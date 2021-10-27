10 Best Car Insurance Companies (2021 Review)

Compare 10 of the best car insurance providers and their scores in different categories.

Finding the best car insurance company can be a long and frustrating process. Every company claims to provide the best services at the lowest prices. But who actually provides the best auto insurance on the market? And of those providers, who does so at the best rates?

To help you answer that question, we have done extensive research on the top 32 auto insurance companies in the industry to see how they compare. We’ve narrowed our selection down to the 10 best choices for car insurance. Our methodology is based on factors such as availability, customer service, affordability, coverage, industry standing, and online experience.

Keep reading to see a breakdown of our top choices, and use the form below to get free, personalized car insurance quotes.

Best Car Insurance Superlative Overall Score (%) Coverage Score (%) Average Annual Cost Estimate GEICO Best Overall 96 95 $1,352 USAA Best for Military Families 96 95 $1,113 State Farm Best for Student Drivers 95 95 $1,339 Progressive Best for High-Risk Drivers 95 95 $1,397 AAA Best Membership Perks 92 90 N/A Liberty Mutual Best for New Drivers 91 95 N/A The Hartford — 91 95 $2,166 Allstate — 90 90 $2,430 Nationwide — 89 95 $1,533 Root Auto — 89 85 N/A

GEICO: Best Overall

We chose GEICO as our top pick because of its high scores across all categories and availability to most drivers. With low premiums and a long list of discounts, GEICO is an excellent choice for anyone on a tight budget. Car insurance coverage options from GEICO are well suited for young drivers, military members, and those who prioritize safe driving habits. Those looking for high liability coverage limits should also consider a policy with GEICO.

GEICO makes it easy to sign up by offering all of its services online, whether you are applying for a car insurance policy or going through the claims process. Based on our research, GEICO is one of the best car insurance providers on the market.

GEICO car insurance discount opportunities include:

Military discount

Safe driver discount

Multi-policy discount

New vehicle discount

Multi-vehicle discount

Safety device discount

Good student discount

Anti-theft device discount

Defensive driving discount

Federal employee discount

Driver’s education discount

Emergency deployment discount

Years in Business: 85 years (since 1936)

Market Share: 13.78 percent, based on the 2019 National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) report

Availability: All 50 states

GEICO Pros GEICO Cons Often the most affordable car insurer

A++ financial strength rating from AM Best

Good rates for teens/students and those involved in at-fault accidents

Highest-rated mobile app Does not offer guaranteed asset protection (GAP) insurance

Average customer service

GEICO Insurance Cost

According to our rate estimates, good drivers can find annual rates of about $1,352 with Geico. This is cheaper than the national average of $1,732 per year. This rate estimate applies to full coverage insurance for 35-year-old drivers with good credit and driving records.

Below, you can see a few more rate estimates for different driving profiles. Notice that Geico is reasonably affordable for most drivers except those who have DUIs.

Driver Profile Geico Annual Cost Estimate 35-year-old with good credit and driving history $1,352 24-year-old with good credit and driving history $1,627 35-year-old with recent car accident $2,427 35-year-old with poor credit $2,077 35-year-old with recent DUI $3,359

USAA: Best for Military Families

USAA enjoys an outstanding reputation and for good reason. In the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction StudySM and U.S. Auto Insurance StudySM, the company had the highest scores. From AM Best, it received the highest possible rating of “Superior,” indicating financial stability and thereby making it one of the best auto insurance companies available today.

While USAA tied for the highest overall rating in our industry review, the provider comes with a limitation. To be insured through USAA, you must have either served in the U.S. military or be the spouse or child of someone who has USAA membership.

USAA offers the following discounts:

Family discount

Military discount

Safe driver discount

Multi-policy discount

New vehicle discount

Multi-vehicle discount

Good student discount

Driver training discount

Vehicle storage discount

Annual mileage discount

Defensive driving discount

Military installation discount

Years in Business: 99 years (since 1922)

Market Share: 6.01 percent

Availability: All 50 states, but limited to military members and families

USAA Pros USAA Cons Highest score in J.D. Power’s 2020 Auto Claims Satisfaction Study

A++ financial strength rating from AM Best

Suited for individuals traveling or living abroad

Instant service through website or app

Excellent claims service Limited to U.S. military members (enlisted, active, honorably separated, or retired), candidates in commissioning programs, and spouses and children of USAA members with an auto or home policy

Does not offer GAP insurance, interior vehicle coverage, or new car replacement coverage

USAA Insurance Cost

Our average rate estimates show USAA is generally the most affordable company overall. Good drivers can find annual rates of $1,113 for full coverage insurance with the company. USAA is also affordable for different types of drivers, including those with DUIs according to our rate estimates.

Driver Profile USAA Annual Cost Estimate 35-year-old with good credit and driving history $1,013 24-year-old with good credit and driving history $1,422 35-year-old with recent car accident $1,428 35-year-old with poor credit $1,807 35-year-old with recent DUI $2,209

State Farm: Best for Student Drivers

State Farm is the largest auto insurance company in the U.S., accounting for just over 16 percent of the market in 2020, according to the NAIC. The insurer has what is arguably the best financial strength among the auto insurance companies on this list. However, what most people associate with State Farm is not its size or financial strength, but rather its customer service agents. If you apply for State Farm insurance, you will be assigned a local insurance agent, with whom you’ll work closely to customize policies or file a claim.

If you don’t want to work with an agent in person, you can visit State Farm’s website or use one of State Farm’s four apps, including the State Farm App, Drive Safe & Save™, Steer Clear®, and the State Farm Pocket Estimator. Steer Clear is a safe driving program that is a great way for drivers under the age of 25 to save money, making State Farm the best car insurance option for college and high school students.

State Farm policyholders can take advantage of the following discounts:

Anti-theft discount

Multiple line discount

Good driving discount

Accident-free discount

Multiple auto discount

Vehicle safety discount

Good student discount

Driver training discount

Passive restraint discount

Defensive driving discount

Student away at school discount

Years in Business: 99 years (since 1922)

Market Share: 16.14 percent

Availability: 48 states (excludes Massachusetts and Rhode Island)

State Farm Pros State Farm Cons Largest auto insurer in the U.S., currently servicing over 83 million policies

Dedicated insurance agents

A++ financial strength rating from AM Best

Multiple car insurance apps

Wide range of discounts Average customer service and claim handling ratings

Mixed reviews

Does not offer accident forgiveness

State Farm Insurance Cost

State Farm is another affordable provider compared to the industry average. Good drivers can find full coverage rates of about $1,339 per year with the company. State Farm is also affordable for young drivers, but it can be expensive for those with poor credit.

Driver Profile State Farm Annual Cost Estimate 35-year-old with good credit and driving history $1,339 24-year-old with good credit and driving history $1,765 35-year-old with recent car accident $1,671 35-year-old with poor credit $3,616 35-year-old with recent DUI $1,998

Progressive: Best for High-Risk Drivers

Everyone knows Flo, the fictional salesperson from Progressive, but did you know Progressive has a history of being a step ahead of competitors, including being the first to allow people to purchase insurance plans online in the 1990s?

Since then, Progressive has only improved its online experience by adding features such as the Name Your Price® tool that allows you to start with your desired payment and view the best car insurance plans based on your budget.

Progressive also sets itself apart by being more affordable for drivers who have a DUI/DWI on record. While many auto insurance companies double or even triple payments, Progressive merely increases the premium an average of six percent.

While it may be the best choice for drivers with a history, it should be noted that the average Progressive customer pays about $1,500 to $2,000 per year, which is more than the national average.

Progressive discount offers include:

Multi-car discount

Pay in full discount

Sign online discount

Teen driver discount

Multi-policy discount

Good driver discount

Homeowner discount

Online quote discount

Good student discount

Distant student discount

Paperless billing discount

Automatic payments discount

Continuous coverage discount

Years in Business: 84 years (since 1937)

Market Share: 12.25 percent

Availability: All 50 states

Progressive Pros Progressive Cons A+ financial strength rating from AM Best

More affordable for drivers who have a DUI/DWI

Offers free pet injury coverage

Great online comparison tools

Good range of discounts available Customers pay more than the national average

Average J.D. Power scores for customer service

Progressive Insurance Cost

Our estimates show Progressive offers annual full coverage rates of about $1,397 to good drivers, which is cheaper than the national average of $1,732. With Progressive, rates also don’t increase too much whether you are a young driver, have poor credit, or have an accident or DUI on your record.

Driver Profile Progressive Annual Cost Estimate 35-year-old with good credit and driving history $1,397 24-year-old with good credit and driving history $2,029 35-year-old with recent car accident $2,471 35-year-old with poor credit $2,514 35-year-old with recent DUI $2,106

AAA: Best Membership Perks

Most of us associate AAA with roadside assistance, but the company offers much more – including car insurance. AAA stands out because of its unrivaled benefits to its members, including discounts on insurance, automotive, bicycle, and locksmith services, as well as select retailers, dining outlets, rental cars, and more.

While the company has over 60 million members, note that its services are regionally focused and therefore not available in all zip codes. Another thing to keep in mind is even though the company offers a wide range of discounts, you have to be a member of AAA, which requires you to pay an annual fee, to qualify for insurance and other benefits. If you do qualify, AAA is one of the best car insurance options in the industry.

Discount offers from AAA vary by region, but common AAA discount opportunities include:

Loyalty discount

New car discount

Pay-in-full discount

Safe driver discount

Homeowner’s discount

Multiple policy discount

Safety features discount

Multiple vehicle discount

Paperless billing discount

Professional association discount

Years in Business: 119 years (since 1902)

Market Share: 0.81 percent

Availability: All 50 states, though coverage is regionally focused

AAA Pros AAA Cons A financial strength rating from AM Best

Good range of discounts available, especially for members

Local expertise Need to be a member to be eligible for insurance

Not available for all zip codes

No rideshare insurance

Liberty Mutual: Best for New Drivers

Liberty Mutual is one of the best car insurance companies in the U.S. and also sells property and casualty, health, and life insurance policies. Though the company started over 100 years ago in the U.S., it has a large international presence and now operates in 17 countries.

We recommend this auto insurance company particularly for new drivers, as it has the highest new driver discount out of our compared brands. Other auto insurance discounts include an online purchase discount, a bundling discount when also purchasing other insurance products, and up to 30-percent off for drivers with a good record.

As with most car insurance companies, rates depend on your geographic location. This is especially true for Liberty Mutual’s car insurance rates, so make sure to get an accurate quote.

Liberty Mutual discount offers include:

Military discount

Multi-car discount

Multi-policy discount

Homeowner discount

Accident-free discount

Violation-free discount

Early shopper discount

Good student discount

Safety features discount

Paperless policy discount

Anti-theft device discount

Online purchase discount

Automatic payment discount

Hybrid/electric vehicle discount

Student-away-at-school discount

Years in Business: 109 years (since 1912)

Market Share: 4.62 percent

Availability: All 50 states

Liberty Mutual Pros Liberty Mutual Cons A financial strength rating from AM Best

Active in 17 countries

High discounts, especially for young drivers

Special teacher coverage Claims process ranks below average in customer satisfaction ratings

Higher premiums

You never know when you will need it: we provide six tips below to help you find the best car insurance.

How to Find the Best Car Insurance

As you call around and get auto insurance quotes from providers, consider these tips to help find the best car insurance for you.

1. Shop around and compare rates from many auto insurance companies.

Be aware that no single insurer is the lowest-priced option for everyone, and the best car insurance for you might be different than the best provider for someone else. Your premium is dependent on several factors, which is why the cheapest car insurance company for one driver in one location can be the most expensive option for another driver in a different state. Because of this, the best way to find cheap car insurance is to get car insurance quotes from different providers to compare their prices.

You can get a head start by filling out the form at the top of the page.

2. Understand the factors that affect your insurance rates.

As mentioned above, several factors determine your auto insurance rates, so make sure you know what those factors are. The most common include:

Your credit score

Your driving history

Your zip code or state

Years of driving experience

Your age and marital status

The year, make, and model of your car

The number of miles you drive each month

The types of coverage and amounts of coverage you add to your policy

How many cars are part of your auto insurance policy

3. Always ask about possible discounts.

Many insurance companies will offer discounts, so make sure to find out what discounts are available to you to find the best car insurance. Common discounts include those for:

New drivers

Federal employees

Drivers with multiple cars on the same policy

Full-time students with a good academic record

Military personnel, veterans, and family members

Drivers who have taken driver’s ed or defensive driving courses

Drivers who have homeowners or renters insurance with their car insurance provider

Drivers who pay their annual premium in one payment or choose automatic payments

Drivers with clean driving records, remaining accident-free for a certain number of years

Drivers with insured vehicles possessing air bags, anti-lock brakes, anti-theft systems, or daytime running lights

4. Set the right deductible.

If you have several years of driving experience and a good driving record, you could consider paying a higher deductible, which would lower your premium. The downside is you risk paying more out of pocket in the event of an accident, which is why we only recommend this gamble for more established drivers. But if you do consider it worth the risk, it could lead to savings of hundreds of dollars a year.

5. Regularly check your credit score, as a low score may impact your premium.

Unless you live in California, Hawaii, or Massachusetts, your credit score is used to calculate your premium. A Federal Trade Commission study conducted in 2007 found that credit scores can be used as a predictor of risk for automobile policies. The study found that, as the credit score decreases, the number of insurance claims consumers file increases, as well as the cost of those individual claims. Because of this, car insurance companies charge higher-risk drivers higher premiums and lower-risk drivers lower premiums. While this correlation is not always 100-percent accurate, this standard is still used by insurance companies today.

It can take time to build credit, but if your credit score has improved since you first purchased your policy, you may want to shop around and see if you can find a lower rate.

6. Consider skipping comprehensive and collision coverage for an older car.

Collision coverage is intended to pay for repairs to your car if it is damaged by another car or an object, such as a fence.

Comprehensive coverage pays for repairs for damages caused by things such as weather, animal collisions, floods, fire, vandalism, and car theft.

While maintaining full coverage auto insurance that includes collision and comprehensive policies is beneficial, the maximum payout for either of these policies is limited by the value of the car. Because of this, if your car is older or has a lot of miles and therefore has a lower market value, it may not make sense to pay for both of these coverages.

Drivers are required to maintain a bodily injury liability and property damage liability insurance in most states. Some states also require drivers to purchase personal injury protection, medical payments insurance, and/or uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage. Comprehensive and collision coverage is not required by law in any state.

No matter which one of the best car insurance companies sounds right for you, always be sure to request quotes from multiple providers to see who offers the best coverage at the best prices for you.