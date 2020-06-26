The 6 Most Reputable Extended Car Warranty Companies (2021)

Extended auto warranties can help you better predict the costs of owning a car and bring financial peace of mind.

Not all extended car warranty companies are trustworthy, so it’s important to know how to pick a reputable one and avoid scams.

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

An extended car warranty should bring you peace of mind – predictable prices, a helpline when your car breaks down, and hassle-free visits to auto repair shops. But not all extended warranty companies are created equal, and only the most reputable extended car warranty companies are worth your time and money.

We’ve compared some of the best extended car warranty companies in the industry and found the six that seem most reliable. It’s a good idea to check costs from a few companies to compare your options before purchasing, and this list will help you narrow down the providers you can trust.

Featured Extended Warranty Companies We reviewed the industry’s top extended auto warranty providers, and here are some of our featured picks.

Our Picks for the Most Reputable Extended Car Warranty Companies

Extended warranties can help you save money in the event of a mechanical breakdown. However, it can be difficult to know which companies to trust with your hard-earned money.

Our team has reviewed numerous warranty providers and compiled a list of the most reputable extended car warranty companies.

#1 Endurance: Best Overall

Endurance stands out from the competition as a direct supplier. When you purchase an extended auto warranty through Endurance, it is the only company you’ll deal with. While other providers may outsource their service teams or underwriting, Endurance administers its warranty to drivers directly. This means there’s no middleman in your claims process or other customer service interactions.

After 15 years in business, Endurance knows a thing or two about extended warranties. Its customers seem to approve of its coverage, too, as it boasts an “Excellent” rating on Trustpilot.

Although it currently has a C rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) due to prior aggressive marketing tactics, it has a 3.4 out of 5.0-star customer rating with over 1,100 reviews. The company’s strong track record with customer service, first-year customer perks, and a variety of plan options make it a solid choice for those who value a direct provider.

Endurance has six coverage levels to choose from:

Supreme: This is Endurance’s highest level of coverage. The Supreme plan is exclusionary, which means it covers all vehicle parts except for a list of exclusions stated in your contract. Exceptions include wear-and-tear items like bulbs, fuses, wiper blades, brake pads, and brake shoes. It’s most similar to a manufacturer’s warranty.

This is Endurance’s highest level of coverage. The Supreme plan is exclusionary, which means it covers all vehicle parts except for a list of exclusions stated in your contract. Exceptions include wear-and-tear items like bulbs, fuses, wiper blades, brake pads, and brake shoes. It’s most similar to a manufacturer’s warranty. Superior: The Superior plan offers stated-component coverage for hundreds of specified parts. It includes your car’s most vital components like the engine and transmission, as well as high-tech parts like the navigation system.

The Superior plan offers stated-component coverage for hundreds of specified parts. It includes your car’s most vital components like the engine and transmission, as well as high-tech parts like the navigation system. Select Premier: This plan is designed for high-mileage vehicles (over 150,000 miles). It includes powertrain coverage, as well as air conditioning and electrical parts.

This plan is designed for high-mileage vehicles (over 150,000 miles). It includes powertrain coverage, as well as air conditioning and electrical parts. Secure Plus: This warranty covers most powertrain parts, as well as air conditioning, steering, electrical components, and more.

This warranty covers most powertrain parts, as well as air conditioning, steering, electrical components, and more. Secure: Endurance’s most basic level of coverage, the Secure plan only covers powertrain components like the engine, transmission, and drive axles.

Endurance’s most basic level of coverage, the Secure plan only covers powertrain components like the engine, transmission, and drive axles. Advantage: The EnduranceAdvantageTM plan provides coverage for all types of vehicles, including modified cars and salvaged or rebuilt vehicles. In addition to component coverage, Advantage plans include scheduled maintenance for things like oil changes and tire rotations. With the Advantage plan, you can choose from three levels of component coverage: Prime, Plus, and Preferred. The coverage in these levels roughly corresponds to the Secure Plus, Superior, and Supreme plans, respectively.

Each plan comes with 24/7 roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and trip interruption coverage. Drivers also get access to Endurance Elite Benefits. Elite Benefits come free for one year and include:

Key fob repair or replacement up to $500

Repair or replacement of up to two tires per year (up to $125 per tire)

Up to $500 per covered collision ($1,000 limit)

Up to $1,000 toward a new vehicle if your car is totaled

Best Overall Get Quote (866) 990-3410 Industry veteran that handles your plan directly, from quote to claim

#2 CARCHEX: Best for Used Cars

Driving an older car doesn’t have to cut extended warranties out of the picture. Even if your car’s factory warranty is in the rearview mirror, CARCHEX might be able to help you get coverage.

In our review of CARCHEX, the company earned the title of Best for Older Vehicles because it offers the highest-mileage warranty of all the companies we compared. With coverage for cars with up to 250,000 miles, there’s a good chance that your older or used car could qualify for coverage under a CARCHEX plan. The company’s vehicle protection plans are available in all 50 states, which can’t be said about most other extended car warranty providers.

When it comes to business practices, CARCHEX ticks all the boxes. It is accredited by the BBB with an A+ rating, and it has been in business for 22 years, making it the oldest company on our list. Industry giants like Kelley Blue Book, Edmunds.com, and CARFAX endorse CARCHEX, too. With CARCHEX’s background and generous mileage limits, we feel confident that you can trust it as one of the most reputable extended car warranty companies.

Coverage options with CARCHEX include:

Titanium: This is the highest level of coverage offered by CARCHEX. The Titanium plan is similar to a bumper-to-bumper factory warranty and covers most vehicle parts, with some exceptions that will be listed in your contract.

This is the highest level of coverage offered by CARCHEX. The Titanium plan is similar to a bumper-to-bumper factory warranty and covers most vehicle parts, with some exceptions that will be listed in your contract. Platinum: This plan covers hundreds of components, including all major vehicle systems. It’s a slight step below the Titanium plan.

This plan covers hundreds of components, including all major vehicle systems. It’s a slight step below the Titanium plan. Gold: The Gold plan is designed to provide comprehensive coverage for high-mileage vehicles (over 60,000 miles). It covers most major systems.

The Gold plan is designed to provide comprehensive coverage for high-mileage vehicles (over 60,000 miles). It covers most major systems. Silver: A step above the lower-tier Bronze plan, this covers your vehicle’s powertrain components as well as the air conditioning and select electrical components.

A step above the lower-tier Bronze plan, this covers your vehicle’s powertrain components as well as the air conditioning and select electrical components. Bronze: This is the most basic and affordable level of CARCHEX coverage. It covers only powertrain components such as the engine, transmission, drive axles, and transfer case.

Best for Used Cars Get Quote (866) 950-7122 Top-rated provider with excellent protection for high-mileage vehicles

#3 Carshield: Most Affordable

Car owners look to extended car warranties as a way to cut down on costly repair bills and add a little predictability to their monthly budgets. We found in our CarShield review that the company is one of the most affordable options on the market.

CarShield doesn’t skimp on extended car warranty plans just because it has low prices. There are six levels of coverage to choose from, such as bumper-to-bumper warranty and powertrain plans, high-tech coverage, and specialty protection for all-terrain vehicles and motorcycles.

While CarShield’s BBB grade is low, many companies choose to not address complaints or pay for accreditation on the site. The company has thousands of reviews on Trustpilot and Google, with 4.0 out of 5.0 stars on the former and 4.1 out of 5.0 stars on the latter.

CarShield coverage levels include:

Diamond: This plan is most similar to a manufacturer’s bumper-to-bumper warranty. It covers a majority of vehicle parts, with typical exclusions for wear-and-tear components such as wiper blades, brake pads, fuses, and bulbs.

This plan is most similar to a manufacturer’s bumper-to-bumper warranty. It covers a majority of vehicle parts, with typical exclusions for wear-and-tear components such as wiper blades, brake pads, fuses, and bulbs. Platinum: This plan protects your vehicle’s engine, transmission, air conditioning, electrical system, starter, water pump, fuel pump, and more. It is designed for vehicles too old to qualify for Diamond coverage.

This plan protects your vehicle’s engine, transmission, air conditioning, electrical system, starter, water pump, fuel pump, and more. It is designed for vehicles too old to qualify for Diamond coverage. Gold: The Gold plan is a mid-level plan offering good all-around coverage for major parts. Parts covered include the engine, transmission, water pump, alternator, starter, air conditioning, and power windows.

The Gold plan is a mid-level plan offering good all-around coverage for major parts. Parts covered include the engine, transmission, water pump, alternator, starter, air conditioning, and power windows. Silver: The most affordable policy offered by CarShield, this basic plan covers all lubricated parts on your engine, transmission, and water pump.

The most affordable policy offered by CarShield, this basic plan covers all lubricated parts on your engine, transmission, and water pump. Aluminum: This is a specialty coverage plan for electrical and computer parts such as the engine control module, starter, alternator, navigation, and electrical system.

This is a specialty coverage plan for electrical and computer parts such as the engine control module, starter, alternator, navigation, and electrical system. Motorcycle and ATV: In addition to the options mentioned above, CarShield offers specialty contracts to cover motorcycles and ATVs.

Most Affordable Get Quote (877) 265-5123 Well-known provider that offers great coverage with great pricing

#4 Protect My Car: Best Maintenance Benefits

Extended warranties typically cover repairs for parts based on the plan you select. But when it comes to regular maintenance, you’ll still foot the bill. Few extended warranty companies include maintenance, but Protect My Car includes oil changes and tire rotations in extended warranty coverage and offers separate maintenance plans.

This is a big plus for Protect My Car that’s sure to win over many drivers. Based on customer reviews, the company’s current customers seem happy with their plans. Protect My Car has an A+ from the Better Business Bureau and holds a 4.56 out of 5.0-star customer rating on the site with over 600 reviews. Trustpilot has over 1,800 reviews that result in a 4.5 out of 5.0-star grade.

Protect My Car contract options include:

Supreme: This plan provides exclusionary coverage for most vehicle parts. It is similar to a manufacturer’s new vehicle warranty.

This plan provides exclusionary coverage for most vehicle parts. It is similar to a manufacturer’s new vehicle warranty. Select: This is a plan designed for vehicles with more than 50,000 miles. It covers many parts, but not the turbocharger or navigation system.

This is a plan designed for vehicles with more than 50,000 miles. It covers many parts, but not the turbocharger or navigation system. Driveline: This is a powertrain warranty for vehicles with more than 80,000 miles. It covers powertrain components such as the engine and transmission. This plan also covers the cooling system, air conditioning, electrical system, and timing chain.

This is a powertrain warranty for vehicles with more than 80,000 miles. It covers powertrain components such as the engine and transmission. This plan also covers the cooling system, air conditioning, electrical system, and timing chain. Ambassador Plans: Ambassador plans are intended for older vehicles and cover 50–75% of most major repairs. These plans also include coverage for scheduled maintenance like tire rotations and oil changes.

Best Maintenance Benefits Get Quote (888) 430-0227 Its Ambassador Maintenance Plan guarantees 25-50% off repairs plus covered oil changes

#5 autopom!: Best Customer Service

An extended warranty can end up being a hassle if you don’t get a great customer service team to support you during the claims process. Fortunately, autopom! is known for its amazing customer service representatives who advocate for customers who feel their car repair claims were unjustly rejected.

The success of this approach shows in the company’s high customer ratings on Trustpilot and the BBB, on which autopom! also has an A+ rating and accreditation. Even though autopom! has only been around for 11 years, it has proven in that time to be a reputable extended car warranty company.

With autopom!, there are four levels of coverage:

Exclusionary: This plan covers virtually all mechanical and electrical components in your vehicle. There is a short list of exclusions for items such as wiper blades, upholstery, brake pads, bumpers, trim, and bulbs.

This plan covers virtually all mechanical and electrical components in your vehicle. There is a short list of exclusions for items such as wiper blades, upholstery, brake pads, bumpers, trim, and bulbs. High-Level: This plan covers a wide range of parts, such as the powertrain, steering, suspension, braking, air conditioning, cooling, fuel, and electrical systems.

This plan covers a wide range of parts, such as the powertrain, steering, suspension, braking, air conditioning, cooling, fuel, and electrical systems. Mid-Level: This plan covers many vehicle parts, including the powertrain, steering, braking, air conditioning, and electrical system.

This plan covers many vehicle parts, including the powertrain, steering, braking, air conditioning, and electrical system. Powertrain Plus: The most affordable and basic level of coverage, this plan covers vital components such as the engine, transmission, drive axle, and air conditioning.

Best Customer Service Get Quote (888) 691-2354 Trusted provider with unmatched customer service and affordable coverage

#6 Liberty Bell Auto Protect: Best Military Discount

Liberty Bell Auto Protect’s military discount makes it an especially affordable option for veterans and active service members, which is why we’ve given it the Best Military Discount title.

The company has been in business for 10 years and currently holds a 3.58 out of 5.0-star rating from the BBB. Liberty Bell Auto Protect also has a 4.0-star rating on Trustpilot.

Plan options from Liberty Bell Auto Protect include:

Platinum Prime: This full-coverage plan covers most of your vehicle’s parts and systems. In addition to covering everything included in the lower-tier Platinum Plus plan, Platinum Prime protects your air conditioning, fuel system, anti-lock brakes, suspension, turbo/supercharger, seals, gaskets, and navigation system.

This full-coverage plan covers most of your vehicle’s parts and systems. In addition to covering everything included in the lower-tier Platinum Plus plan, Platinum Prime protects your air conditioning, fuel system, anti-lock brakes, suspension, turbo/supercharger, seals, gaskets, and navigation system. Platinum Plus: This plan covers everything included in the lower-tier Platinum plan, as well as the steering system.

This plan covers everything included in the lower-tier Platinum plan, as well as the steering system. Platinum: The Platinum plan is the most basic level of coverage offered by Liberty Bell Auto Protect. This plan provides coverage for the engine, transmission, cooling system, electrical system, axles, brake system, and four-wheel/all-wheel drive.

Best Military Discount Get Quote (732) 963-0063 Active military members and veterans get a good deal on coverage

It takes a little research to find the most reputable extended car warranty companies, but the extra effort is worth it.

What Do Reputable Extended Car Warranty Companies Look Like?

Reliable extended car warranty companies are out there, but it takes research to find the best ones. We think the most reputable extended auto warranty providers have these things in common:

Availability in most states

Several years in business

30-day money-back guarantee (or longer)

Positive online interactions with customers

Plans backed by reliable insurance companies

Excellent customer service that’s easy to contact

Sample vehicle service contracts provided online

Endorsements and partnerships from industry leaders

High rating and accreditation from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and other sites

Extra perks like 24/7 roadside assistance, towing, fuel delivery, rental car reimbursement, trip interruption coverage, and access to a large number of repair facilities

How Do Extended Warranties Work?

Reputable extended warranty companies should walk you through the claims process when you’re buying an auto protection plan. While it may not be the same for every company, here is an overview of how repairs are typically handled:

Pick a repair facility: If you experience a mechanical breakdown for a covered component, you can take the vehicle to a repair shop within the provider’s network. Have the vehicle assessed: A technician will diagnose the vehicle to find the faulty part. At this time, you should also give the contact information for your warranty provider. An administrator will review the claim: After the problem is diagnosed, a claims administrator will review the claim to verify the repair is covered under your warranty plan. Pay your deductible: If the repair is approved, you’ll then pay your deductible. Some providers offer $0 deductibles for work performed at select facilities, but most deductibles are around $100.

Of course, there are times that a warranty won’t cover a repair. Most providers don’t replace common wear-and-tear parts like windshield wipers or perform oil changes. Additionally, warranties typically do not pay for damage from an accident or anything covered by your car insurance.

Do I Need An Extended Warranty?

If you’re weighing the pros and cons of extended car warranties, you should consider how long you plan on keeping your vehicle. Coverage from the automaker typically only lasts a few years. Some, like the Hyundai warranty, offer comprehensive bumper-to-bumper coverage up to five years or 60,000 miles, but most last around three years or 36,000 miles.

Factor in your vehicle’s reliability, common repairs, and your finances. Can you afford to pay these repairs out-of-pocket? Or does a monthly payment plan that lets you budget out surprise repair costs offer peace of mind?

Independent warranty providers offer flexible coverage plans and let you choose when to purchase coverage. They also have larger repair networks compared to coverage from the manufacturer. That said, there is no guarantee that all your repairs will be covered under the warranty. You also run the risk of purchasing coverage you may not use, so the choice is ultimately up to the vehicle owner.

Who Has The Best Extended Car Warranty?

With so many options on the market for extended car warranties, it can be hard to know who’s the best in the business. Our team did extensive research on the best extended car warranty companies and ranked them based on industry standing, coverage, affordability, and customer service.

Endurance and CARCHEX scored the highest in our reviews, but the best company for you will depend on what kind of coverage you need and how much you want to pay. That’s why we always recommend shopping around and getting free quotes from several providers. You can also read a head-to-head comparison of these providers in our Endurance vs. CARCHEX review. However, any of our picks for the most reputable extended car warranty companies are a great place to start.

Featured Extended Warranty Companies We reviewed the industry’s top extended auto warranty providers, and here are our featured picks.

FAQ: Reputable Extended Car Warranty Companies