available.

Featured Plan: The Platinum and Gold plans are best for high-mileage cars.

Among used car warranty companies, CARCHEX has one of the best reputations in the industry. The company has an A+ rating from the BBB and is backed by several industry experts including CARFAX, Kelley Blue Book, and Edmunds.com. CARCHEX offers five vehicle service contracts with coverage up to 250,000 miles.

Here’s an overview of the plans CARCHEX offers:

Titanium: This exclusionary plan is similar to a manufacturer’s warranty and covers all systems and components of your vehicle, except for a few parts.

This exclusionary plan is similar to a manufacturer’s warranty and covers all systems and components of your vehicle, except for a few parts. Platinum: This vehicle service contract offers the highest level of stated-component coverage.

This vehicle service contract offers the highest level of stated-component coverage. Gold: A vehicle protection plan intended for vehicles over 60,000 miles that provides comprehensive powertrain coverage.

A vehicle protection plan intended for vehicles over 60,000 miles that provides comprehensive powertrain coverage. Silver: The plan offers essential coverage to major systems of your vehicle.

The plan offers essential coverage to major systems of your vehicle. Bronze: A vehicle service contract providing basic powertrain coverage to your engine and transmission.

All CARCHEX plans come with 24/7 roadside assistance, towing, rental car reimbursement, and trip interruption coverage.

CARCHEX Pros CARCHEX Cons Coverage can last as long as 10 years There are many different contracts to read to fully understand the terms among suppliers Affordability with small or no down payments and $0 deductibles Coverage for hybrid vehicles costs extra Excellent customer reputation

Read more about the third-party provider in our CARCHEX review.

3. CarShield: Most Affordable

Years in Business: 16

BBB Rating: F (not BBB accredited)

Number of Plans: Six coverage levels and 19 plans (including motorcycle and ATV coverage)

Affordability: Month-to-month plans and $0 deductibles available.

Featured Plan: The Diamond plan is the company’s most popular because it’s comparable to a manufacturer’s warranty.

CarShield stands out from competitors due to its low prices and comprehensive coverage. The company has covered more than one million vehicles and its administrators have paid out over $1 billion in claims during its 16 years in business.

CarShield currently offers six comprehensive coverage plans that can be paid in month-to-month installments. Here’s an overview of each plan:

Diamond: A vehicle service contract covering everything from engine and transmission failure to starter and fuel pump breakdowns.

A vehicle service contract covering everything from engine and transmission failure to starter and fuel pump breakdowns. Platinum: This plan is designed for high-mileage vehicles and protects your vehicle’s engine, transmission, air conditioning, electrical system, starter, water pump, and fuel pump.

This plan is designed for high-mileage vehicles and protects your vehicle’s engine, transmission, air conditioning, electrical system, starter, water pump, and fuel pump. Gold: A vehicle protection plan that covers major and minor vehicle parts, including your engine, transmission, water pump, alternator, and starter.

A vehicle protection plan that covers major and minor vehicle parts, including your engine, transmission, water pump, alternator, and starter. Silver: This affordable plan option provides powertrain coverage to your vehicle.

This affordable plan option provides powertrain coverage to your vehicle. Aluminum: This vehicle service contract is geared towards covering most electrical and computer related problems.

This vehicle service contract is geared towards covering most electrical and computer related problems. Motorcycle & ATV: This plan is designed to provide protection for specialty vehicles.

CarShield plans come with 24-hour roadside assistance, courtesy towing for breakdowns, and rental car reimbursement.

CarShield Pros CarShield Cons Month-to-month contracts allow flexibility Catalytic converters aren’t covered One plan is specifically for covering electrical and high-tech features, which can be expensive to repair Rental reimbursements are lower than average

Find out more about the third-party warranty provider in our CarShield review.

4. Protect My Car: Best Maintenance Benefits

Years in Business: 16

BBB Rating: A+ (not BBB accredited)

Number of Plans: Three plans, as well as the Ambassador Maintenance Plan.

Affordability: Flexible payment terms make monthly payments affordable, and deductibles are $100.

Featured Plan: The Supreme vehicle service contract is the most comprehensive, offering optional coverage for navigation systems.

Protect My Car is unique amongst used car warranty companies because it offers traditional warranty coverage and maintenance plans. The company has been in business for 16 years and offers extended warranties in every state except Alaska, California, Hawaii, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Washington.

Protect My Car offers three vehicle service contracts that can protect your vehicle up to 125,000 miles. Here’s a breakdown of the different plans offered:

Supreme: This vehicle protection plan is similar to a manufacturer’s warranty and covers most major components of the vehicle.

This vehicle protection plan is similar to a manufacturer’s warranty and covers most major components of the vehicle. Select: This policy was designed specifically for vehicles with over 50,000 miles and covers most of the same components as the Supreme plan, excluding the turbo charger and navigation systems.

This policy was designed specifically for vehicles with over 50,000 miles and covers most of the same components as the Supreme plan, excluding the turbo charger and navigation systems. Driveline: This plan provides protection for vehicles that are 4 to 10 years of age with more than 80,000 miles.

The vehicle service provider also offers three maintenance plans: Ambassador Elite, Ambassador Pro, and Ambassador Platinum. These contracts cover most vehicles, regardless of age or mileage.

All Protect My Car plans come with free oil changes and tire rotations that last for the duration of the contract.

Protect My Car Pros Protect My Car Cons Oil changes and tire rotations are included Not available in every state Warranty and maintenance plans are available Not available for vehicles older than 10 years Long payment terms

You can learn more about the warranty provider in our Protect My Car review.

5. autopom!: Best Customer Service

Years in Business: 11

BBB Rating: A+ (BBB accredited)

Number of Plans: Four coverage levels with 19 plans available

Affordability: After your initial down payment, you have up to two years to pay the remaining balance.

Featured Plans: Exclusionary Plans are comparable to manufacturers’ original warranties. Some of these warranty options are technically mechanical breakdown insurance for customers in Idaho, Oregon, and California.

Autopom! differentiates itself from other extended car warranty companies by working with A-rated insurers and administrators. The company currently works with third parties to provide extended warranty plans in all 50 states.

Autopom! offers 19 vehicle service contracts that can be classified into four levels. Coverage is offered up to a maximum of 7 years or 150,000 miles. Here’s what’s covered under each plan level:

Exclusionary: Exclusionary plans offer bumper to bumper protection for your vehicle. There are currently six contracts to choose from within this level of coverage.

Exclusionary plans offer bumper to bumper protection for your vehicle. There are currently six contracts to choose from within this level of coverage. High-Level: These stated component plans provide coverage for a vehicle’s major vehicle systems, including the engine, transmission, and drivetrain. There are five contracts available within this coverage level.

These stated component plans provide coverage for a vehicle’s major vehicle systems, including the engine, transmission, and drivetrain. There are five contracts available within this coverage level. Mid-level: These plans provide comprehensive powertrain coverage in addition to the braking suspension, and cooling systems. There are three contracts to choose from in this coverage level.

These plans provide comprehensive powertrain coverage in addition to the braking suspension, and cooling systems. There are three contracts to choose from in this coverage level. Powertrain Plus Plan: These plans cover your vehicle’s powertrain, including the engine, transmission, and drive axle. There are three different contracts available.

In addition to these plan options, autopom! also offers several benefits to drivers who purchase a plan, including trip interruption reimbursement, rental car assistance, and 24-hour roadside assistance.

autopom! Pros autopom! Cons Variety of plan options No coverage for luxury brands and only limited coverage for Audi, BMW, and Mercedes vehicles Excellent customer service team Not as affordable as other providers Offers coverage in California

Read our in-depth autopom! review to find out more about the company.

6. Liberty Bell Auto Protect: Best Military Discount

Years in Business: 11

BBB Rating: F (not BBB accredited)

Number of Plans: Three coverage levels

Affordability: Affordable but you may be asked to pay a down payment.

Featured Plan: Platinum Prime is the most comprehensive, including coverage for high-tech electronics and turbo/superchargers.

Liberty Bell Auto Protect is known in the industry for its military discounts and high customer review ratings. The company has a 3.58-star rating out of 5.0 on the BBB and a 4.0-star rating on Trustpilot.

Liberty Bell Auto Protect currently offers three vehicle service contracts for drivers that can last up to 140,000 miles:

Platinum Prime: This exclusionary vehicle service contract includes full bumper-to-bumper coverage with very few stated exceptions.

This exclusionary vehicle service contract includes full bumper-to-bumper coverage with very few stated exceptions. Platinum Plus: This plan covers most of the same components as the Platinum Prime plan excluding the air conditioning, fuel system, brakes, suspension, turbo charge, seals, gaskets, and GPS navigation.

This plan covers most of the same components as the Platinum Prime plan excluding the air conditioning, fuel system, brakes, suspension, turbo charge, seals, gaskets, and GPS navigation. Platinum: This vehicle protection plan covers the most important systems of the vehicle including the engine, transmission, and drive axle.

Each plan comes with benefits including roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and trip interruption coverage.

Liberty Bell Auto Protect Pros Liberty Bell Auto Protect Cons Plans are transferable Platinum Plus only covers one more system than Platinum (steering) ASE certified master technicians are available to assist in the claims process Customer service hours are limited

Read our Liberty Bell Auto Protect review to learn more about the company.

How Much Does an Extended Warranty Cost?

Based on our research, the average price of an exclusionary auto warranty is around $2,400. That could range to about $100 to $200 per month, depending on your payment plan and if the provider requires a down payment.

Our research team obtained quotes from each warranty company for a 2018 Toyota Camry with 30,000 miles. Here are the prices we saw:

Car Warranty Provider Plan Name Term Length Extended Car Warranty Cost Endurance Supreme 5 years/100,000 miles $2,732.89 CARCHEX Titanium 5 years/100,000 miles $2,451.06 CarShield Diamond 5 years/100,000 miles $1,794.04 Protect My Car Supreme 4 years/100,000 miles $4,270.92 autopom! Exclusionary Plan 5 years/51,000 miles $1,830 Liberty Bell Auto Protect Platinum Prime 4 years/60,000 miles $1,700

All of the warranties we obtained quotes for had deductibles of $100.

We found that Liberty Bell Auto Protect was the cheapest option, but it also required customers to pay for the entire warranty upfront. Endurance proved to be the most expensive of the bunch, although it had the lowest monthly payment at about $76 for 36 months.

In our own warranty survey, we polled 1,000 consumers that have either bought an extended auto warranty, or considered buying one. Out of those respondents, we found that most paid between $1,500 and $2,500 for their extended coverage.

What Factors Affect Warranty Costs?

Pricing of extended auto warranties vary from custmer to customer for a variety of reasons. Factors like automaker and vehicle, but the coverage you choose as well can impact price. Here are some things warranty providers considered when crafting a warranty quote:

The vehicle make and model

The condition of the vehicle

The level of coverage

The deductible amount

Your location (some warranties are not available in every state)

Finding the Best Used Car Warranty Company

There are three types of car warranties you’ll come across in your search.

Dealer Warranty

The worst-case scenario when buying a used car is that it doesn’t even make it through the drive home. One of the most basic forms of a car warranty is one provided by the dealership. These usually cover limited repairs, and coverage ends within a few months or years after the purchase or a certain mileage.

Manufacturer’s Warranty

A manufacturer’s warranty or factory warranty comes at no additional cost with the purchase of a new car. This car warranty covers auto repairs and replacements due to faulty factory materials or workmanship. Many of these warranties are transferable to a subsequent owner.

On the other hand, an extended manufacturer’s warranty or service contract offers continued coverage at an extra cost. Be aware that while the levels of coverage are comprehensive, these warranties tend to be more expensive than warranties from third parties.

Third-Party Warranty

This type of extended auto warranty can be administered by a broker or a company that directly handles car repairs. A broker is an intermediary that will help you choose a service plan normally backed by an auto insurance company.

Because independent extended used car warranty companies are not highly regulated, their reliability varies. Some third-party providers have the financial responsibility to meet claims and others do not, according to the South Carolina Bar, so you should check the BBB for ratings and customer complaints.

Used Car Warranty Coverage Options

Before you decide on a car warranty plan for your used vehicle, you should have a local repair shop do a health check. You’ll learn about any warning signs or weaknesses that could leave you stranded on the side of the road in the future. Plus, you’ll gain better insight into the level of coverage you need.

There are several types of vehicle service contracts, but most companies focus on these few:

Powertrain/drivetrain warranty: This warranty covers the engine, transmission, and related components. Powertrain warranties are normally less expensive, as they don’t include electrical systems, braking systems, heating/cooling, etc. They tend to last five years or 60,000 miles on average.

This warranty covers the engine, transmission, and related components. Powertrain warranties are normally less expensive, as they don’t include electrical systems, braking systems, heating/cooling, etc. They tend to last five years or 60,000 miles on average. Powertrain Plus warranty: This common type of plan includes powertrain coverage and additional components, such as air conditioning, electrical systems, and fuel delivery systems. It’s still a step below full coverage.

This common type of plan includes powertrain coverage and additional components, such as air conditioning, electrical systems, and fuel delivery systems. It’s still a step below full coverage. Bumper-to-bumper warranty: Sometimes called exclusionary plans, you’ll get a short list of components that are not covered rather than a list of items that are covered. Bumper-to-bumper coverage is closest to the comprehensive coverage offered by many manufacturers. Though more expensive, this protection can be the difference between a small deductible and a costly repair.

Always read the fine print in a contract before making a decision so that you don’t fall victim to certain limitations. Vehicle service contracts often have the following exclusions and limitations:

Mileage limits

Commercial vehicles

Limited choices for local repair shops

Items like brake pads, tires, wiper blades, etc

Ineligibility for car owners who fail to perform routine maintenance

Repairs due to normal wear and tear (covers only a mechanical breakdown) or pre-existing conditions

How to Choose an Extended Auto Warranty

If you believe buying an extended auto warranty will help you breathe a bit easier, then you should know the criteria for a good coverage plan.

What should you look for in the best used car warranties?

Read industry reviews: Search a company’s BBB rating to gauge trustworthiness or see common customer reviews.

Search a company’s BBB rating to gauge trustworthiness or see common customer reviews. Review the benefits: Roadside assistance and related services are included in most extended warranty plans. Make sure these perks are part of your contract.

Roadside assistance and related services are included in most extended warranty plans. Make sure these perks are part of your contract. See who pays first: Find a service contract that pays repair bills upfront rather than reimbursing you later. Reimbursement could take months in some cases.

Find a service contract that pays repair bills upfront rather than reimbursing you later. Reimbursement could take months in some cases. Where can you get covered repirs: Some extended car warranty companies do not allow you to choose your own repair facility. Companies that offer more flexibility are a better option.

Some extended car warranty companies do not allow you to choose your own repair facility. Companies that offer more flexibility are a better option. Look for low deductibles: If a deductible is required for each repair, your repair should cost more than the deductible.

If a deductible is required for each repair, your repair should cost more than the deductible. Limitations: Is there a mileage limit or waiting period on the contract? Some companies provide coverage for high mileage vehicles – protection your used vehicle probably requires.

Is there a mileage limit or waiting period on the contract? Some companies provide coverage for high mileage vehicles – protection your used vehicle probably requires. See who backs the company: Service contracts underwritten by insurance companies are more reliable, so stick to those. Insurance regulations require companies to maintain enough financial reserves to pay your claim.

These are all important factors to consider during your research. Don’t allow price to be your only driving factor when buying an extended auto warranty.

What to Avoid When Buying an Extended Warranty for Your Used Car

Just as there are many features to look for in a service contract, there are also red flags to avoid. It can be costly to succumb to the pressure of buying a used car extended warranty right away.

Avoid these warning signs and drawbacks:

Non-transferable warranties

Sample contracts that aren’t readily available

Pressure to buy coverage immediately over the phone

Contracts that don’t explicitly explain the claim process

Providers that seem like a scam and do not have online reviews

No choice of repair facility or extreme limits when away from home

Contracts that don’t allow cancellations or a typical 30-day money-back guarantee

Lack of roadside assistance, rental reimbursement, trip interruption service, or towing reimbursement benefits

Deceitful coverage (e.g. something that says the plan covers the engine yet excludes most of the engine’s internally lubricated items)

Remember, the most important thing you can do is read the entire contract.

Our Verdict

While Endurance is our choice for best coverage, we do encourage you to consider the other car warranty providers and to get quotes to make it easier to compare. Some providers may be able to provide better coverage at a better price, depending on the age, make, and model of your car. Check out our Endurance vs. CARCHEX, CARCHEX vs. CarShield, and CarShield vs. Endurance warranty reviews.

If you want to learn more, feel free to continue to our article on extended warranties for cars over 100k miles, where we take a look at warranty providers for cars with high mileage.

FAQ: Used Car Warranty