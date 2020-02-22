2021 USAA Car Insurance Review: Best for Military Families

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

United Services Automobile Association (USAA) car insurance provides those on active duty military, veterans, and their immediate families with a variety of standard and military-specific vehicle coverage options. In this article, we’ll take a look at USAA auto insurance reviews, policy options, discounts, pricing, and more.

Our team has performed thorough research on each of the best car insurance companies in the industry, going through the quotes process and evaluating coverage and customer feedback. Read on to learn more about USAA car insurance, or fill out the form below to get free auto insurance quotes from top providers in your area.

USAA Overview

USAA is one of the best car insurance providers in the industry. It’s known for its affordable rates and wide-ranging coverage options (including accident forgiveness), and USAA auto insurance reviews are overwhelmingly positive. However, coverage is not available to every driver. USAA insurance coverage is only available to military personnel and their immediate family members.

Though USAA does not have any physical branches readily available to the public (there are a few locations on military bases), its customer satisfaction ratings are still high. In J.D. Power’s customer satisfaction studies, USAA regularly tops the list for auto insurance. The auto insurer also boasts an A++ (Superior) rating from AM Best and an A- from the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

The company is currently headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and offers auto insurance as well as renters insurance, homeowners insurance, life insurance, and more.

USAA Car Insurance Coverage Options

USAA truly tailors its coverage to meet the unique demands of military life. From special extended benefits to vehicle storage discounts for deployed persons, USAA auto insurance has serviced military families for nearly a century.

Here are your options for car insurance with USAA:

Liability insurance : Required in most states, this insurance covers injury, death, and property damage if you are at fault in a collision.

: Required in most states, this insurance covers injury, death, and property damage if you are at fault in a collision. Comprehensive coverage : A plan for damage unrelated to a collision or rollover. Certain custom equipment is also covered, including some non-OEM parts.

: A plan for damage unrelated to a collision or rollover. Certain custom equipment is also covered, including some non-OEM parts. Collision insurance : Protect your vehicle in the event of an accident or rollover, no matter who is at fault.

: Protect your vehicle in the event of an accident or rollover, no matter who is at fault. Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage : Opt for bodily injury protection or property damage protection in case of a hit-and-run or collision caused by a driver with poor or no insurance.

: Opt for bodily injury protection or property damage protection in case of a hit-and-run or collision caused by a driver with poor or no insurance. Extended benefit coverage : This covers wage earner and services disability benefits, as well as a death benefit. You must purchase medical payments coverage to receive extended benefits.

: This covers wage earner and services disability benefits, as well as a death benefit. You must purchase medical payments coverage to receive extended benefits. Personal injury protection (PIP) : Get covered up to a certain amount for funeral expenses, income continuation, loss of services expenses, and child care.

: Get covered up to a certain amount for funeral expenses, income continuation, loss of services expenses, and child care. Rideshare coverage: USAA is one of the few providers to insure Uber, Lyft, and other rideshare drivers while they wait for a trip request.

If you’re looking for additional coverage, USAA offers standard roadside assistance and rental car reimbursement. We especially like its accident forgiveness benefit, which you won’t find with some competitors. Accident forgiveness is given after five years without an accident or violation. If you cause an accident after that time, your insurance premiums won’t go up.

One of the downsides of USAA insurance coverage is how some special benefits are limited by where you live. Extended benefits coverage, for example, may not be available in your state.

Another limitation is USAA membership requirements. USAA car insurance is only available to the following people:

Spouses of USAA members

Children and stepchildren of USAA members

Officer candidates from the ROTC, OTS/OCS, or an academy

Active, retired, or honorably discharged officers and military service members

Widows, widowers, and unmarried former spouses of USAA members who joined during marriage

USAA Auto Insurance Cost & Discounts

The most recent data from the NAIC lists the following average prices of car insurance premiums across the country.

Liability Insurance : $566.51

: $566.51 Collision Insurance : $342.40

: $342.40 Comprehensive Insurance: $153.32

According to J.D. Power, USAA ranks at the top for customer satisfaction in terms of affordability, which makes it popular among veterans and military families. USAA lowers prices even more with a number of driver discounts and plans based on the following factors:

Good student: Receive a discount for maintaining good grades.

Receive a discount for maintaining good grades. New vehicle : If your car is less than three years old, you’ll get a discount.

: If your car is less than three years old, you’ll get a discount. Loyalty : The longer you stick with USAA, the more you’ll save on premiums.

: The longer you stick with USAA, the more you’ll save on premiums. Multi-vehicle : Extend your plan to two or more vehicles and receive a discount.

: Extend your plan to two or more vehicles and receive a discount. Vehicle storage : Receive a discount of up to 60 percent for storing your vehicle.

: Receive a discount of up to 60 percent for storing your vehicle. Annual mileage : Get a discount for driving fewer miles per year with a usage-based plan.

: Get a discount for driving fewer miles per year with a usage-based plan. Safe driver : Improve your rate when you maintain a good driving record for five years or more.

: Improve your rate when you maintain a good driving record for five years or more. Driving courses : Complete a defensive driving course from USAA (or a basic driving course if under 21 years of age) for a discount.

: Complete a defensive driving course from USAA (or a basic driving course if under 21 years of age) for a discount. Family discount : USAA members’ adult children can save up to 10 percent on car insurance by continuing USAA auto insurance services.

: USAA members’ adult children can save up to 10 percent on car insurance by continuing USAA auto insurance services. Military installation discount: Save up to 15 percent on comprehensive insurance plans if you store your vehicle in a garage on a military base.

Your insurance rates will also be dictated by factors like your age, gender, driving record, and vehicle.

USAA Claims Process

The only thing rated as highly as USAA’s coverage and affordability is its customer service and claims process. We give USAA customer service a 100 percent rating for the overall claims experience. USAA auto insurance reviews frequently praise customer service representatives for their professionalism and quick responses.

Though USAA doesn’t have any brick-and-mortar locations, customers are still able to effectively communicate over the phone or online. When requesting a car insurance quote, the online quote engine is simple and fast. The USAA mobile app allows USAA members to check their insurance policy information, request quotes, and download insurance ID cards.

Customers also have several payment plan options, including a six-month or 12-month payment plan. There is also no payment required at the start of the policy.

Based on our research, we give USAA car insurance a 100 percent rating for the overall claims and customer service experience. USAA car insurance is the best on the market for military families.

USAA Car Insurance Reviews & Reputation

USAA auto insurance reviews are largely positive. The company has near-perfect scores in customer satisfaction for its fair claim settlements, claims handling, price estimation process, and efficient repair process. Your USAA claims representative will work with you until your repairs are complete.

USAA customers are loyal, and many families report sticking with USAA for decades.

Here are a few examples of USAA auto insurance reviews from current customers on Trustpilot:

“I have been with USAA for over 10 years and only when dealing with other insurance companies do you see just how fantastic the customer service at USAA is.” – Randolph W.

“I have been a USAA member for years . . . and am certain there is no better company to work with. They are fast, responsive, and very adaptable to your needs. I have checking and savings accounts with USAA, a credit card, my vehicle insurance, homeowners insurance, and life insurance through them. With each additional product, I get bigger discounts . . . the staff is super professional and helpful any time I need them.” – Lisa P.

According to the Better Business Bureau, customers have mixed reviews on some USAA services, such as banking, but USAA auto insurance reviews tend to be favorable.

“I’ve had USAA insurance, home and auto, for over 20 years, no problems. Last accident = forgiveness. They were very courteous, and I had no problems at all.” – D. Thomas

“My husband and I have been USAA members since 2009. They have been nothing but kind and professional . . . They have been five stars for us.” – Mandy E.

Despite USAA’s good reputation, there has been an increase in customer complaints on the BBB. These cases typically involve being denied roadside assistance or having issues reaching an assigned customer service representative. However, the insurer does boast an A++ rating from AM Best, which indicates it has a superior ability to pay out customer claims.

Conclusion: Best Car Insurance for Military Families

USAA auto insurance is our pick for Best for Military Families. With a 15-percent storage discount and special medical coverage plans, USAA meets the specific needs of military members, veterans, and their families.

Our research shows that a USAA auto policy is an affordable and efficient option for drivers, but their insurance is not for everyone. If you are not in the military or a spouse or child of a military member, then this company is not for you.

If that’s the case, you still have plenty of solid options. Consider our other highly rated companies, including State Farm (Best for Student Drivers), Liberty Mutual (Best for New Drivers), or GEICO (Best Overall).

FAQ: USAA Car Insurance