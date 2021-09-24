Progressive Insurance Reviews, Coverage, and More (2021)

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

Progressive Auto Insurance In Our Opinion: As a household name, Progressive offers auto, motorcycle, and recreational vehicle insurance in all 50 states. The company sells unique coverage options in addition to its standard suite of products, but price inconsistencies and negative customer service reviews may deter drivers. We’ve named Progressive “Best for High-Risk Drivers” because of its low-cost plans for drivers with DUIs or DWIs on record. Industry Standing 95 Availability 100 Coverage 95 Affordability 90 Customer Service 90 Online Experience 100 Pros Online Experience Usage-based plans available Safe driving reward discounts Teen/student discounts Special coverage options (roadside assistance, rideshare coverage, etc.) Cons Rate increases/higher premiums Average customer service ratings 100 Compare Quotes

Progressive is one of the most well-known auto insurance companies in the U.S. In this article, we discuss Progressive insurance reviews, coverage, costs, and more.

Auto insurance is an absolute necessity for every driver, regardless of how confident you are in your driving skills. If you’re shopping for insurance, then you’ll have many major players to choose from. Read on to learn about highlights and concerns from Progressive insurance reviews customers have in 2021. Or, fill out the form below to start getting free, personalized quotes from the best car insurance companies in your area.

Progressive Auto Insurance Coverage Options

According to data from the Insurance Information Institute, 77 percent of drivers purchase comprehensive coverage and liability insurance, and 73 percent of drivers also purchase collision insurance. There are many more types of auto insurance plans, and Progressive auto insurance policies have extra coverage options drivers may not easily find elsewhere.

Progressive car insurance plans include:

Liability coverage : Covers medical bills, lost income, legal fees, and damaged property in the event that you hit someone else

: Covers medical bills, lost income, legal fees, and damaged property in the event that you hit someone else Comprehensive coverage : Protects your vehicle from fire, theft, vandalism, animals, weather, and broken glass

: Protects your vehicle from fire, theft, vandalism, animals, weather, and broken glass Collision coverage : Covers repairs and replacements to your vehicle in the event of a collision, regardless of who is at fault

: Covers repairs and replacements to your vehicle in the event of a collision, regardless of who is at fault Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage : Covers medical expenses and vehicle damage expenses if you are in an accident with an uninsured driver

: Covers medical expenses and vehicle damage expenses if you are in an accident with an uninsured driver Medical payments: Covers medical bills for yourself and any passengers after an accident, regardless of fault

Progressive also offers the following coverage add-ons:

Rental car reimbursement : If your accident is covered, Progressive will provide up to $50 per day for a rental.

: If your accident is covered, Progressive will provide up to $50 per day for a rental. Loan/lease payoff : This insurance option helps you pay the remaining balance of your loan or lease if you total your vehicle.

: This insurance option helps you pay the remaining balance of your loan or lease if you total your vehicle. Complementary pet coverage : Progressive auto insurance covers your vet bills up to a certain amount if your pet is injured in a collision.

: Progressive auto insurance covers your vet bills up to a certain amount if your pet is injured in a collision. Custom parts and equipment value : CPE coverage insures items you add to your vehicle, such as GPS units or custom wheels, up to a certain amount.

: CPE coverage insures items you add to your vehicle, such as GPS units or custom wheels, up to a certain amount. Roadside assistance : Towing is provided for free to the nearest mechanic (within 15 miles). Drivers also get lock-out services, flat-tire changes, fuel deliveries, and more.

: Towing is provided for free to the nearest mechanic (within 15 miles). Drivers also get lock-out services, flat-tire changes, fuel deliveries, and more. Rideshare coverage: Unlike some plans that only extend coverage to Uber and Lyft drivers once they’ve accepted a ride, Progressive covers rideshare drivers while they’re waiting for a customer.

Progressive Insurance Cost

According to our rate estimates, Progressive is one of the most affordable providers overall. Good drivers can find full-coverage rates around $1,397 annually, which is cheaper than the national average of $1,732.

Our rate estimates apply to full-coverage insurance for 35-year-old drivers with good driving records and credit scores. However, we also compared rate estimates for other driving profiles and found that Progressive is affordable for young drivers, people with poor credit, and drivers with a recent accident or DUI.

Here’s how Progressive compares to a variety of popular insurance providers in 2021:

Car Insurance Provider Average Annual Cost Estimate USAA $1,113 Erie Insurance $1,113 Auto-Owners $1,229 State Farm $1,339 Geico $1,352 Progressive $1,397 Nationwide $1,533 Travelers $1,617 National Average Cost $1,732 Farmers $2,032 The Hartford $2,166 Allstate $2,430

Of course, what you pay depends on the state where you live to a large degree. Drivers in some states can pay hundreds more than drivers in others just because of location. Here’s how Progressive compares to the average rate for good drivers in each state:

State State Average Cost Estimate Progressive Cost Estimate Alabama $1,448 $1,385 Alaska $1,287 $1,307 Arizona $1,625 $1,277 Arkanksas $1,449 $1,478 California $2,339 $1,709 Colorado $1,672 $1,426 Connecticut $1,885 $1,296 Delaware $1,921 $1,268 Washington, D.C. $1,787 $1,741 Florida $2,894 $2,393 Georgia $1,548 $1,418 Hawaii $1,238 $1,500 Idaho $1,089 $890 Illinois $1,474 $1,158 Indiana $1,087 $1,041 Iowa $1,095 $1,054 Kansas $1,364 $1,320 Kentucky $1,817 $1,326 Louisiana $3,828 $2,944 Maine $995 $976 Maryland $1,941 $1,474 Massachusetts $2,568 $3,054 Michigan $4,390 $1,682 Minnesota $1,487 $1,823 Mississippi $1,357 $1,335 Missouri $1,741 $1,521 Montana $2,214 $1,412 Nebraska $1,372 $1,446 Nevada $2,332 $1,486 New Hampshire $1,181 $752 New Jersey $2,108 $1,326 New Mexico $1,356 $1,325 New York $3,964 $1,310 North Carolina $1,277 $1,398 North Dakota $1,310 $988 Ohio $923 $947 Oklahoma $1,630 $1,494 Oregon $1,284 $1,068 Pennsylvania $1,405 $1,501 Rhode Island $1,923 $1,670 South Carolina $1,592 $1,192 South Dakota $1,331 $1,622 Tennessee $1,217 $1,055 Texas $2,067 Data not available Utah $1,446 $1,090 Vermont $1,013 $1,627 Virginia $1,079 $913 Washington $1,271 $867 West Virginia $1,390 $1,221 Wisconsin $946 $771 Wyoming $1,499 Data not available

Progressive Insurance Discounts

Adding a teen driver to your existing plan can drive costs up significantly, but putting them on their own plan may increase their rates by 365 percent, so you might consider adding them on anyway. With Progressive, households can add teen and student drivers to their plans without too much penalty. College students with good grades are entitled to generous discounts, which makes Progressive a nice option for younger drivers. Available discounts include:

Multi-car discount

Pay in full discount

Sign online discount

Teen driver discount

Multi-policy discount

Good driver discount

Homeowner discount

Online quote discount

Good student discount

Distant student discount

Paperless billing discount

Automatic payments discount

Continuous coverage discount

Policyholders can also bundle vehicle coverage with a renters or homeowners insurance policy and save an additional five percent on their auto insurance.

Additionally, Progressive also offers two major savings programs:

Snapshot ® : Track your driving habits and get discounts for safe driving and how often you drive. Some states offer an automatic discount for participation.

: Track your driving habits and get discounts for safe driving and how often you drive. Some states offer an automatic discount for participation. Deductible Savings Bank®: Get $50 put into a “deductible bank” every time you complete a six-month policy term without an accident or violation. This bank can then be used to pay the next deductible.

While the Snapshot program seems like an obvious money-saver for confident drivers, customers have stated on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) website that the tracking device used to monitor driving habits is very sensitive and perhaps a bit unfair. Some customers have also reported increased insurance rates when using the tracker.

Overall, your insurance premium will depend largely on your place of residence, age, gender, credit score, vehicle, and driving record. If price is your main concern, there are likely lower options out there.

Safe driving can earn you a discount on your Progressive auto insurance. Track your driving on their Snapshot mobile app.

Progressive Auto Insurance Quotes

Progressive offers multiple quote engines. In our experience, the quote process takes no more than five minutes and gives multiple pricing and plan options with deductible estimates.

You can also use the Name Your Price® tool to enter your budget and get plans based on how much you are willing to pay. First, you will need to provide your basic information so that Progressive can find coverage that suits you. Then, you may use the tool to enter your desired premium amount. Progressive will provide plans within your price range.

Because Progressive markets itself as more affordable than competitors, its website offers a tool to compare rates with other car insurance providers. Enter your information as you normally would for a free quote and see Progressive’s plans and rates. Then, click on the compare rates tool to get a listing of similar plans and prices from other insurers.

Progressive Claims Process & Customer Service

Customers have two options when filing a Progressive auto insurance claim: get their vehicle repaired or receive a payment for the estimated cost of the repairs. Either way, customers can easily make a claim through Progressive’s mobile app, online, or by calling the number for the claims department.

Once the claim is made, an inspector will come to evaluate the damage and write up an estimate for the cost of repairs. You will either receive payment directly or your claims representative will schedule repairs through a network repair facility. You will be responsible for your predetermined deductible.

Claiming a total loss, however, is a different process. If repairs would cost more than the value of your vehicle, then an inspector will determine your vehicle is a total loss. This process requires more paperwork, but you will be paid for the value of your vehicle.

Though the claims process is an easy one, Progressive auto insurance reviews are lackluster when it comes to customer service and claims settlements. In the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction StudySM, Progressive auto insurance reviews rank it well below competitors like USAA, GEICO, Nationwide, and Farmers. Customers have reported unfair claims denial and rated their claim representative’s servicing as just average.

However, Progressive has an A+ financial strength rating from AM Best, indicating that the company has superior financial strength to meet claims obligations.

Progressive Mobile App

Technology has grown in importance as many consumers manage a greater number of accounts through apps and online portals. Progressive’s mobile app is a one-stop shop for making claims, checking your auto insurance policy, and getting assistance in emergency situations.

With the app, you can:

Report a claim

Get a free quote

View coverage for all drivers

Request roadside assistance

Shop for Progressive products

Send photos of vehicle damage

Get status updates on claims and repairs

Pay bills using a credit/debit card or checking account

Additional highlights include the ability to use Google or Apple Pay and offline viewing of your car insurance ID card. The app is secure and encrypts all personal information for user safety.

Progressive Insurance Reviews

Progressive’s online platform makes it easy to enroll in auto insurance, and the marketed discounts provide a strong incentive to purchase coverage. We like Progressive’s online experience and coverage options, but sometimes customers may feel mislead on rates and what is actually covered.

Here are some Progressive insurance reviews from real-life customers.

“Online insurance. You can only expect so much. This is a business working to a high level of efficiency. I got what I expected – fast and easily update-able policies, lots of notifications, low prices, and great service.” – Benjamin B. via Trustpilot

“Progressive has a lot of publicity, but their auto insurance prices are high. I was with them for a year, because it has good accessibility in their online platforms. When I applied to other insurers, I realized [Progressive’s] costs were high. Now, I have insurance with a better offer, and I pay less than half.” – Gabriel R. on Trustpilot

“[Progressive’s] robot customer service rep was spot on, no repeating myself. Transfer to an actual person was quick and smooth.” – Anonymous on ResellerRatings

Customers shopping for car insurance should beware of rate increases and quote inaccuracies, as Progressive car insurance reviews mention instances of rate changes.

Overall, Progressive receives an average number of complaints, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). The NAIC gives Progressive a company complaint score of 1.13. A score of 1 indicates an average number of complaints and scores above 1 represent higher-than-average complaint volume. A score of 1.13 suggests Progressive is only slightly above average when it comes to volume of complaints.

Conclusion: Best for High-Risk Drivers

Based on our research and Progressive insurance reviews, we found Progressive offers coverage for riskier drivers, including teens and students, which is a major benefit for some households. Easy enrollment and account management is made possible with an excellent online experience. However, with average claims experiences, customers may not receive the coverage they expected.

