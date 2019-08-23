CARCHEX: Reviews, Coverage, and Costs (2021)

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

One of the best ways to protect yourself against the cost of repairing a vehicle with mechanical damage is through an extended car warranty, and CARCHEX tops many industry lists for its great service and coverage for older vehicles. CARCHEX reviews are overwhelmingly positive, and after researching the best extended car warranty companies, we think CARCHEX is a strong choice for most drivers.

In this review, we’ll explain the warranty coverage available through CARCHEX, as well as benefits, costs, and what the company does best compared to competitors.

CARCHEX Highlights

Commonly rated as one of the top extended warranty providers, CARCHEX has been in business since 1999. The company offers warranty plans in all 50 states, which is rare in the industry. CARCHEX also stands out due to its:

Extended warranty plans: CARCHEX offers five levels of comprehensive coverage for you to choose from.

CARCHEX offers five levels of comprehensive coverage for you to choose from. Benefits: Each warranty plan comes with additional perks such as roadside assistance and a 30-day money-back guarantee in case of cancellation.

Each warranty plan comes with additional perks such as roadside assistance and a 30-day money-back guarantee in case of cancellation. Repair shop network: You can take your vehicle to any licensed repair facility certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE®).

CARCHEX Extended Vehicle Protection Plans

CARCHEX offers five vehicle service contracts ranging from basic powertrain coverage to comprehensive coverage that is similar to bumper-to-bumper warranties. Here’s an overview of CARCHEX extended warranty coverage:

CARCHEX Warranty Plans Details Diamond CARCHEX’s Titanium coverage is an exclusionary plan similar to a manufacturer’s warranty. This covers all systems and components of your vehicle, except for a few parts. Platinum Below CARCHEX’s highest level of coverage is Platinum coverage. This contract still backs repairs for hundreds of stated components, including major vehicle systems. Gold Intended for vehicles over 60,000 miles, Gold coverage handles powertrain systems and items like brakes, suspension, and steering. Silver Silver coverage includes the fuel systems, electrical systems, and seals along with the powertrain. Bronze CARCHEX’s basic, most barebones protection plan includes powertrain coverage and repairs for seals and gaskets within the powertrain.

CARCHEX gives you multiple warranty options within each coverage tier. This wide range of choices makes it easy to customize a CARCHEX plan to fit the needs of your vehicle, according to CARCHEX reviews from customers.

Not every car will be eligible for each coverage level or plan. Vehicle eligibility is based on many factors, including the age and mileage of your vehicle and your state of residence.

Exclusions

Even though some protection plans promise repairs for hundreds of components, each extended warranty has its exceptions. Here are a few common items typically not covered under a warranty contract:

Wear-and-tear items like wiper blades and brakes

Regular maintenance like oil changes

Damage from owner abuse or neglect

Damage from a collision

Damage that would be covered under your auto insurance policy

Included Benefits

The best car warranty companies will offer customers additional perks and benefits, such as roadside assistance to their customers. CARCHEX is no exception. In addition to coverage levels and contracts for almost any car and driver, it also provides a long list of perks, including:

Fuel delivery

Towing coverage

24/7 roadside assistance

Trip interruption coverage

Rental car reimbursement

Free SiriusXM for eligible vehicles

Your choice of any licensed repair facility

How Much Does a CARCHEX Warranty Cost?

Generally, a CARCHEX warranty costs about $100 to $250 per month or about $214 to $730 per year, depending on your term lengths and payment plan. Most CARCHEX coverage plans also require a down payment, which varies based on your monthly payment plan. Compared to other extended car warranty companies we talked to, this pricing is average for the industry.

We called CARCHEX representatives to get quotes for cars of different makes and ages. Our research teams obtained quotes for two cars operated in Raleigh, North Carolina: a 2018 Toyota Camry with 28,000 miles and a 2013 Honda Accord that’s logged 90,000 miles. Here are some of the prices we received.

Vehicle Type CARCHEX Warranty Term Length Cost Deductible 2018 Toyota Camry Titanium 5 years/100,000 miles $136.17 for 18 months $100 2013 Honda Accord Silver 5 years/75,000 miles $116.09 for 24 months $100

CARCHEX’S highest level of coverage costs a total of $2,451, whereas the lower-tier plan costs around $2,786. In our own 2021 warranty survey, we polled 1,000 consumers and found that most pay between $1,500 and $2,500 for extended auto warranties.

How Are Extended Warranty Costs Determined?

Each warranty provider has its own way of determining the cost of a vehicle service contract, but there are some commonalities when it comes to price. The cost of a CARCHEX plan varies based on factors like:

Contract

Deductible

Coverage level

Vehicle mileage and age

Vehicle make and model

Existing factory warranty coverage

In general, a new car with less mileage will cost less to cover than an older, used car with high mileage. CARCHEX payments can be made upfront or with monthly payment terms that can last up to two years.

How CARCHEX Extended Warranties Work

CARCHEX extended warranty plans are easy to purchase. You can either get an instant quote on the CARCHEX website or by calling their customer service line during business hours. When our team called the warranty provider, we were only on hold for a minute and the entire call only lasted 10 minutes. There was also no pressure to purchase a plan over the phone.

CARCHEX also offers a streamlined claims process. You can call the company to file a claim or take your vehicle to the nearest licensed repair facility. If your car repairs are covered under warranty, CARCHEX will pay repair costs directly to the shop.

All CARCHEX warranties come with a 30-day money-back guarantee. If you cancel within this time period, you will receive a full refund. After that, you can cancel for a prorated refund.

CARCHEX Reviews & Customer Service

CARCHEX boasts high ratings across many customer review outlets, including Google and the Better Business Bureau (BBB). An easy way to tell if a company takes care of customers is to check its BBB accreditation and rating. CARCHEX has an A+ rating from the BBB and has been accredited since 2009.

Positive CARCHEX reviews praise the company’s customer service and helpful representatives. Negative reviews mention consistent issues with denied claims.

We’ve added a few CARCHEX reviews below to provide a look at the customer service experience.

Positive CARCHEX Reviews

“[The] outstanding customer service representative answered all questions. Also spoke with her supervisor, who was very knowledgeable and friendly. I was very impressed with the professional service and would highly recommend to anyone needing their product.” – Gerald on Trustpilot

“The individual I spoke to was helpful and not pushy. No problems whatsoever. He made sure I understood things and sent me emails describing my protection plan.” – Brian H. on BBB

Negative CARCHEX Reviews

“I had a CARCHEX warranty with top coverage. I filed a claim when my shock/strut failed. CARCHEX covers the strut, but not shock. Although the Mercedes dealer said that it was my strut that failed, CARCHEX called it shock and they did not want to pay for the repair. After a few days of complaints, they decided to make a partial payment. I canceled my contract with them and took over a month to get back my refund.” – Basil C. on BBB

“Wait time to talk to someone is ridiculously long, I was on hold for almost an hour. This happened several times. The repair shop couldn’t stay on that long and had to hang up. Wish I hadn’t gotten this company. Very disappointed. Won’t recommend them to anyone…” – John T. on Trustpilot

Conclusion: CARCHEX Is Best for Used Cars

The combination of affordable coverage and highly rated CARCHEX customer service is why we gave the company the Best for Used Cars award. The company offers five comprehensive coverage plans that provide extra protection, especially for high-mileage vehicles. CARCHEX also offers several benefits for drivers and affordable prices.

Overall, we think it’s worth reaching out to CARCHEX for a quote.

Our Top Picks for Extended Car Warranties

If you’re still unsure if an extended car warranty from CARCHEX is right for your vehicle, you should consider your options. We recommend getting free quotes from reputable warranty companies like Endurance and CarShield.

Endurance: Best Overall

Endurance stands out from competitors since it operates as a direct warranty provider. This means that the company offers and administers its own contracts. Endurance currently offers five comprehensive vehicle service plans which range from exclusionary bumper-to-bumper coverage to basic powertrain warranties. Each plan comes with rental car reimbursement, trip interruption coverage, and roadside assistance.

Endurance has positive reviews for a company of its size. The warranty provider holds a 4.4-star rating out of 5.0 on Trustpilot and a 3.4-star rating on the BBB.

Read our Endurance warranty review to find out more about the company.

CarShield: Most Affordable

CarShield is one of the most popular extended warranty providers in the industry. The company has sold more than one million contracts since its founding in 2005. CarShield offers six types of coverage, including plans dedicated to specialty vehicles. Plans are available to purchase in every state except California.

CarShield has average customer reviews. The company holds a 4.0-star rating out of 5.0 on Trustpilot, but holds a 1.46-star rating on the BBB. CarShield has closed over 2,100 complaints in the past three years, though this is only a small fraction of the company’s business.

Find out more about the warranty provider in our CarShield review.

FAQ: CARCHEX Reviews

We rounded up the most commonly asked questions about CARCHEX warranties.