10 Best Extended Car Warranty Companies of 2021

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

Our team reviewed more than 20 coverage providers to find the best extended car warranty companies.

Leading car warranty companies offer flexible payments and coverage ranging from powertrain warranties to bumper-to-bumper protection.

Featured Extended Warranty Companies We reviewed the industry’s top extended auto warranty providers, and here are our featured picks.

The best extended car warranty companies offer affordable protection plans that cover the mechanical components most susceptible to costly car repairs. After we thoroughly reviewed the most popular providers on the market, these extended warranty companies came out on top:

If you’re considering purchasing an extended auto warranty, you’ll want to learn more about coverage and costs. Our team did much of this work for you, factoring in industry standing, extended car warranty plans, affordability, and customer service.

What Is an Extended Car Warranty?

An extended car warranty for cars, also called a vehicle protection plan or vehicle service contract, foots the bill for mechanical breakdowns after your factory warranty expires. Rather than paying a costly repair bill, you’re only responsible for a deductible and a one-time or monthly payment.

How Does an Extended Auto Warranty Work?

As we mentioned above, having an extended warranty means you aren’t responsible for the entire cost of a repair bill, depending on the component. Here is how the warranty process typically works:

Choose a repair shop: Most aftermarket car warranty providers have a wide network of repair facilities for customers to get covered repairs done. Take the vehicle to an in-network shop if a covered part breaks down.

Most aftermarket car warranty providers have a wide network of repair facilities for customers to get covered repairs done. Take the vehicle to an in-network shop if a covered part breaks down. Get the car diagnosed: A technician will assess the car to diagnose the problem. During this time, you should provide the repair facility with contact information for your warranty company.

A technician will assess the car to diagnose the problem. During this time, you should provide the repair facility with contact information for your warranty company. An administrator reviews the claim: Once the car is assessed, an administrator will review the warranty claim to determine if it’s covered under your protection plan.

Once the car is assessed, an administrator will review the warranty claim to determine if it’s covered under your protection plan. Pay your deductible: If the claim is approved, you’ll pay your deductible and the warranty company will cover the rest of the repair.

It’s important to remember that most extended car warranties come with a built-in waiting period, defined both in terms of time and mileage. You won’t be able to use your coverage before this waiting period expires.

What Is the Cost of an Extended Auto Warranty?

There’s no standardized way extended warranty companies determine the cost of coverage, so prices vary by provider. Our warranty experts reached out for quotes from numerous providers and found the average cost of an extended car warranty for cars to be around $2,600.

Since costs vary for each type of plan and the length of coverage, our quotes ranged from $1,700 to $4,600. Here are some factors that can impact the price of an extended car warranty:

The condition of the vehicle

Vehicle make and model

Level of coverage

Deductible amount

Our Choices for Best Extended Car Warranty Companies

When we compared some of the most popular warranty companies based on factors such as industry standing, coverage, affordability, and customer service, we found 10 companies that were the best extended car warranty providers.

Below, we’ll take a closer look at our top three providers: Endurance, CARCHEX, and CarShield.

1. Endurance: Best Overall

Endurance is known for its comprehensive benefits and positive customer service experiences. We named it Best Overall for these reasons and because it’s one of the only direct providers available.

Industry Standing Coverage Affordability Customer Service Overall

Industry Standing

Endurance has underwritten extended car warranties since 2005, which bodes well for the company’s standing. It has a good reputation with experts like AM Best, as well as with customers on rating sites like the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and Trustpilot.

Here’s a breakdown of Endurance’s ratings:

Expert Score What This Means AM Best A+ in financial strength (Superior) The company is reliable financially to pay out customer claims. BBB C+ Endurance’s rating recently dropped due to advertising issues, which have since been resolved. Trustpilot 4.4/5.0 stars Customers have a positive experience with the extended warranty services from Endurance.

Coverage

Endurance offers six plan options, all providing different levels of coverage. All plans come with your choice of a $0, $50, $100, or $200 deductible, which is the price you’ll pay to the repair shop out of pocket for any covered repair. If you choose a higher deductible, your monthly costs will be lower, and vice versa. Endurance will handle the rest of the repair cost.

Here’s a breakdown of Endurance’s vehicle service contracts:

Plan Best Extended Car Warranty For Type of Coverage Supreme New, high-tech, commercial, or hybrid vehicles Bumper-to-bumper, exclusionary Superior Drivers who want comprehensive coverage Highest level of stated-component coverage Secure Plus Drivers who need coverage soon Powertrain plus coverage with the shortest waiting period Select Premier Drivers of high-mileage vehicles Specifically-designed powertrain plus coverage for older cars with lots of miles on them Secure Drivers on a budget Most affordable powertrain coverage plan EnduranceAdvantage™ Both extended warranty and maintenance coverage High-level stated-component coverage plus regularly scheduled maintenance services like oil changes

Each Endurance plan comes with rental car reimbursement, trip interruption coverage, and 24/7 emergency roadside service. Drivers also get their first year of Endurance Elite Benefits for free. Benefits include:

Collision discount: Receive up to $500 per covered collision up to $1,000.

Receive up to $500 per covered collision up to $1,000. Total loss protection: Get up $1,000 toward vehicle replacement if your car is totaled.

Get up $1,000 toward vehicle replacement if your car is totaled. Tire repair/replacement: Get reimbursed for up to two repaired or replaced tires per year.

Get reimbursed for up to two repaired or replaced tires per year. Key fob replacement: If your key fob is lost or broken, Endurance will cover the cost of a new one up to $500.

After the first year, customers have the choice to renew their memberships for a small fee.

Affordability

While Endurance contracts tend to be on the more expensive side, many drivers think it’s worth it for the perks and comprehensive benefits. Our review team found that, on average, the best extended car warranty from Endurance, the Supreme plan, costs around $70 per month for 36 months to get five years or 100,000 miles of extended car warranty coverage.

In general, we found that Endurance plans of all levels cost about $69 to $180 per month and require a down payment of $150 to $350.

Customer Service

On the BBB website, Endurance has over 1,100 customer reviews rating the company at an average of 3.4 stars out of a possible 5.0.

Positive Endurance warranty reviews praise the company for its excellent customer service, simple buying experience, peace of mind, and affordability. Negative customer reviews shine a light on long wait times to speak to customer representatives, slow claims approval, and phishing emails.

2. CARCHEX: Best for Used Cars

Founded in 1999, CARCHEX has a long history of positive customer experiences, along with a strong reputation among industry experts such as CARFAX, Edmunds.com, and Kelley Blue Book. We chose it as the best extended warranty company for used cars because it covers vehicles with up to 250,000 odometer miles.

Industry Standing Coverage Affordability Customer Service Overall

Industry Standing

CARCHEX has an A+ rating from the BBB, and consumers on Trustpilot rate CARCHEX an average of 3.2 stars out of a possible 5.0. The company’s years in business and positive ratings bode well for its reliability and ability to pay out customer claims in a timely manner.

Coverage

CARCHEX offers five extended vehicle protection plans with several contract options under each tier:

Plan Best For Type of Coverage Titanium Drivers who plan to own their cars for a long time Exclusionary contract, similar to a bumper-to-bumper warranty Platinum Car owners who want comprehensive coverage Highest level of stated-component coverage Gold Vehicles with over 60,000 miles Second-highest level of stated-component coverage Silver Older cars more liable to have hefty auto repair costs Powertrain plus coverage Bronze Reliable vehicles expecting infrequent repairs Basic powertrain coverage

All CARCHEX service plans come with:

24/7 roadside assistance: Includes emergency tire service, lockout service, battery service, fuel delivery, and winching

Includes emergency tire service, lockout service, battery service, fuel delivery, and winching Towing reimbursement: Up to $75 per occurrence

Up to $75 per occurrence Rental car reimbursement: Up to $40 per day (up to $160 per occurrence)

Up to $40 per day (up to $160 per occurrence) Trip interruption service reimbursement: Up to $50 per day for three days maximum if your vehicle breaks down more than 100 miles away from home

Reimbursements may vary by contract.

Affordability

CARCHEX plans cost about $100 to $200 per month. For example, a Titanium plan with five years or 100,000 miles of coverage can cost about $136 per month for 18 months. The deductible with this plan is $100.

Customer Service

There are over 100 CARCHEX reviews on the BBB website. Positive reviews detail a speedy claims process, satisfactory service for luxury vehicles like BMW, and friendly, professional customer service representatives.

Negative CARCHEX reviews detail unsolicited sales calls, slow claims approval, and difficulty canceling contracts.

3. CarShield: Most Affordable

CarShield is known for having unbeatable pricing for its extended car warranty coverage options. The company doesn’t underwrite its own policies but administers vehicle service contracts from other highly ranked providers.

Here’s a quick snapshot of how CarShield ranks by our standards:

Industry Standing Coverage Affordability Customer Service Overall

Industry Standing

CarShield’s BBB rating could be higher. It currently has an F, the lowest rating. This is because a high number of consumers have reported a pattern of behavior regarding misleading sales and advertising practices, rude customer service, failure to cover needed repairs, and difficulty canceling a policy for a refund, despite the 30-day money-back guarantee.

A certain number of negative customer reviews are to be expected with any company, and these complaints are not uncommon in the car warranty industry. When you consider that CarShield has covered over one million vehicles, the number of complaints is small.

CarShield received higher scores on other customer review sites. For example, the company has 4.1 out of 5.0 stars on Google. Trustpilot scores are also calculated from first-person customer reviews, and CarShield has received 4.0 stars out of a possible 5.0-star rating. This is a good indication that customers are largely satisfied with their extended car warranty experience from CarShield.

Coverage

CarShield offers six different plans:

Plan Best For Type of Coverage Diamond New cars that will be kept for a longer period of time Bumper-to-bumper coverage with few exclusions Platinum High-mileage vehicles Protection for most of your car’s vital parts Gold Drivers of unreliable cars liable to have hefty repair bills Powertrain plus coverage Silver Drivers on a budget Powertrain coverage Aluminum Drivers of high-tech vehicles Specialty plan for electrical components and computer-related problems Motorcycle & ATV Drivers of specialty vehicles Platinum or Silver coverage

Some benefits that come with all CarShield plans include:

Rental car reimbursement: Get reimbursed for a rental car while your car is in the shop for covered repairs.

Get reimbursed for a rental car while your car is in the shop for covered repairs. Towing: When your car breaks down, CarShield will tow it to the nearest certified repair facility. Get up to $75 per occurrence.

When your car breaks down, CarShield will tow it to the nearest certified repair facility. Get up to $75 per occurrence. 24/7 roadside assistance: CarShield will send roadside services for flat tires, lockouts, dead batteries, fuel delivery, and winching out to your location if your car is disabled.

Affordability

Our research indicates that the Diamond plan from CarShield costs around $83 per month for 18 months to get five years or 100,000 miles of coverage. The Diamond plan is the highest level of coverage, making it one of the most expensive. We found some plans to be as low as $70 per month.

CarShield’s coverage is unique when compared to Endurance or CARCHEX because some of its lower-tier policies have unlimited terms – as long as you keep paying for coverage, your contract will not be canceled.

Customer Service

There are over 1,000 CarShield reviews on the BBB’s website. Positive customer reviews detail excellent claims service, courteous staff, and fair rates.

Negative CarShield reviews report unsolicited sales calls, pressure marketing tactics, and trouble canceling a policy.

Are Extended Car Warranties Worth It?

Many car owners think extended car warranties are worth it. In our 2021 extended auto warranty survey, we polled 1,000 consumers that either bought or considered purchasing a vehicle service contract. About 41% of respondents said they were happy with their warranty coverage, and another 24% mentioned they were still satisfied with the purchase despite never filing a warranty claim.

There are pros and cons of extended car warranties. Reasons why people don’t buy extended car warranty coverage include lack of availability, high cost, and not thinking they need one. However, this study suggests that most drivers would benefit from the coverage. Luckily, affordable car warranty options are available.

Getting The Best Extended Car Warranty

The first extended car warranty provider you try may not be the best one for you. Just as you would when choosing a car insurance company, check reputations and prices to ensure you’re making a valuable purchase.

Read Industry Reviews

Price isn’t everything. You’ve probably heard of phone scams and pushy salespeople asking about your car’s extended warranty. Before making a financial commitment, check out what sites like the BBB and Trustpilot say about a provider.

Customer reviews usually offer insight into how companies respond to complaints or how effective they are at approving claims and sending refunds. You should also see if the company has been fined by any government watchdogs, such as the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

Shop Around

When you are looking for rates on the best extended car warranty, our experts recommend getting quotes from at least three providers. While it’s important to compare costs, you should also look at each company’s coverage plans to see if one better suits your needs. All of our top providers offer multiple levels of coverage, so being flexible can help you get the best deal.

FAQ: Best Extended Car Warranties