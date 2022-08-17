Olive Car Warranty Review: Cost, Services & More (2022)

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

Featured Extended Warranty Companies We reviewed the industry’s top extended auto warranty providers, and here are our featured picks.

Overall Star Rating: 4.2

In Our Opinion: Olive is a new company that is redefining traditional vehicle warranty coverage by offering low, reasonable rates and a simple, user-friendly website that prioritizes 100% online customer care and service.

At Olive.com, you’ll find vehicle service contracts with low monthly costs.

There is no waiting period required, and Olive utilizes certified repair shops.

Pre-existing conditions are not covered, and Olive does not offer rideshare coverage.

Industry Standing: 4.6

Coverage: 3.7

Affordability: 4.6

Customer Service: 3.8

Olive Car Warranty Pros and Cons

Olive Pros Olive Cons Low monthly cost Coverage per term is limited to three years No waiting period required Pre-existing conditions are not covered High customer satisfaction Does not offer rideshare coverage Utilizes certified repair shops

Olive Car Warranty Review: 4.2 Out of 5 Stars

Overall Rating 4.2 Affordability 4.6 Coverage 3.7 Industry Standing 4.6 Customer Service 3.8

Olive’s car warranty coverage might have caught your attention if you have been looking for a vehicle protection plan. As a new warranty service provider, Olive’s founders formed the company in 2020 to provide a modern solution for today’s digital generation after gaining years of experience in the extended warranty industry.

To help you decide whether Olive warranty coverage is the right choice for your vehicle, we’ll examine warranty coverage options, cost, and customer reviews. We’ve reviewed the best extended car warranty companies, so you’ll also find out how Olive compares to some of the top providers in the industry.

Olive Extended Car Warranty: What You Need To Know

According to Olive’s website, most extended warranty plans cost between $20 and $80 per month. Multiple quotes we received from Olive for different vehicles ranged between $30 and $90 a month, which is mostly within that range.

When it comes to extended warranties, Olive is affordable. At only $750 for three years of Olive coverage – $250 per year – Olive’s vehicle protection plans are among the most affordable in the market. A typical Olive car warranty plan includes an average monthly payment of $64 and a total cost of about $2300, although plans begin at $750 for three years.

The following are Olive’s quotes for several vehicles, based on a $100 deductible:

Type of Vehicle Mileage Powertrain Cost (Per Month) Powertrain Plus Cost (Per Month) Complete Care Cost (Per Month) 2017 Honda Accord 40,000 miles $31.74 $40.40 $57.71 2016 Hyundai Sonata 50,000 miles $45.85 $58.35 $83.36 2015 Jeep Patriot 60,000 miles $112.27 $142.88 $204.12 2014 Toyota Avalon 70,000 miles $78.40 $99.78 $142.55

Olive Car Warranty Deductible Options

Olive offers three deductible options: $100, $250, and $500. A $0 deductible option is not available with any Olive car warranty plan. Deductibles are charged each time your car is taken in for repairs.

You have the option of choosing nine different price points with Olive based on three plans and three deductibles. By selecting a higher deductible, your monthly payment will be lower.

Olive Extended Car Warranty Coverage

Olive offers three vehicle protection plans: Powertrain, Powertrain Plus, and Complete Care. Powertrain is a budget-friendly powertrain warranty, a Powertrain Plus warranty covers more than just major parts, and Complete Care offers comprehensive coverage that’s comparable to a dealership warranty or a bumper-to-bumper warranty. These coverage options have a term of three years at a time, with up to 185,000 miles of vehicle protection.

Here’s an overview of the levels of coverage under each car warranty plan from Olive

Powertrain Powertrain Plus Complete Care Engine X X X Transmission X X X Drive axle X X X Air and fuel systems X X X Seals and gaskets X X X Odometer and speedometer X X Steering X X Front suspension X X Brakes (no rotors or pads) X X Air conditioning X X Electrical components X X Anti-lock brakes X Instrumentation X Power windows and locks X Luxury electronics X Emissions components X Safety systems X Exclusionary X

Olive Car Warranty Benefits

Olive also offers a few perks, including towing and rental car reimbursement, to make breakdowns less stressful. Towing reimbursement is included with all plans up to $100 per breakdown. Rental car reimbursement benefit consists of:

Coverage for breakdowns under an Olive or manufacturer’s warranty

Coverage up to $35 per day for five days, with an extra two days of coverage if Olive requires a breakdown inspection

What Olive Warranties Don’t Cover

An Olive car warranty does not cover repair costs for vehicles over a certain age or mileage. Coverage plans are only available for cars up to 10 years old or a starting maximum of 140,000 miles on the odometer. As for its plans, coverage is typically offered for three years at a time for cars up to 14 model years or 185,000 miles, whichever comes first.

Extended warranties do not cover every component of your vehicle, so it’s critical to understand what will and will not be covered. The following are a few items that Olive does not cover:

Pre-existing conditions

Specialty or rideshare vehicles

Damage resulting from collisions, theft, or vandalism

Routine maintenance such as oil changes and filter changes

Environmental damage from hurricanes, floods, tornadoes, etc.

Wear and tear items such as windshield wiper blades and brake pads

Olive Car Warranty Reviews

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) awards Olive an A rating and accredits the company. More than 300 customers have reviewed Olive’s coverage on Google, giving it an average rating of 4.6 out of 5.0 stars.

Positive Olive Car Warranty Reviews

Positive reviews mention a seamless process and friendly service.

“I did quite a bit of research before I chose Olive. The process was seamless and customer service was awesome and super friendly. My [car] is in the process of being fixed and paid for minus my deductible by Olive. The claims process is just as easy as setting up your plan.”

– Brian C., BBB

“The process of purchasing coverage was seemingly easy. [Agent] was great and very helpful with getting me through the process. I now have peace of mind knowing mine and my husband’s vehicles are covered. I highly recommend their services!”

– Jennifer G., BBB

Negative Olive Car Warranty Reviews

On the other hand, negative customer reviews mention trouble reaching agents for services.

“My car broke down on the freeway, and was towed to [the] mechanic. Olive gave grief to my mechanic and 3 months later, I still haven’t been reimbursed for my towing and car rental (despite several calls and emails).”

– Fernando, Google

“I purchased a warranty from Olive, and when I filed a claim for transmission replacement, it got denied. I had it diagnosed by a local mechanic. They rejected it because they said it didn’t have enough evidence.”

– Mark, Google

How Does An Olive Car Warranty Work?

Quotes

With Olive, you are able to easily get a quote or file a claim for covered repairs since it is a digital-first company. It simply takes a few minutes to fill out the necessary details for its online quote system.

After electronically signing the agreement, you may make your first monthly payment online. The same day you acquire an Olive car warranty, your protection begins.

The full conditions of Olive’s contract may be found on the website. During the actual quote process, however, the company gives a quick snapshot of the contract.

Claims

If your car breaks down, you may take it to a nearby shop and contact Olive to file a claim. Customers may also search for facilities near them and book car repairs through RepairPal’s app or website, thanks to Olive’s partnership with RepairPal Certified Shops.

If you can’t find a RepairPal Certified Shop near you, your car may be serviced by any state-licensed technician. Once you’re at the shop, connect the technician with Olive so the company can authorize the service. Once the repair is authorized, Olive will pay the repair facility directly, and you will only be responsible for your deductible.

Final Thoughts: Olive Extended Car Warranty

Olive is unlike many other extended warranty providers, as it offers a new approach to extended warranty cost, coverage, and customer care. Based on our review, the company earns 4.2 out of 5.0 stars overall, making it a highly recommended option for you to consider.

Our Top Picks for Extended Warranty Coverage

You can get extended warranty services from any one of several reputable extended warranty companies. While we recommend Olive, we also suggest comparing quotes from multiple providers to find the right contract for you. Listed below are two top car warranty providers who offer great protection for your vehicle.

Endurance: Best Overall

For 15 years, Endurance has provided extended auto warranties in 49 states nationwide, receiving a strong 4.6 out of 5.0 rating from our review team and award for Best Overall. Despite being a direct warranty provider, the company does not sell plans in California.

Endurance receives an average BBB customer rating of 3.1 out of 5.0 stars, as well as an average TrustPilot rating of 4.2 out of 5.0 stars. Endurance may cover your car for up to 8 years or 200,000 miles, depending on your needs. New customers are eligible to a variety of incentives, including 24-hour roadside assistance, key fob replacements, and more.

For more information on this provider, we recommend checking out our Endurance warranty review.

CARCHEX: Best for Used Cars

As an industry leader since 1999, CARCHEX offers its extended warranty service plans to drivers in all 50 states, including California. With multiple contract options and payment plans, CARCHEX offers affordable coverage. It also has an A+ rating and accreditation from the BBB.

CARCHEX offers five warranty options that can protect your vehicle for up to 10 years or 250,000 miles, so it’s a good choice if you don’t have a new car. Customers on the BBB give the company an average rating of 2.3 out of 5.0 stars, and TrustPilot customers give it an average rating of 3.0 out of 5.0 stars. CARCHEX also provides roadside assistance, towing, rental vehicle reimbursement, fuel delivery, and other services.

Read our CARCHEX review to learn more about this provider.

Olive Car Warranty: FAQ

Is Olive’s warranty legit? Olive is a legitimate business that provides extended car warranties. The brand began in 2020, however, its origins may be traced back to 2000. In California, it offers mechanical breakdown coverage, while in all other states, it offers car service contracts. How much does an extended car warranty cost? The average cost of an extended warranty varies, but depending on your precise needs, the cost can typically range from $1,000 to $4,000 each year. Olive could cost you between $30 and $90 each month, which is far below the repair bill for most vehicle fixes. What is the best extended car warranty company? In our review of the best extended car warranty providers, we name Endurance as the Best Overall. In addition, we name CarShield the Most Affordable provider and CARCHEX the Best for Used Cars. We name Olive the Best Online Warranty provider.

Our Methodology

Our expert review team takes satisfaction in providing accurate and unbiased information. We identified the following rating categories based on consumer survey data and conducted extensive research to formulate rankings of the best extended auto warranty providers.

Affordability : A variety of factors influence cost, so it can be difficult to compare quotes between providers. Our team performs ongoing secret shopper analyses for different vehicles, mileages, warranty plans, and locations to give this rating.

: A variety of factors influence cost, so it can be difficult to compare quotes between providers. Our team performs ongoing secret shopper analyses for different vehicles, mileages, warranty plans, and locations to give this rating. Coverage : Because each consumer has unique needs, it’s essential that a car warranty company offers an array of coverage options. We take into account the number of plans offered by each provider, term limits, exclusions, and additional benefits.

: Because each consumer has unique needs, it’s essential that a car warranty company offers an array of coverage options. We take into account the number of plans offered by each provider, term limits, exclusions, and additional benefits. Industry Standing : Our team considers Better Business Bureau (BBB) ratings, availability, and years in business when giving this score.

: Our team considers Better Business Bureau (BBB) ratings, availability, and years in business when giving this score. Customer Service: Reputable extended car warranty companies operate with a certain degree of care for consumers. We take into account customer reviews, BBB complaints, and the responsiveness of the customer service team.

*Data accurate at time of publication.