2023 GMC Canyon Debuts With Rugged AT4X Trim, Advanced Safety Features, Underbody Cameras & More

The 2023 GMC Canyon is billed as the official “vehicle of nowhere,” and based on the spec sheet, it would seem the new Canyon can go just about anywhere that could be called nowhere. New to the lineup is the AT4X, which is even more of a beast than the current AT4. Complimenting the Canyon’s off-road chops are nifty optional tech features, like underbody cameras, a heads-up display, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

“GMC is flexing the might of our off-road muscle,” said GMC Global Vice President Duncan Aldred. “Canyon benefits from key learnings gained from our AT4 strategy to bring customers the most advanced off-road midsize truck.”

2023 GMC Canyon: What’s New?

The 2023 Canyon is taller and wider with improved approach, departure, and breakover angles. Gone is the front air dam, while the front axle was moved forward to help improve both the approach angle and overall exterior proportions. The front fascia houses LED headlights, fog lights, and daytime running lights.

Standard for every 2023 GMC Canyon is a 2.7-liter turbo engine with a GM-estimated 430 lb-ft. of torque. New drive modes for the Canyon include Terrain mode, which is helpful for low-speed off-roading and rock climbing. Other drive modes include Off-Road, Normal, Tow/Haul, and Baja. The latter, used for high-speed off-roading, is exclusive to the AT4X.

Standard safety features include Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking with Bicyclist Detection, IntelliBeam auto high beams, Following Distance Indicator, and Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning. GM’s Safety Alert Seat is standard for Denali and AT4X.

The 2023 Canyon’s new electrical architecture accommodates a host of fun tech features. Depending on the trim level, the 2023 Canyon will include an 11-inch digital instrument cluster, 6.3-inch heads-up display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a Bose seven-speaker audio system. Meanwhile, an off-road performance display will show the g-force, pitch, roll, and altimeter in real-time.

2023 GMC Canyon AT4X

The introduction of the AT4X is the most significant news around the 2023 Canyon. Given the recent announcement of the 2023 Sierra AT4X and the Canyon AT4 OVERLAND X Concept in 2021, we figured it was only a matter of time. The 2023 Canyon AT4X is a monster on wheels, complete with 33-inch mud terrain tires, Multimatic DSSV shocks, front and rear e-lockers, underbody skid plates, and a three-inch factory lift kit.

With 10.7 inches of ground clearance, a 36.9-degree approach angle, and that Baja mode engaged, not even Bigfoot could hide from the 2023 GMC Canyon AT4X.

To celebrate the arrival of the AT4X, GMC is doing a special, but limited, Edition 1 Package. It includes a water-tight tailgate storage system, reconfigurable bed rails, 17-inch beadlock capable wheels, rocker protectors, and a front skid plate, winch, and recovery hooks. Front- and rear-facing underbody cameras with a wash function are also standard.

Pricing & Availability

Production of the 2023 GMC Canyon will begin in early 2023, with AT4X production starting in April 2023. Reservations are currently open for the AT4X Edition 1. Starting MSRP for the Canyon is around $40,000, with the AT4X Edition 1 expected to start at $63,350. Regardless of the trim level, the Canyon will only be offered as a crew cab short box.

Two additional packages – Safety Plus and Technology – are optional for the 2023 GMC Canyon. Safety Plus adds Rear Cross Traffic Braking and Blind Zone Steering Assist, while the Technology package includes Rear Pedestrian Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control, and an HD Surround Vision camera system.

A sunroof is optional for every 2023 Canyon, regardless of the trim level.

Photos & Source: GMC.