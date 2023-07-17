2024 GMC Canyon AT4X AEV Edition to Feature Big Tires, Upgraded Off-Road Hardware, Ultifi Software & More

American legacy automaker GMC has unleashed the most off-road capable Canyon midsize truck from the factory, the AT4X AEV Edition. GMC’s midsize truck is the latest to receive the AEV treatment after already unveiling AEV-modded variants of the Sierra 1500 and Sierra HD. As expected, the AEV branding has rugged hardware and new features to make the Canyon AT4X virtually unstoppable in any off-road setting.

“Customers want something capable and premium, with purposeful technology that enables them to set off the beaten path,” said Duncan Aldred, Global Vice President of Buick-GMC. “This next-generation GMC Canyon, and the all-new Canyon AT4X AEV Edition, will be all that and more.”

2024 GMC Canyon AT4X AEV Edition: What’s New?

GMC introduced the third-gen Canyon (and Chevy Colorado) in mid-2022 as a more substantial version of the brand’s premium midsize truck. That spawned an all-new AT4X trim with 33-inch mud tires, Mutimatic suspension, 10.7 inches of ground clearance, skid plates, and e-lockers for the front and rear axles. The AEV Edition takes it further by adding more of everything but the power output.

Under the hood is the same 2.7-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 310 horsepower and 430 lb-ft. of torque. All GMC Canyons have a four-wheel drivetrain (except the base trim) with an eight-speed automatic.

Bespoke AEV Treatment

The 2024 GMC Canyon AT4X AEV Edition mirrors the same level of rugged capability as the AEV Edition Sierra 1500 and Sierra HD. Those chunky 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory mud tires wrapped around some AEV beadlock-capable Salta wheels are perhaps the most prominent feature. The 1.5-inch taller ride height over a stock AT4X is courtesy of a factory-installed 4.5-inch lift kit, resulting in an imposing 12.2 inches of ground clearance.

The upgrades have given the 2024 GMC Canyon AT4X AEV Edition a 38.2-degree front approach angle, a 26-degree departure angle, and a 26.9-degree break-over angle, better numbers than a standard AT4X.

“The GMC Canyon AT4X is an incredibly formidable platform for on and off-road performance and capability,” said AEV founder and CEO Dave Harriton. “We took our signature approach to help elevate the Canyon AT4X’s inherent off-road capability to the next level.”

“GMC is giving customers the ability to forge their path within the premium-off-roading space,” Aldred added.

The AEV package also includes stamped-steel front and rear bumpers (with fortified recovery points and provision for a winch), burly fender flares, wider tracks, a vertical spare tire mount in the bed, a trio of blank auxiliary switches, and the requisite AEV badging on the bumpers, head restraints, and floor liners.

GM Ultifi Electric Architecture

The 2024 GMC Canyon debuts the brand’s all-new Ultifi electrical architecture, an end-to-end software platform that unlocks over-the-air (OTA) updates and cloud-based services. One example is the Baja drive mode, a feature exclusive to the Canyon AT4X and AEV Edition. It now has a unique launch control feature similar to sports cars and supercars, and the learning software can adjust the torque output for faster subsequent launches.

Meanwhile, the list of tech features includes a digital instrument cluster, wireless smartphone connectivity, an 11.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, keyless entry, and a premium audio system, among others.

2024 GMC Canyon AT4X AEV Edition Starting MSRP

The order books for the 2024 GMC Canyon AT4X AEV Edition will open later in 2023. Pricing and other related info are forthcoming, but a starting MSRP of around $72,000 is not far off for the most loaded and off-road capable GMC Canyon ever. Our free and easy search tools* will help you find nearby GMC dealers with the best deals on a new Canyon. If you have questions about new vehicle financing, this auto loans 101 guide will point you in the right direction.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

*Automoblog and its partners may receive a commission when you use the services provided through these tools. These commissions come to us at no additional cost to you. MSRP figures are subject to change.

Photos & Source: GMC.