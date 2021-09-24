Nationwide Insurance Reviews, Coverage, and More (2021)

Nationwide Review In Our Opinion: Nationwide is a great option for car insurance, especially for senior citizens. We found Nationwide to be outstanding in availability and coverage but lacking in affordability. Industry Standing: 90 Availability: 95 Coverage: 95 Affordability: 85 Customer Service: 85 Online Experience: 85 Pros Available in 47 states A+ financial strength rating from AM Best and A+ rating from the BBB Many choices for coverage Usage-based insurance options Cons Mixed customer reviews depending on location Expensive Difficult quotes process 100 Compare Quotes

Nationwide is one of the biggest car insurance companies in the country and is widely known by Americans for its popular commercial slogan, but is Nationwide as good as its reputation suggests? Below, our team digs into Nationwide Insurance reviews, cost, coverage, and more.

Nationwide Insurance Overview

Nationwide has been doing business since 1926 and has become one of the country’s biggest car insurance companies. It provides auto insurance coverage in 47 states and wrote over six billion premiums in 2019 alone, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. The company has an A+ financial strength rating from AM Best, and there are many positive Nationwide insurance reviews from customers.

In addition to standard auto insurance, Nationwide insures classic cars and alternative vehicles like boats and motorcycles. The insurer also offers property insurance, life insurance, and specialty insurance.

Nationwide Coverage

With Nationwide, you can get the following standard types of auto insurance:

Collision

Comprehensive

Medical payments

Personal injury protection

Bodily injury and property damage liability

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

Additionally, you can get these extra types of coverage with your Nationwide car insurance policy:

Roadside assistance: Get 24/7 emergency assistance with your vehicle.

Get 24/7 emergency assistance with your vehicle. Accident forgiveness: Avoid paying more after your first at-fault accident or minor violation.

Avoid paying more after your first at-fault accident or minor violation. Gap coverage: Gap insurance pays for the difference between the value of your totaled car and the replacement.

Gap insurance pays for the difference between the value of your totaled car and the replacement. Total loss deductible waiver: In the event of a total loss, Nationwide will have the physical damage deductible waived.

In the event of a total loss, Nationwide will have the physical damage deductible waived. Vanishing deductibles: Earn $100 off your deductible for each year of safe driving. Your deductible could vanish completely (up to $500).

Earn $100 off your deductible for each year of safe driving. Your deductible could vanish completely (up to $500). Rental car expense: Nationwide provides access to a rental car or other transportation while your car is in the repair shop after a covered accident.

Nationwide Insurance Cost

Nationwide has a reputation for being expensive, according to Nationwide insurance reviews from customers. However, our own rate estimates show Nationwide is somewhat cheaper than the national average. Good drivers can find annual full coverage rates for around $1,533 per year with Nationwide, while the average is $1,732.

Below, you can see how Nationwide compares to a variety of popular providers. These estimates apply to 35-year-old drivers with good driving records and good credit.

Car Insurance Provider Average Annual Cost Estimate USAA $1,113 Erie Insurance $1,113 Auto-Owners $1,229 State Farm $1,339 Geico $1,352 Progressive $1,397 Nationwide $1,533 Travelers $1,617 National Average Cost $1,732 Farmers $2,032 The Hartford $2,166 Allstate $2,430

The state in which you live also dictates what you pay for car insurance to a large degree. Below, you can see how Nationwide estimates compare to the state average in 29 different states. You can see that Nationwide is cheaper than average in many states. Keep in mind, you’ll find different rates than these, and you may find more expensive rates if you have an accident on your record or a poor credit score.

State State Average Cost Estimate Nationwide Cost Estimate Alabama $1,448 $1,027 Arkanksas $1,449 $1,192 Colorado $1,672 $1,323 Connecticut $1,885 $1,683 Delaware $1,921 $1,550 Washington, D.C. $1,787 $2,537 Georgia $1,548 $1,255 Iowa $1,095 $871 Kansas $1,364 $1,069 Kentucky $1,817 $4,913 Maryland $1,941 $1,698 Mississippi $1,357 $1,217 Montana $2,214 $1,495 Nebraska $1,372 $929 New Mexico $1,356 $1,130 New York $3,964 $5,485 North Carolina $1,277 $1,056 Ohio $923 $703 Oregon $1,284 $1,067 Pennsylvania $1,405 $1,228 Rhode Island $1,923 $1,963 South Carolina $1,592 $1,380 South Dakota $1,331 $1,968 Tennessee $1,217 $1,220 Texas $2,067 $1,558 Vermont $1,013 $871 Virginia $1,079 $928 Washington $1,271 $1,166 West Virginia $1,390 $961

Nationwide Insurance Discounts

If you’re trying to make a decision on Nationwide coverage, check out some of the ways you could save on your auto policy.

Nationwide Discount Description Multi-policy Save an average of $710 per year when you combine home and auto. SmartRide Get a discount by joining Nationwide’s usage-based insurance program. SmartMiles Get a flexible monthly rate that is based on how many miles you drive. Accident free Get discounts by maintaining an accident-free driving record. Good student Young drivers (age 16 to 24) who maintain at least a B average are eligible for a discount. Defensive driving Complete a state-approved safety course to get a discount.

(You may have to be 55 or over to be eligible.)

Anti-theft Install anti-theft devices in your vehicle. Safe driver If you have at least five years of safe driving experience, you could be eligible. Easy pay sign-up Get a one-time discount for setting up automatic deductions from your bank account. Affinity member Join one of Nationwide’s partner organizations

Nationwide Claims Process

Nationwide has an easy online claims process that allows customers to file and track claims, as well as search for repair facilities. The website also has a helpful list for “do’s” and “don’ts” after an accident – such as phone numbers to call and information you need to gather from the other party. With any insurance company, reviews of the claims process will be mixed, but Nationwide insurance reviews typically point to a smooth claims experience.

Apps & Technology

Nationwide has a couple mobile applications available for its customers. Nationwide Mobile allows policyholders to access their insurance information on the go. Some features of the app include online payments, ID card sharing, filing claims, connecting with roadside assistance, and more. The app has a 4.4-star rating on Google Play with over 6,000 customer reviews. Most of the reviews are positive, but there are a couple about glitches when logging in.

The SmartRide app is available to reward Nationwide customers for safe driving. The app gives you personalized feedback to help you save money. The driving trends that the app tracks are miles driven, hard braking, idle time, and night driving.

Customers earn 10 percent off by signing up for the program and can then earn up to 40 percent off by following the safe driving guidelines. The SmartRide app has a 3.7-star rating based on just a few reviews, with some frustration from customers about how the app tracks driving.

Nationwide Insurance Reviews From Customers

Nationwide earned an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) based on more than 100 customer reviews. In the last three years, there have been more than 200 customer complaints, and all of them have been resolved. Most complaints and negative Nationwide reviews tend to be specific examples and should be read with that in mind.

Positive Nationwide Insurance Reviews

“I have had Nationwide auto insurance for over 15 years, and I have never had a problem. When my car was hit by a drunk driver, Nationwide paid for the repairs and then they, in turn, went after the other insurance company for reimbursement. Within a matter of a week, I had my own car back, fixed like new. Thank you, Nationwide!” – Kimberly A., BBB

“I was pleased by the service provided by [the Nationwide representative]. He is very helpful and friendly… Blessed to get help from him. Thanks a ton!” – Saaqib P., BBB

Negative Nationwide Insurance Reviews

“Horrible experience. They don’t want to pay anything, deny, deny, deny. Using Covid as an excuse, refuse to refund all expenses after making me spend hours filling out pages and pages of paperwork.” – Amber B., BBB

“They are overpriced. I switched to Geico in March and canceled Nationwide. My rates for the same coverage [are] so much lower.” – Nancy D., BBB

Our Verdict On Nationwide Insurance

Our team rated Nationwide at 89 percent because of its excellent availability and coverage options. The car insurance provider has a long list of discounts, but it lacks in general affordability and customer service based on Nationwide insurance reviews.

We recommend getting a quote from Nationwide and comparing it with a few other free quotes before making your final decision on coverage.

FAQ: Nationwide Insurance Reviews

Is Nationwide insurance expensive?

Nationwide insurance has a reputation for being expensive, but the company does have many discounts and a usage-based auto insurance option. Bundling discounts and practicing safe driving habits can save you money with Nationwide.

Is Nationwide better than State Farm?

Nationwide and State Farm are two of the biggest auto insurers in the country. Which one is better for you will depend on what you’re looking for. Nationwide is a good choice for senior car insurance, while State Farm has great discounts and programs for students and teens.

What is the best insurance company?

After performing in-depth industry research, our review team named Geico auto insurance the Best Overall. The best insurance company for you will depend on what you’re looking for. With any company, your rates will depend on many factors including your vehicle and driving history.