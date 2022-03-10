2022 Mazda CX-5 Overview: New Features, Updated Trim Levels, Pricing & More

It’s hard to go wrong with the 2022 Mazda CX-5. We admit the current second-gen CX-5 is getting long in the tooth, but it still excels among its peers in driving enjoyment and stylish looks. You can’t expect the CX-5 to tow more than 2,000 lbs., and it doesn’t have a ton of cargo room for a family of five. But if you’ll be doing most of the driving, the CX-5 is a better place to be.

2022 Mazda CX-5: What’s New?

Mazda is shaking things up for the CX-5 for the 2022 model year. Rumors persist of an all-new third-gen CX-5 debuting in early 2023, but Mazda remains mum on the issue. However, Mazda has given the 2022 CX-5 new trim variants, updated equipment, and standard all-wheel drive to make up for it. It now has smoother front and rear ends, a new three-dimensional mesh front grille, and new headlights.

Mazda also tinkered with the suspension and transmission, promising more comfort and sharper handling as a result. In addition, the new CX-5 has revised seats that offer better support, new drive mode settings, and more power from its turbo engine.

Engine & Transmission Options

The 2022 Mazda CX-5 has a standard 2.5-liter naturally-aspirated four-cylinder with 187 horsepower and 186 lb-ft. torque, sending power to all four wheels via a standard i-Activ all-wheel drivetrain. This powertrain configuration is standard fare in the CX-5 S, Select, Preferred, Carbon Edition, Premium, and Premium Plus trims.

The “Turbo” versions have a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder generating 227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft. of torque. But if you fill it up with 93 octane fuel, you have 256 horsepower and 320 lb-ft. of torque at your disposal. Both engines get a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Standard Safety Features

The 2022 Mazda CX-5 is standard with i-Activesense advanced safety features. The package includes radar cruise control, smart braking support, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, lane-keeping assist, and more.

2022 Mazda CX-5. Photo: Mazda North American Operations.

Mazda CX-5 Pricing & Trim Variants

The 2022 Mazda CX-5 is available in eight trim models: S, Select, Preferred, Carbon Edition, Premium, Premium Plus, Turbo, and Turbo Signature. Below is a quick look at each trim level, along with the starting MSRP (which includes the $1,225 destination fee).

CX-5 2.5 S

The Mazda CX-5 2.5 S starts at $27,125. It has 17-inch gray metallic wheels, automatic on/off headlights, a roof spoiler, automatic rain-sensing windshield wipers, push-button start, a 10.25-inch infotainment display with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatibility, and LED headlights. Also standard are two USB ports and a leather-wrapped tiller.

CX-5 2.5 Select

The Mazda CX-5 Select starts at $29,125 and has all the standard goodies of the base S trim. However, it gets more features like auto-leveling headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear privacy glass, black or beige leatherette seats, a power-operated/heated driver’s seat, a six-speaker audio system, rear aircon vents, four USB ports, and keyless entry.

CX-5 2.5 Preferred

The Mazda CX-5 Preferred trim has a $30,825 base price and includes all the standard features from the CX-5 Select. It also gets a sunroof, a power liftgate, black or silk cowhide upholstery, memory settings for the driver’s seat, auto-dimming rearview mirrors, and a power front passenger seat.

CX-5 2.5 Carbon Edition

Starting at about $32,00, the Mazda CX-5 Carbon Edition has a black or red leather interior, black metallic 19-inch alloy wheels, a leather-wrapped steering wheel/shift knob with red stitching, and gloss black exterior accents.

CX-5 2.5 Premium

The Mazda CX-5 Premium starts at $33,535. For the price, it has Mazda Intelligent Drive Select (Mi-Drive) driving modes with Normal, Sport, and Off-Road settings. It has a generous array of standard luxury and convenience features like paddle shifters, a Bose 10-speaker audio system, SiriusXM satellite radio, and 19-inch alloy wheels. Also standard are adaptive headlights, LED daytime running lights, and a seven-inch LCD multi-information display, to name a few.

CX-5 2.5 S Premium Plus

The Mazda CX-5 Premium Plus gets all the niceties from the CX-5 Premium. However, it also has a heads-up display, a heated tiller, heated rear seats, ventilated front seats, auto-folding side mirrors, and a windshield de-icer, all for a $35,175 base price.

CX-5 2.5 Turbo

The Mazda CX-5 Turbo gets you the potent turbocharged engine. Starting at about $37,625, the CX-5 Turbo has a bespoke gloss black exterior trim, black metallic 19-inch wheels, black or parchment leather seats with red accents, wireless smartphone charging, and more.

CX-5 2.5 Turbo Signature

The range-topping Mazda CX-5 Turbo Signature starts at $39,875. It has all the luxury goodies you expect like body-color claddings, 19-inch silver wheels, Nappa leather upholstery, genuine wood trim, LED interior ambient lighting, a black headliner, and a navigation system. It also has upgraded safety features like traffic jam assist, rear smart city brake support, driver attention alert, and a 360-degree camera with front and rear parking sensors.

Mazda Warranty

The 2022 Mazda CX-5 leaves the factory with a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty, a five-year/unlimited miles anti-perforation warranty, and three-years/36,000-miles worth of roadside assistance.

An extended warranty could prove beneficial if you drive more miles than the average person. This comprehensive guide will help you discern whether a Mazda extended warranty is worth considering.

