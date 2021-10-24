10 Best Extended Car Warranty Companies of 2021

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.
- Our team reviewed more than 20 coverage providers to find the best extended car warranty companies.
- Leading car warranty companies offer flexible payments and coverage ranging from powertrain warranties to bumper-to-bumper protection.
|Best Overall
|Best for Used Cars
|Low-Cost Plans
|Endurance
|CARCHEX
|Select Auto Protect
The best extended car warranty companies offer affordable protection plans that cover the mechanical components most susceptible to costly car repairs. After we thoroughly reviewed the most popular providers on the market, these extended warranty companies came out on top:
- Endurance: Best Overall
- CARCHEX: Best for Used Cars
- CarShield: Most Affordable
- Protect My Car: Best Maintenance Benefits
- autopom!: Best Customer Service
- Concord Auto Protect: Best for Luxury Cars
- Select Auto Protect: Low-Cost Plans
- Olive
- ForeverCar
- Infinite Auto Protection
If you’re considering purchasing an extended auto warranty, you’ll want to learn more about coverage and costs. Our team did much of this work for you, factoring in industry standing, extended car warranty plans, affordability, and customer service.
What Is an Extended Car Warranty?
An extended car warranty for cars, also called a vehicle protection plan or vehicle service contract, foots the bill for mechanical breakdowns after your factory warranty expires. Rather than paying a costly repair bill, you’re only responsible for a deductible and a one-time or monthly payment.
How Does an Extended Auto Warranty Work?
As we mentioned above, having an extended warranty means you aren’t responsible for the entire cost of a repair bill, depending on the component. Here is how the warranty process typically works:
- Choose a repair shop: Most aftermarket car warranty providers have a wide network of repair facilities for customers to get covered repairs done. Take the vehicle to an in-network shop if a covered part breaks down.
- Get the car diagnosed: A technician will assess the car to diagnose the problem. During this time, you should provide the repair facility with contact information for your warranty company.
- An administrator reviews the claim: Once the car is assessed, an administrator will review the warranty claim to determine if it’s covered under your protection plan.
- Pay your deductible: If the claim is approved, you’ll pay your deductible and the warranty company will cover the rest of the repair.
It’s important to remember that most extended car warranties come with a built-in waiting period, defined both in terms of time and mileage. You won’t be able to use your coverage before this waiting period expires.
What Is the Cost of an Extended Auto Warranty?
There’s no standardized way extended warranty companies determine the cost of coverage, so prices vary by provider. Our warranty experts reached out for quotes from numerous providers and found the average cost of an extended car warranty for cars to be around $2,600.
Since costs vary for each type of plan and the length of coverage, our quotes ranged from $1,700 to $4,600. Here are some factors that can impact the price of an extended car warranty:
- The condition of the vehicle
- Vehicle make and model
- Level of coverage
- Deductible amount
Our Choices for Best Extended Car Warranty Companies
When we compared some of the most popular warranty companies based on factors such as industry standing, coverage, affordability, and customer service, we found 10 companies that were the best extended car warranty providers.
|10 Best Extended Warranty Companies
|Award
|Our Rating
|1
|Endurance
|Best Overall
|Get Quote
|2
|CARCHEX
|Best for Used Cars
|Get Quote
|3
|CarShield
|Most Affordable
|Get Quote
|4
|Protect My Car
|Best Maintenance Benefits
|Get Quote
|5
|autopom!
|Best Customer Service
|Get Quote
|6
|Concord Auto Protect
|Best for Luxury Vehicles
|Get Quote
|7
|Select Auto Protect
|Low-Cost Plans
|Get Quote
|8
|Olive
|Get Quote
|9
|ForeverCar
|Get Quote
|10
|Infinite Auto Protection
|Get Quote
Below, we’ll take a closer look at our top three providers: Endurance, CARCHEX, and CarShield.
1. Endurance: Best Overall
Endurance is known for its comprehensive benefits and positive customer service experiences. We named it Best Overall for these reasons and because it’s one of the only direct providers available.
|Industry Standing
|Coverage
|Affordability
|Customer Service
|Overall
Industry Standing
Endurance has underwritten extended car warranties since 2005, which bodes well for the company’s standing. It has a good reputation with experts like AM Best, as well as with customers on rating sites like the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and Trustpilot.
Here’s a breakdown of Endurance’s ratings:
|Expert
|Score
|What This Means
|AM Best
|A+ in financial strength (Superior)
|The company is reliable financially to pay out customer claims.
|BBB
|C+
|Endurance’s rating recently dropped due to advertising issues, which have since been resolved.
|Trustpilot
|4.4/5.0 stars
|Customers have a positive experience with the extended warranty services from Endurance.
Coverage
Endurance offers six plan options, all providing different levels of coverage. All plans come with your choice of a $0, $50, $100, or $200 deductible, which is the price you’ll pay to the repair shop out of pocket for any covered repair. If you choose a higher deductible, your monthly costs will be lower, and vice versa. Endurance will handle the rest of the repair cost.
Here’s a breakdown of Endurance’s vehicle service contracts:
|Plan
|Best Extended Car Warranty For
|Type of Coverage
|Supreme
|New, high-tech, commercial, or hybrid vehicles
|Bumper-to-bumper, exclusionary
|Superior
|Drivers who want comprehensive coverage
|Highest level of stated-component coverage
|Secure Plus
|Drivers who need coverage soon
|Powertrain plus coverage with the shortest waiting period
|Select Premier
|Drivers of high-mileage vehicles
|Specifically-designed powertrain plus coverage for older cars with lots of miles on them
|Secure
|Drivers on a budget
|Most affordable powertrain coverage plan
|EnduranceAdvantage™
|Both extended warranty and maintenance coverage
|High-level stated-component coverage plus regularly scheduled maintenance services like oil changes
Each Endurance plan comes with rental car reimbursement, trip interruption coverage, and 24/7 emergency roadside service. Drivers also get their first year of Endurance Elite Benefits for free. Benefits include:
- Collision discount: Receive up to $500 per covered collision up to $1,000.
- Total loss protection: Get up $1,000 toward vehicle replacement if your car is totaled.
- Tire repair/replacement: Get reimbursed for up to two repaired or replaced tires per year.
- Key fob replacement: If your key fob is lost or broken, Endurance will cover the cost of a new one up to $500.
After the first year, customers have the choice to renew their memberships for a small fee.
Affordability
While Endurance contracts tend to be on the more expensive side, many drivers think it’s worth it for the perks and comprehensive benefits. Our review team found that, on average, the best extended car warranty from Endurance, the Supreme plan, costs around $70 per month for 36 months to get five years or 100,000 miles of extended car warranty coverage.
In general, we found that Endurance plans of all levels cost about $69 to $180 per month and require a down payment of $150 to $350.
Customer Service
On the BBB website, Endurance has over 1,100 customer reviews rating the company at an average of 3.4 stars out of a possible 5.0.
Positive Endurance warranty reviews praise the company for its excellent customer service, simple buying experience, peace of mind, and affordability. Negative customer reviews shine a light on long wait times to speak to customer representatives, slow claims approval, and phishing emails.
2. CARCHEX: Best for Used Cars
Founded in 1999, CARCHEX has a long history of positive customer experiences, along with a strong reputation among industry experts such as CARFAX, Edmunds.com, and Kelley Blue Book. We chose it as the best extended warranty company for used cars because it covers vehicles with up to 250,000 odometer miles.
|Industry Standing
|Coverage
|Affordability
|Customer Service
|Overall
Industry Standing
CARCHEX has an A+ rating from the BBB, and consumers on Trustpilot rate CARCHEX an average of 3.2 stars out of a possible 5.0. The company’s years in business and positive ratings bode well for its reliability and ability to pay out customer claims in a timely manner.
Coverage
CARCHEX offers five extended vehicle protection plans with several contract options under each tier:
|Plan
|Best For
|Type of Coverage
|Titanium
|Drivers who plan to own their cars for a long time
|Exclusionary contract, similar to a bumper-to-bumper warranty
|Platinum
|Car owners who want comprehensive coverage
|Highest level of stated-component coverage
|Gold
|Vehicles with over 60,000 miles
|Second-highest level of stated-component coverage
|Silver
|Older cars more liable to have hefty auto repair costs
|Powertrain plus coverage
|Bronze
|Reliable vehicles expecting infrequent repairs
|Basic powertrain coverage
All CARCHEX service plans come with:
- 24/7 roadside assistance: Includes emergency tire service, lockout service, battery service, fuel delivery, and winching
- Towing reimbursement: Up to $75 per occurrence
- Rental car reimbursement: Up to $40 per day (up to $160 per occurrence)
- Trip interruption service reimbursement: Up to $50 per day for three days maximum if your vehicle breaks down more than 100 miles away from home
Reimbursements may vary by contract.
Affordability
CARCHEX plans cost about $100 to $200 per month. For example, a Titanium plan with five years or 100,000 miles of coverage can cost about $136 per month for 18 months. The deductible with this plan is $100.
Customer Service
There are over 100 CARCHEX reviews on the BBB website. Positive reviews detail a speedy claims process, satisfactory service for luxury vehicles like BMW, and friendly, professional customer service representatives.
Negative CARCHEX reviews detail unsolicited sales calls, slow claims approval, and difficulty canceling contracts.
3. CarShield: Most Affordable
CarShield is known for having unbeatable pricing for its extended car warranty coverage options. The company doesn’t underwrite its own policies but administers vehicle service contracts from other highly ranked providers.
Here’s a quick snapshot of how CarShield ranks by our standards:
|Industry Standing
|Coverage
|Affordability
|Customer Service
|Overall
Industry Standing
CarShield’s BBB rating could be higher. It currently has an F, the lowest rating. This is because a high number of consumers have reported a pattern of behavior regarding misleading sales and advertising practices, rude customer service, failure to cover needed repairs, and difficulty canceling a policy for a refund, despite the 30-day money-back guarantee.
A certain number of negative customer reviews are to be expected with any company, and these complaints are not uncommon in the car warranty industry. When you consider that CarShield has covered over one million vehicles, the number of complaints is small.
CarShield received higher scores on other customer review sites. For example, the company has 4.1 out of 5.0 stars on Google. Trustpilot scores are also calculated from first-person customer reviews, and CarShield has received 4.0 stars out of a possible 5.0-star rating. This is a good indication that customers are largely satisfied with their extended car warranty experience from CarShield.
Coverage
CarShield offers six different plans:
|Plan
|Best For
|Type of Coverage
|Diamond
|New cars that will be kept for a longer period of time
|Bumper-to-bumper coverage with few exclusions
|Platinum
|High-mileage vehicles
|Protection for most of your car’s vital parts
|Gold
|Drivers of unreliable cars liable to have hefty repair bills
|Powertrain plus coverage
|Silver
|Drivers on a budget
|Powertrain coverage
|Aluminum
|Drivers of high-tech vehicles
|Specialty plan for electrical components and computer-related problems
|Motorcycle & ATV
|Drivers of specialty vehicles
|Platinum or Silver coverage
Some benefits that come with all CarShield plans include:
- Rental car reimbursement: Get reimbursed for a rental car while your car is in the shop for covered repairs.
- Towing: When your car breaks down, CarShield will tow it to the nearest certified repair facility. Get up to $75 per occurrence.
- 24/7 roadside assistance: CarShield will send roadside services for flat tires, lockouts, dead batteries, fuel delivery, and winching out to your location if your car is disabled.
Affordability
Our research indicates that the Diamond plan from CarShield costs around $83 per month for 18 months to get five years or 100,000 miles of coverage. The Diamond plan is the highest level of coverage, making it one of the most expensive. We found some plans to be as low as $70 per month.
CarShield’s coverage is unique when compared to Endurance or CARCHEX because some of its lower-tier policies have unlimited terms – as long as you keep paying for coverage, your contract will not be canceled.
Customer Service
There are over 1,000 CarShield reviews on the BBB’s website. Positive customer reviews detail excellent claims service, courteous staff, and fair rates.
Negative CarShield reviews report unsolicited sales calls, pressure marketing tactics, and trouble canceling a policy.
Are Extended Car Warranties Worth It?
Many car owners think extended car warranties are worth it. In our 2021 extended auto warranty survey, we polled 1,000 consumers that either bought or considered purchasing a vehicle service contract. About 41% of respondents said they were happy with their warranty coverage, and another 24% mentioned they were still satisfied with the purchase despite never filing a warranty claim.
There are pros and cons of extended car warranties. Reasons why people don’t buy extended car warranty coverage include lack of availability, high cost, and not thinking they need one. However, this study suggests that most drivers would benefit from the coverage. Luckily, affordable car warranty options are available.
Getting The Best Extended Car Warranty
The first extended car warranty provider you try may not be the best one for you. Just as you would when choosing a car insurance company, check reputations and prices to ensure you’re making a valuable purchase.
Read Industry Reviews
Price isn’t everything. You’ve probably heard of phone scams and pushy salespeople asking about your car’s extended warranty. Before making a financial commitment, check out what sites like the BBB and Trustpilot say about a provider.
Customer reviews usually offer insight into how companies respond to complaints or how effective they are at approving claims and sending refunds. You should also see if the company has been fined by any government watchdogs, such as the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).
Shop Around
When you are looking for rates on the best extended car warranty, our experts recommend getting quotes from at least three providers. While it’s important to compare costs, you should also look at each company’s coverage plans to see if one better suits your needs. All of our top providers offer multiple levels of coverage, so being flexible can help you get the best deal.
FAQ: Best Extended Car Warranties
What does a car warranty cover?
Extended auto warranties cover select mechanical components. Basic extended warranties (typically referred to as powertrain or drivetrain warranty coverage) protect the parts of your car that help the vehicle move, like the engine, transmission, and drive axle.
A more comprehensive coverage plan (typically referred to as a bumper-to-bumper warranty) covers the same components as a powertrain plan, plus your car’s cooling and electrical systems, high-tech components, air conditioning system, and more.
What do extended car warranties not cover?
Extended car warranties do not typically cover the following damages and car parts:
Routine maintenance including oil changes, tire rotations, and replacement of brake pads
The interior/upholstery, paint, and carpeting
Damage from misuse, abuse, or corrosion
Auto glass parts such as the windshield, headlights, and light bulbs
Damage from a collision, weather event, or environmental damage (unlike car insurance)
Some of the best extended car warranties offer exclusionary coverage. This means your contract only lists the items that are not covered instead of naming each part that is covered. Be sure to read the fine print of your contract carefully to know what your car warranty covers. If you have not purchased a warranty, look online or reach out to an extended warranty provider, as most companies offer sample contracts.
What is the average cost of an extended car warranty?
According to our research, the average cost of an extended car warranty is around $2,600. Most third-party warranty providers will allow you to purchase a warranty and pay it off through a monthly payment plan that typically lasts around three years.
What is the best extended car warranty?
We’re confident you can find the best extended car warranty from these companies:
Endurance: Best Overall
CARCHEX: Best for Used Cars
CarShield: Most Affordable
Protect My Car: Best Maintenance Benefits
autopom!: Best Customer Service
Select Auto Protect: Low-Cost Plans
Olive
ForeverCar
Concord Auto Protect: Best for Luxury Cars
Infinite Auto Protection
Ultimately, getting free quotes from several providers is a tried-and-true way to find the right plan for your vehicle from a reputable extended car warranty company. You can compare some of these top providers head-to-head in our Endurance vs. CARCHEX, CarShield vs. Endurance, and CARCHEX vs. CarShield reviews.
Is an extended car warranty worth it?
An extended vehicle warranty can be worth it if you have an older vehicle or your manufacturer’s warranty is going to expire. Companies with the best coverage will offer protection for your vehicle’s major systems and perks such as rental car coverage, trip interruption coverage, and regular maintenance.
What is an extended warranty on a car?
An extended warranty for cars covers the cost of unexpected repairs for a range of components, depending on the plan you choose. Some manufacturers offer extended car warranty plans, but you can also buy coverage from one of many aftermarket car warranty providers.
How much does a CARCHEX warranty cost?
A CARCHEX warranty costs around $100 to $200 per month, according to our research.
Is CarShield expensive?
Compared to many of the other best extended car warranty companies, CarShield is not expensive. In fact, its rates are some of the lowest we saw, which is why we awarded it “Most Affordable” in our study.
Can you buy an extended warranty after purchase?
If you choose an aftermarket auto warranty provider, you can usually buy an extended warranty after you purchase a vehicle. While some manufacturers offer this option, others require you to buy extended warranty coverage when you purchase your vehicle.
How do you cancel an extended warranty on a car?
Each provider has its own methods for cancelling an extended warranty on your car. Some allow you to cancel in just a few steps online. Others require you to notify the company with a physical letter.