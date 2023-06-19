Best Used Small SUVs (2023 Buyer’s Guide)

Best Extended Warranty Options Get a free quote for any pre-owned small SUV that has run out of factory warranty. Best Overall Warranty Provider Endurance Our Rating: 4.6 out of 5.0 View Plans On Our Partner’s Website (866) 990-3410 Or Call Our Partner Directly Affordable Monthly Payment CarShield Our Rating: 4.5 out of 5.0 View Plans On Our Partner’s Website (877) 265-5123 Or Call Our Partner Directly Best Warranty Provider for Used Cars Carchex Our Rating: 4.4 out of 5.0 View Plans On Our Partner’s Website (866) 950-7122 Or Call Our Partner Directly

Purchasing a brand-new SUV may not be the best option for you and your family. However, the pre-owned market has many options for more budget-conscious buyers. We listed five of the best used small SUVs that score highly in safety, reliability, comfort, practicality, and styling.

With regard to pricing, we researched and did our best to come up with an average range for each small SUV here. Mileage and condition, as a general rule of thumb, will have the biggest impact on the asking price of a used vehicle. Remember to keep your eyes peeled for any potential red flags, and only purchase a pre-owned vehicle after test driving it first.

Our free and easy search tools will show you dealer inventory in your area and will allow you to interact with dealers on your schedule when you are shopping for a used vehicle.

2020 Subaru Crosstrek

As a total package, the Subaru Crosstrek is one of the best used small SUVs available today.

The 2024 Subaru Crosstrek has entered its third generation with a stiffer frame, an all-new Wilderness variant, and updated styling cues to make it the most rugged in its lineage. However, the second-gen Crosstrek that went on sale from 2017 to 2023 has all the desirable attributes of the new model: 8.7 inches of ground clearance, standard AWD, and 20.8 cubic feet of trunk room. The 2020 Crosstrek, in particular, is among our favorites for having all the modern bells and whistles without the new car price tag.

Why We Chose The 2020 Subaru Crosstrek

The 2020 Subaru Crosstrek has LED exterior lighting, a rear-seat reminder, and a stop-start system to save fuel. It has a 152-horsepower 2.0-liter Boxer engine that won’t blow you away, but the Base and Premium variants have a standard six-speed manual (optional CVT automatic), a rarity in modern cars. Moreover, it has a consumer-verified 80/100 score from J.D. Power and a 4.3/5 rating from Kelly Blue Book.

Fuel Economy

Manual-equipped 2020 Subaru Crosstreks achieve an EPA-rated 22 in the city, 29 on the highway, and 25 combined. On the other hand, the CVT automatic has a wonderful 27/33 city/highway and 30 combined EPA rating. The Crosstrek’s fuel economy numbers, family-friendly styling, and standard AWD are reasons why we placed it on our five best small SUVs list for 2023.

Safety Ratings

The 2020 Subaru Crosstrek received a five-star rating from NHTSA and was an IIHS Top Safety Pick. CVT-equipped 2020 Crosstreks also received the brand’s EyeSight advanced driving assistance system that packages nifty hi-tech safety nets like adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, and more.

2020 Subaru Crosstrek Average Price

Prepare to spend $23,000 to $28,000 for a decently-equipped 2020 Subaru Crosstrek with low miles. The mid-tier Premium and range-topping Limited have niceties like bigger screens, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped tiller, and keyless entry. As a total package, the Subaru Crosstrek is one of the best used small SUVs available today.

2020 Honda HR-V

The 2020 Honda HR-V has a five-star rating from NHTSA and was an IIHS Top Safety Pick.

2023 saw the introduction of Honda’s second-generation HR-V after the Fit hatchback departed North America in 2020. The new HR-V has grown in size thanks to its eleventh-gen Civic architecture, but so has the price, making the first-gen 2020 Honda HR-V an excellent choice for a small, used SUV.

Why We Chose The 2020 Honda HR-V

The 2020 Honda HR-V has all the hallmarks that made the Fit a stellar choice. Honda’s innovative “Magic Seats” were standard, unlocking a surprising amount of cargo room that belies its compact footprint. It has a somewhat lethargic 141-horsepower 1.8-liter four-cylinder with a CVT and front-wheel drive, but the HR-V was available with an all-wheel drivetrain for the 2020 model year.

Fuel Economy

The 2020 Honda HR-V FWD achieves an EPA-rated 28 in the city, 34 on the highway, and 30 combined, excellent numbers if you need something fuel efficient. Meanwhile, HR-V AWD variants return an EPA rating of 27/31 city/highway and 29 combined.

Safety Ratings

The 2020 Honda HR-V has a five-star rating from NHTSA and was an IIHS Top Safety Pick. Moreover, Honda Sensing came standard in the EX trim and included active safety features like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, forward collision mitigation, and more.

2020 Honda HR-V Average Price

The 2020 Honda HR-V will run between $21,000 and $27,500 for a low mileage unit. The base HR-V LX will usually run the lowest. By contrast, expect the Sport and EX trims to retail for higher as those trim levels often had more equipment like larger alloy wheels, smartphone connectivity, a moonroof, and heated front seats.

2019 Kia Soul

The quirky styling may not be for everyone, but the Kia Soul is one of the best used small SUVs available today.

The newer, third-generation Kia Soul is now on the market, making the second-gen 2019 variant ripe for the picking as an affordable and safe small SUV. Admittedly, the styling is not for everyone, as the Soul rings up some unique vibes with its boxy demeanor. However, if you are a fan of quirky vehicles, pre-owned second-generation models of the Kia Soul will give you plenty of bang for the buck.

The base 2019 Kia Soul has a standard six-speed manual and a 130-horsepower four-cylinder engine. The Plus and Exclaim trim levels had additional powertrain options, including a turbocharged 1.6-liter engine with 201 horsepower.

Why We Chose The 2019 Kia Soul

When it was new in 2019, we appreciated the generous amount of standard features for the price. The base Kia Soul was standard with 16-inch alloy wheels, a rearview camera, automatic headlights, Bluetooth connectivity, and a six-speaker audio system. Higher trim levels were standard with larger alloy wheels, upgraded upholstery, and modern driving aids.

When it comes to new Kia vehicles, the automaker’s 10-year, 100,000-mile powertrain warranty is among the longest on the market. However, if you are the second owner of a Kia vehicle, that coverage drops to five years or 60,000 miles (what other manufacturers typically offer from the factory for powertrain warranties). However, there are options to bump that warranty back up if you decide to purchase a pre-owned Kia.

Fuel Economy

2019 Kia Souls with the naturally-aspirated 1.6-liter engine achieve an EPA-rated 26 in the city, 31 on the highway, and 28 combined. The 2.0-liter engine returns an EPA rating of 25/30 city/highway and 27 combined, while the 1.6-liter turbo achieves a decent 26 in the city, 31 on the highway, and 28 combined.

Safety Ratings

The 2019 Kia Soul has a five-star rating from NHTSA and was an IIHS Top Safety Pick. However, only the range-topping Kia Soul Plus with the Audio and Primo upgrades have advanced driver assistance systems like adaptive cruise control, blind-spot warnings, automatic emergency braking, and forward collision mitigation.

2019 Kia Soul Average Price

The 2019 Kia Soul is among the most affordable on our best used small SUVs list, with prices ranging from $13,500 to about $18,000 depending on mileage and condition.

2018 Mazda CX-3

Although no longer in production, the Mazda CX-3 is among the best used small SUVs available today.

The now-defunct Mazda CX-3 has given way to the CX-30 as the Japanese brand’s smallest SUV. When it entered the market in 2016, the CX-3 drew praise for its refined yet athletic styling, fun-to-drive demeanor, and wallet-friendly fuel economy. It’s not the most practical of the bunch, but the CX-3 has an optional all-wheel drivetrain to cope with the rough stuff.

Why We Chose The 2018 Mazda CX-3

Mazda retuned the suspension of the 2018 CX-3 to soften bumps and other road irregularities. Furthermore, Mazda added more sound insulation for a quieter cabin. The standard engine is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder that produces 146 horsepower, while the six-speed automatic was among the smoothest in its class at the time.

Mazda CX-3 Fuel Economy

The 2018 Mazda CX-3 FWD sips fuel at an EPA-rated 29 in the city, 34 on the highway, and 31 combined. Meanwhile, AWD variants return an EPA-rated 27/32 city/highway and 29 combined.

Safety Ratings

The 2018 Mazda CX-3 has a five-star rating from NHTSA and was an IIHS Top Safety Pick. However, only the CX-3 Grand Touring with the Premium Package has active safety features like adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and lane departure warning.

2018 Mazda CX-3 Average Price

The average price for a 2018 Mazda CX-3 is between $17,300 and $23,000. The base CX-3 Sport has 16-inch wheels, a push-button start, seven-inch infotainment touchscreen, and a six-speaker audio system. Touring and Grand Touring models will have more niceties, like 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic climate control, leather upholstery, and a premium audio system.

2020 Toyota C-HR

The Toyota C-HR is more of an honorable mention on this list of best used small SUVs.

Toyota discontinued the C-HR in 2022 to make room for the Corolla Cross, a crossover variant of the evergreen Toyota Corolla. In hindsight, it’s probably not hard to see why the C-HR was discontinued, and it’s more of an honorable mention on this list of best used small SUVs. We joined a host of other reviewers and automotive publications in pointing out how the C-HR was probably not Toyota’s best effort, despite the unique styling.

Why We Chose The 2020 Toyota C-HR

Toyota’s reputation for reliability is our main reason for including the C-HR, along with its available safety features and dynamic styling. Data from J.D. Power shows C-HR buyers liked how the vehicle stood out from the crowd and may have gravitated toward the C-HR as there was nothing else like it at the time. That eye-catching styling comes at a price, as the C-HR has less cargo and passenger space than what would be considered acceptable for a small SUV.

Toyota C-HR Fuel Economy

Compared to others on this best used small SUVs list, the C-HR lags behind in fuel economy. EPA ratings are 27 in the city, 31 on the highway, and 29 combined with its standard front-wheel drivetrain and continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT).

Safety Ratings

The 2020 Toyota C-HR has a five-star rating from NHTSA. Advanced driving aids like adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, lane-keeping assist, and automatic emergency braking were standard on every 2020 C-HR.

2020 Toyota C-HR Average Price

The average price for a 2020 Toyota C-HR can run below $23,000 and up to $25,000 for a low-mileage unit. The base C-HR LE has 17-inch steel wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, automatic LED headlights, an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen, and smartphone connectivity. Meanwhile, the XLE and Limited trims have larger alloy wheels, leather upholstery, and push-button start.

Best Used Small SUVs Conclusion

The COVID-19 pandemic spurred a global supply chain crunch, leading to a shortage of new vehicles and higher prices for used ones. But as used vehicle prices fell to their lowest in mid-2023, it might be a good time to shop around if you are in the market. Our free and easy search tools will show you dealer inventory in your area and will allow you to interact with dealers on your schedule when you are looking for a used vehicle.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.