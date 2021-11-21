Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

Do Liberty Mutual’s funny insurance commercials have you curious about the car insurance provider? For this Liberty Mutual insurance review, our insurance experts examined the company’s coverage options, costs, industry ratings, and customer reviews to see how it stacks up against the nation’s best auto insurance companies.

We found that Liberty Mutual is a strong provider that offers a wide range of car insurance coverage options. While it doesn’t always offer the lowest insurance rates, Liberty Mutual’s strengths and overall industry reputation were enough to place it among the top providers in our study.

Since the company offers coverage in every state, we recommend getting a car insurance quote from Liberty Mutual when you comparison shop car insurance.

Liberty Mutual Insurance Overview

Founded in 1912, Liberty Mutual is one of the most well-established insurance companies in the nation. The Boston-based company is now the sixth-largest insurer in the country, having written more than $11 billion in car insurance premiums in 2020, according to data from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).

Liberty Mutual is a huge insurance provider that offers a wide selection of insurance products in addition to auto policies. Here are just some of the types of coverage you can get from the provider:

Homeowners insurance

Renters insurance

Life insurance

RV and ATV insurance

Identity theft protection

Pet insurance

Liberty Mutual Insurance Cost According to our research, Liberty Mutual is not one of the cheapest car insurance companies in the field. Liberty Mutual car insurance costs around xxx per year for full coverage. That national average estimate is based on a 35-year-old driver with good credit and a clean record. Liberty Mutual and other car insurance companies generate individual rates for drivers based on a number of factors. These include: Coverage options: The cheapest insurance will usually be a policy that only satisfies your state minimum requirements. But you can purchase additional coverage to help insulate you from financial risk.

The cheapest insurance will usually be a policy that only satisfies your state minimum requirements. But you can purchase additional coverage to help insulate you from financial risk. Coverage limits: The higher you set your coverage limits, the more you will pay for your premiums.

The higher you set your coverage limits, the more you will pay for your premiums. Driving record: Your driving history is a strong factor in the cost of your premiums. Any recent at-fault accidents or moving violations will mean much higher premiums.

Your driving history is a strong factor in the cost of your premiums. Any recent at-fault accidents or moving violations will mean much higher premiums. Age: Young drivers and teen drivers especially pay higher rates for car insurance coverage than middle-aged drivers. Seniors also usually pay more for their premiums.

Young drivers and teen drivers especially pay higher rates for car insurance coverage than middle-aged drivers. Seniors also usually pay more for their premiums. Location: Different states have different average rates, but rates vary within those states between ZIP codes as well. That’s because drivers in cities are more at risk for theft, vandalism, and car accidents than drivers in rural areas.

Different states have different average rates, but rates vary within those states between ZIP codes as well. That’s because drivers in cities are more at risk for theft, vandalism, and car accidents than drivers in rural areas. Vehicle: Your car’s make, model, age, and mileage all factor into the cost of car insurance. Liberty Mutual Insurance Discounts While our Liberty Mutual auto insurance review found that the company’s rates aren’t as affordable as some of the other top providers, the company offers a number of discounts that can help make coverage more affordable. Here are some of the most popular ones: Homeowner discount: Liberty Mutual offers policy discounts to people who own their homes.

Liberty Mutual offers policy discounts to people who own their homes. Military discount: Active duty, reserved, and retired military members can get a discount on car insurance with Liberty Mutual.

Active duty, reserved, and retired military members can get a discount on car insurance with Liberty Mutual. Early shopper discount: You can get up to 45 percent off your car insurance policy by buying a new policy with Liberty Mutual before your current policy expires.

You can get up to 45 percent off your car insurance policy by buying a new policy with Liberty Mutual before your current policy expires. Advanced safety features discount: Safety equipment installed on your vehicle such as anti-lock brakes, electronic stability control, or adaptive headlights can earn you a discount.

Safety equipment installed on your vehicle such as anti-lock brakes, electronic stability control, or adaptive headlights can earn you a discount. Anti-theft device discount: Car alarms and other anti-theft features can also net you a discount on your premiums.

Car alarms and other anti-theft features can also net you a discount on your premiums. Accident-free discount: Liberty Mutual offers a discount to policyholders who successfully avoid any accidents for a specified period of time.

Liberty Mutual offers a discount to policyholders who successfully avoid any accidents for a specified period of time. Violation-free discount: You can also get a discount by not getting any speeding tickets or moving violations.

You can also get a discount by not getting any speeding tickets or moving violations. Multi-policy discount: Get a discount for bundling your car insurance with other insurance products from Liberty Mutual.

Get a discount for bundling your car insurance with other insurance products from Liberty Mutual. Multi-car discount: You can also get an across-the-board discount when you insure multiple vehicles on the same policy.

You can also get an across-the-board discount when you insure multiple vehicles on the same policy. Preferred payment discount: Signing up for automatic payments can get you another discount on your premiums.

Signing up for automatic payments can get you another discount on your premiums. Pay in full discount: If you pay your entire premium upfront rather than in monthly payments, you’ll save some money with Liberty Mutual.

If you pay your entire premium upfront rather than in monthly payments, you’ll save some money with Liberty Mutual. Online purchase discount: When you request a free car insurance quote from the Liberty Mutual website and then buy a policy, you’ll get a discount on that policy.

When you request a free car insurance quote from the Liberty Mutual website and then buy a policy, you’ll get a discount on that policy. Paperless policy: Liberty Mutual rewards policyholders for cutting out paper statements and bills and switching them to online-only. Liberty Mutual Insurance Discounts for Young Drivers We chose Liberty Mutual auto insurance as the best car insurance for young drivers. The CDC states teenagers are three times more likely to be in a fatal crash than drivers over the age of 20. And, a teen’s crash risk is the highest within the first month of obtaining a license. As a parent, you’ll do anything to protect your child. That means extensive coverage at a reasonable price. After all, teen drivers can significantly increase the price of your policy. Liberty Mutual offers several discounts for families with teen drivers to enhance their insurance policies. Good Student Discount : Teens with a B average or better can get an additional discount.

: Teens with a B average or better can get an additional discount. Away at School : Get additional savings if your kids are in college but only use their car when they return home.

: Get additional savings if your kids are in college but only use their car when they return home. Alumni and Professional Affiliations: Get 10 percent off your policy if you belong to one of more than 14,000 employers, alumni associations, and professional associations. In addition to discounts, Liberty Mutual helps parents have meaningful conversations about driver safety with its Teen Driving Conversation Guide and its Master This coaching instructions.

When you need your questions answered, contact Liberty Mutual’s customer service online or by phone.

Liberty Mutual Insurance Coverage Options

Liberty Mutual offers standard car insurance policies, as well as a long list of add-on coverage. We like how Liberty Mutual offers optional coverage plans you don’t see every day, such as teacher-specific auto insurance and coverage for those driving to Mexico.

Standard insurance options include:

Property Damage Liability : This liability coverage pays for damages to other people’s vehicles and other personal property that results from an accident for which you are found at fault.

: This liability coverage pays for damages to other people’s vehicles and other personal property that results from an accident for which you are found at fault. Bodily Injury Liability: Covers someone else’s injuries when you are at fault. It includes medical expenses, legal fees, lost income, pain and suffering, and bereavement costs.

Covers someone else’s injuries when you are at fault. It includes medical expenses, legal fees, lost income, pain and suffering, and bereavement costs. Medical Payments: Covers your own well-being, including medical expenses, legal fees, lost income, pain and suffering, and bereavement costs. You can also purchase medical payment coverage for your passenger. This includes ambulance transportation, emergency room care, hospital stays, and other related costs.

Liberty Mutual offers many common coverage plans – some of which we have not seen in our research of other auto insurance companies. When you purchase Liberty Mutual auto insurance, you can also add the following coverage to your plan:

Uninsured Motorist This covers damage or injuries caused by an uninsured driver. Collision This covers repairs or replacement to your vehicle in the event of a collision with an object or another vehicle. Comprehensive This covers damage not caused by a collision, such as theft, vandalism, floods, storms, and fires. Personal Injury Protection (PIP) In addition to medical payments coverage, this add-on will cover your hospital bills, rehabilitation costs, and medication or prosthesis. Requirements vary by state, but you can increase coverage as needed. Rental Car Reimbursement This covers rental car costs while yours is in the shop after a covered accident. If you use a Liberty Mutual preferred facility and let them pick the rental car, you can expect a full reimbursement. Loan/Lease Gap Liberty Mutual will cover the difference owed on your loan if your vehicle is totaled. Towing and Labor This is roadside assistance coverage for flat tires, dead batteries, towing, key lock-outs, and other services. Original Parts Replacement This covers and replaces parts with OEM parts or parts that meet the highest quality standards. Some state laws may prohibit this type of insurance. Teachers Car Insurance Get collision and vandalism coverage with a $0 deductible for events that happen on school grounds. You can receive up to $2,500 for teaching supplies or school-owned property that’s damaged or stolen from your vehicle. Lifetime Repair Guarantee This promises to cover repairs if you use one of Liberty Mutual’s 2,000 Guaranteed Repair network facilities. New Car Replacement Get money to replace a car under one year old or that has less than 1,500 miles. The vehicle must not be leased. Better Car Replacement If you think you’d want to upgrade your car after a collision, this coverage helps pay for a vehicle that is one model year newer with 15,000 fewer miles. Mexico Car Insurance Customize coverage based on limits, policy duration, and type of vehicle. This insurance is provided by Liberty Mutual’s international partner, MexPro.

Some add-ons can also help you lower the cost of your car insurance. Accident forgiveness, for example, keeps your rate the same if you have a violation or get into an accident after five years of clean driving.

The Liberty Mutual Deductible Fund® allows you to pay an extra $30 on your premium each year in order to lower your deductible by $100. You can lower your deductible by as much as $500 in five years.

Liberty Mutual Claims Process

Filing a claim with Liberty Mutual can take as little as five minutes to complete online. The company’s insurance claims process is as follows:

File your claim online or using the mobile app. Get your car’s damage reviewed at a repair shop. Liberty Mutual recommends one of its Guaranteed Repair network facilities for the best value. You can also use the app to find the nearest location. Get a rental car if necessary. Enterprise has partnered with Liberty Mutual, which provides better rates for Liberty Mutual customers. Based on your car’s review, Liberty Mutual will estimate the cost of repairs, schedule your repairs, and pay the repair facility. You will only have to pay your deductible. Check the status of your claim online, upload photos, and complete any other tasks needed to fulfill your claim.

Using the Liberty Mutual app, you can manage your account, make a claim, pay your bills, access your ID cards, request roadside assistance, or upload information for your repair estimate. You can also get claim support at any time of day or night.

Liberty Mutual Insurance Reviews

Liberty Mutual has been in service for over 100 years, and the company has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). The company also earned an “Excellent” A for financial strength in its AM Best rating.

In the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction StudySM, Liberty Mutual scored an 876 out of 1,000 possible points, placing it just below the industry average of 880.

The company received mixed scores in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Auto Insurance StudySM, which surveys overall customer satisfaction ratings. Liberty Mutual scored near the top of the list in some regions and below average in others.

Positive Liberty Mutual Insurance Reviews

Customers who reported a fulfilling experience in their Liberty Mutual insurance reviews consistently praise the customer service they received from their insurance agent.

“They give you a personal customer agent with their direct phone line and email so you get to speak with a live person immediately.”

“Very competitive pricing on premiums. Have received quality, honest, and professional service.” – Becky, via BBB

Negative Liberty Mutual Insurance Reviews

Some customers have reported expensive premiums or unexplainable rate increases every six months in a large number of negative Liberty Mutual insurance reviews.

“Constantly making alterations to policy without consumer consent. I have had an auto policy through Liberty Mutual now for about two months—and it has been either accidentally dropped and restarted or monthly payment and entire policy and payment altered without my involvement at all.” – Kelly H., via BBB

“I then learned that Liberty Mutual charges you a penalty for leaving a policy “early” and on top of that, they leave you no way to pay that penalty online once the account is closed. I was paid ahead and they claim I owe them money due to the penalty.” – Anon., via Trustpilot

Liberty Mutual Insurance Review Score: 91% – Best for New Drivers

Overall, we believe Liberty Mutual offers broad coverage that’s transparent and easy to understand. We especially like the discounts and educational tools families can use to protect their teen drivers and promote safer driving. That’s why we named Liberty Mutual “Best for New Drivers” in our comprehensive insurance study.

Liberty Mutual auto insurance may not be the best option for budget shoppers, as customers may be surprised by their premiums. However, the company’s overall reputation and unique coverage options and discounts are enough to keep it among the best car insurance companies in the country and earn it a score of 91% in our Liberty Mutual Insurance review.

In our research, we’ve found other companies, such as Progressive or GEICO, which may also provide better overall customer service and an easier online experience. It is always best to compare quotes from the best auto insurance providers to see where each company’s strengths and weaknesses lie.