10 Best Car Insurance Companies (2021 Review)

- Compare 10 of the best car insurance providers and their scores in different categories.
- See our top six car insurance recommendations and their pros and cons.
- Read our tips for finding the best car insurance for you.
Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.
Finding the best car insurance company can be a long and frustrating process. Every company claims to provide the best services at the lowest prices. But who actually provides the best auto insurance on the market? And of those providers, who does so at the best rates?
To help you answer that question, we have done extensive research on the top 32 auto insurance companies in the industry to see how they compare. We’ve narrowed our selection down to the 10 best choices for car insurance. Our methodology is based on factors such as availability, customer service, affordability, coverage, industry standing, and online experience.
Keep reading to see a breakdown of our top choices, and use the form below to get free, personalized car insurance quotes.
|Best Car Insurance
|Superlative
|Overall Score (%)
|Coverage Score (%)
|Average Annual Cost Estimate
|GEICO
|Best Overall
|96
|95
|$1,352
|USAA
|Best for Military Families
|96
|95
|$1,113
|State Farm
|Best for Student Drivers
|95
|95
|$1,339
|Progressive
|Best for High-Risk Drivers
|95
|95
|$1,397
|AAA
|Best Membership Perks
|92
|90
|N/A
|Liberty Mutual
|Best for New Drivers
|91
|95
|N/A
|The Hartford
|—
|91
|95
|$2,166
|Allstate
|—
|90
|90
|$2,430
|Nationwide
|—
|89
|95
|$1,533
|Root Auto
|—
|89
|85
|N/A
GEICO: Best Overall
We chose GEICO as our top pick because of its high scores across all categories and availability to most drivers. With low premiums and a long list of discounts, GEICO is an excellent choice for anyone on a tight budget. Car insurance coverage options from GEICO are well suited for young drivers, military members, and those who prioritize safe driving habits. Those looking for high liability coverage limits should also consider a policy with GEICO.
GEICO makes it easy to sign up by offering all of its services online, whether you are applying for a car insurance policy or going through the claims process. Based on our research, GEICO is one of the best car insurance providers on the market.
GEICO car insurance discount opportunities include:
- Military discount
- Safe driver discount
- Multi-policy discount
- New vehicle discount
- Multi-vehicle discount
- Safety device discount
- Good student discount
- Anti-theft device discount
- Defensive driving discount
- Federal employee discount
- Driver’s education discount
- Emergency deployment discount
Years in Business: 85 years (since 1936)
Market Share: 13.78 percent, based on the 2019 National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) report
Availability: All 50 states
|GEICO Pros
|GEICO Cons
|
|
GEICO Insurance Cost
According to our rate estimates, good drivers can find annual rates of about $1,352 with Geico. This is cheaper than the national average of $1,732 per year. This rate estimate applies to full coverage insurance for 35-year-old drivers with good credit and driving records.
Below, you can see a few more rate estimates for different driving profiles. Notice that Geico is reasonably affordable for most drivers except those who have DUIs.
|Driver Profile
|Geico Annual Cost Estimate
|35-year-old with good credit and driving history
|$1,352
|24-year-old with good credit and driving history
|$1,627
|35-year-old with recent car accident
|$2,427
|35-year-old with poor credit
|$2,077
|35-year-old with recent DUI
|$3,359
USAA: Best for Military Families
USAA enjoys an outstanding reputation and for good reason. In the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction StudySM and U.S. Auto Insurance StudySM, the company had the highest scores. From AM Best, it received the highest possible rating of “Superior,” indicating financial stability and thereby making it one of the best auto insurance companies available today.
While USAA tied for the highest overall rating in our industry review, the provider comes with a limitation. To be insured through USAA, you must have either served in the U.S. military or be the spouse or child of someone who has USAA membership.
USAA offers the following discounts:
- Family discount
- Military discount
- Safe driver discount
- Multi-policy discount
- New vehicle discount
- Multi-vehicle discount
- Good student discount
- Driver training discount
- Vehicle storage discount
- Annual mileage discount
- Defensive driving discount
- Military installation discount
Years in Business: 99 years (since 1922)
Market Share: 6.01 percent
Availability: All 50 states, but limited to military members and families
|USAA Pros
|USAA Cons
|
|
USAA Insurance Cost
Our average rate estimates show USAA is generally the most affordable company overall. Good drivers can find annual rates of $1,113 for full coverage insurance with the company. USAA is also affordable for different types of drivers, including those with DUIs according to our rate estimates.
|Driver Profile
|USAA Annual Cost Estimate
|35-year-old with good credit and driving history
|$1,013
|24-year-old with good credit and driving history
|$1,422
|35-year-old with recent car accident
|$1,428
|35-year-old with poor credit
|$1,807
|35-year-old with recent DUI
|$2,209
State Farm: Best for Student Drivers
State Farm is the largest auto insurance company in the U.S., accounting for just over 16 percent of the market in 2020, according to the NAIC. The insurer has what is arguably the best financial strength among the auto insurance companies on this list. However, what most people associate with State Farm is not its size or financial strength, but rather its customer service agents. If you apply for State Farm insurance, you will be assigned a local insurance agent, with whom you’ll work closely to customize policies or file a claim.
If you don’t want to work with an agent in person, you can visit State Farm’s website or use one of State Farm’s four apps, including the State Farm App, Drive Safe & Save™, Steer Clear®, and the State Farm Pocket Estimator. Steer Clear is a safe driving program that is a great way for drivers under the age of 25 to save money, making State Farm the best car insurance option for college and high school students.
State Farm policyholders can take advantage of the following discounts:
- Anti-theft discount
- Multiple line discount
- Good driving discount
- Accident-free discount
- Multiple auto discount
- Vehicle safety discount
- Good student discount
- Driver training discount
- Passive restraint discount
- Defensive driving discount
- Student away at school discount
Years in Business: 99 years (since 1922)
Market Share: 16.14 percent
Availability: 48 states (excludes Massachusetts and Rhode Island)
|State Farm Pros
|State Farm Cons
|
|
State Farm Insurance Cost
State Farm is another affordable provider compared to the industry average. Good drivers can find full coverage rates of about $1,339 per year with the company. State Farm is also affordable for young drivers, but it can be expensive for those with poor credit.
|Driver Profile
|State Farm Annual Cost Estimate
|35-year-old with good credit and driving history
|$1,339
|24-year-old with good credit and driving history
|$1,765
|35-year-old with recent car accident
|$1,671
|35-year-old with poor credit
|$3,616
|35-year-old with recent DUI
|$1,998
Progressive: Best for High-Risk Drivers
Everyone knows Flo, the fictional salesperson from Progressive, but did you know Progressive has a history of being a step ahead of competitors, including being the first to allow people to purchase insurance plans online in the 1990s?
Since then, Progressive has only improved its online experience by adding features such as the Name Your Price® tool that allows you to start with your desired payment and view the best car insurance plans based on your budget.
Progressive also sets itself apart by being more affordable for drivers who have a DUI/DWI on record. While many auto insurance companies double or even triple payments, Progressive merely increases the premium an average of six percent.
While it may be the best choice for drivers with a history, it should be noted that the average Progressive customer pays about $1,500 to $2,000 per year, which is more than the national average.
Progressive discount offers include:
- Multi-car discount
- Pay in full discount
- Sign online discount
- Teen driver discount
- Multi-policy discount
- Good driver discount
- Homeowner discount
- Online quote discount
- Good student discount
- Distant student discount
- Paperless billing discount
- Automatic payments discount
- Continuous coverage discount
Years in Business: 84 years (since 1937)
Market Share: 12.25 percent
Availability: All 50 states
|Progressive Pros
|Progressive Cons
|
|
Progressive Insurance Cost
Our estimates show Progressive offers annual full coverage rates of about $1,397 to good drivers, which is cheaper than the national average of $1,732. With Progressive, rates also don’t increase too much whether you are a young driver, have poor credit, or have an accident or DUI on your record.
|Driver Profile
|Progressive Annual Cost Estimate
|35-year-old with good credit and driving history
|$1,397
|24-year-old with good credit and driving history
|$2,029
|35-year-old with recent car accident
|$2,471
|35-year-old with poor credit
|$2,514
|35-year-old with recent DUI
|$2,106
AAA: Best Membership Perks
Most of us associate AAA with roadside assistance, but the company offers much more – including car insurance. AAA stands out because of its unrivaled benefits to its members, including discounts on insurance, automotive, bicycle, and locksmith services, as well as select retailers, dining outlets, rental cars, and more.
While the company has over 60 million members, note that its services are regionally focused and therefore not available in all zip codes. Another thing to keep in mind is even though the company offers a wide range of discounts, you have to be a member of AAA, which requires you to pay an annual fee, to qualify for insurance and other benefits. If you do qualify, AAA is one of the best car insurance options in the industry.
Discount offers from AAA vary by region, but common AAA discount opportunities include:
- Loyalty discount
- New car discount
- Pay-in-full discount
- Safe driver discount
- Homeowner’s discount
- Multiple policy discount
- Safety features discount
- Multiple vehicle discount
- Paperless billing discount
- Professional association discount
Years in Business: 119 years (since 1902)
Market Share: 0.81 percent
Availability: All 50 states, though coverage is regionally focused
|AAA Pros
|AAA Cons
|
|
Liberty Mutual: Best for New Drivers
Liberty Mutual is one of the best car insurance companies in the U.S. and also sells property and casualty, health, and life insurance policies. Though the company started over 100 years ago in the U.S., it has a large international presence and now operates in 17 countries.
We recommend this auto insurance company particularly for new drivers, as it has the highest new driver discount out of our compared brands. Other auto insurance discounts include an online purchase discount, a bundling discount when also purchasing other insurance products, and up to 30-percent off for drivers with a good record.
As with most car insurance companies, rates depend on your geographic location. This is especially true for Liberty Mutual’s car insurance rates, so make sure to get an accurate quote.
Liberty Mutual discount offers include:
- Military discount
- Multi-car discount
- Multi-policy discount
- Homeowner discount
- Accident-free discount
- Violation-free discount
- Early shopper discount
- Good student discount
- Safety features discount
- Paperless policy discount
- Anti-theft device discount
- Online purchase discount
- Automatic payment discount
- Hybrid/electric vehicle discount
- Student-away-at-school discount
Years in Business: 109 years (since 1912)
Market Share: 4.62 percent
Availability: All 50 states
|Liberty Mutual Pros
|Liberty Mutual Cons
|
|
How to Find the Best Car Insurance
As you call around and get auto insurance quotes from providers, consider these tips to help find the best car insurance for you.
1. Shop around and compare rates from many auto insurance companies.
Be aware that no single insurer is the lowest-priced option for everyone, and the best car insurance for you might be different than the best provider for someone else. Your premium is dependent on several factors, which is why the cheapest car insurance company for one driver in one location can be the most expensive option for another driver in a different state. Because of this, the best way to find cheap car insurance is to get car insurance quotes from different providers to compare their prices.
You can get a head start by filling out the form at the top of the page.
2. Understand the factors that affect your insurance rates.
As mentioned above, several factors determine your auto insurance rates, so make sure you know what those factors are. The most common include:
- Your credit score
- Your driving history
- Your zip code or state
- Years of driving experience
- Your age and marital status
- The year, make, and model of your car
- The number of miles you drive each month
- The types of coverage and amounts of coverage you add to your policy
- How many cars are part of your auto insurance policy
3. Always ask about possible discounts.
Many insurance companies will offer discounts, so make sure to find out what discounts are available to you to find the best car insurance. Common discounts include those for:
- New drivers
- Federal employees
- Drivers with multiple cars on the same policy
- Full-time students with a good academic record
- Military personnel, veterans, and family members
- Drivers who have taken driver’s ed or defensive driving courses
- Drivers who have homeowners or renters insurance with their car insurance provider
- Drivers who pay their annual premium in one payment or choose automatic payments
- Drivers with clean driving records, remaining accident-free for a certain number of years
- Drivers with insured vehicles possessing air bags, anti-lock brakes, anti-theft systems, or daytime running lights
4. Set the right deductible.
If you have several years of driving experience and a good driving record, you could consider paying a higher deductible, which would lower your premium. The downside is you risk paying more out of pocket in the event of an accident, which is why we only recommend this gamble for more established drivers. But if you do consider it worth the risk, it could lead to savings of hundreds of dollars a year.
5. Regularly check your credit score, as a low score may impact your premium.
Unless you live in California, Hawaii, or Massachusetts, your credit score is used to calculate your premium. A Federal Trade Commission study conducted in 2007 found that credit scores can be used as a predictor of risk for automobile policies. The study found that, as the credit score decreases, the number of insurance claims consumers file increases, as well as the cost of those individual claims. Because of this, car insurance companies charge higher-risk drivers higher premiums and lower-risk drivers lower premiums. While this correlation is not always 100-percent accurate, this standard is still used by insurance companies today.
It can take time to build credit, but if your credit score has improved since you first purchased your policy, you may want to shop around and see if you can find a lower rate.
6. Consider skipping comprehensive and collision coverage for an older car.
Collision coverage is intended to pay for repairs to your car if it is damaged by another car or an object, such as a fence.
Comprehensive coverage pays for repairs for damages caused by things such as weather, animal collisions, floods, fire, vandalism, and car theft.
While maintaining full coverage auto insurance that includes collision and comprehensive policies is beneficial, the maximum payout for either of these policies is limited by the value of the car. Because of this, if your car is older or has a lot of miles and therefore has a lower market value, it may not make sense to pay for both of these coverages.
Drivers are required to maintain a bodily injury liability and property damage liability insurance in most states. Some states also require drivers to purchase personal injury protection, medical payments insurance, and/or uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage. Comprehensive and collision coverage is not required by law in any state.
No matter which one of the best car insurance companies sounds right for you, always be sure to request quotes from multiple providers to see who offers the best coverage at the best prices for you.
What is the number one car insurance company?
State Farm is the largest car insurance company in the country, but our team rated Geico as the best car insurance company overall. This rating is based on the company’s combination of coverage, prices, and reputation with customers and industry professionals.
What is the best car insurance coverage?
While a combination of liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage offers you the most protection, the best car insurance coverage is the set of options that best fits your own individual needs at a price you can afford.
How do car insurance companies pay out claims?
Most of the best car insurance companies offer several ways to pay out claims after a settlement is reached. You can often choose between an eCheck, direct bank deposit, or a physical check.