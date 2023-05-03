2024 GMC Sierra HD AT4X & Extreme AEV Edition: Hardware Upgrades, Stout Engine Options, New Trailering Tech & More

GMC has unveiled its first-ever Sierra HD AT4X with the requisite factory-installed off-roading hardware. In addition, it also debuted the Sierra HD Extreme AEV Edition, a variant developed in tandem with American Expedition Vehicles (AEV) that adds more trail-proven hardware. The GMC Sierra HD is fresh from a significant overhaul for 2024, and the AT4X and Extreme AEV Edition trucks couldn’t have arrived at a better time.

“GMC’s AT4X trim, which will be available across the entire GMC truck lineup, offers customers more premium choices when it comes to ‘do-it-all’ capabilities,” said Duncan Alfred, Global Vice President of Buick-GMC. “AT4X means you can conquer almost any terrain in complete comfort, and with the towing power to bring recreational toys along for the adventure.”

GMC Sierra HD AT4X: Not Afraid To Get Dirty

The AT4X trim for the Sierra HD features similar content to the Sierra 1500 AT4X that debuted at the Overland Expo Pacific Northwest event. The AT4X moniker includes a factory-installed 1.5-inch suspension lift kit, Multimatic DSSV dampers, an electronic-locking rear differential, 35-inch Goodyear Territory tires, sturdier skid plates, bespoke steering knuckles, custom front upper and lower control arms, and full-grain leather upholstery with massaging seats in an Obsidian Rush theme.

Moreover, the Sierra HD AT4X has a standard Off-Road driving mode that optimizes the brakes, traction control, throttle progression, and transmission shift points to help you conquer the wild outdoors.

GMC Sierra HD AEV Edition: Brute Luxury

The GMC Sierra HD AEV Edition builds upon the AT4X trim. It has stamped steel front and rear bumpers with integrated recovery points and front winch capabilities. Other features include steel skid plates for the steering and transfer case, new 18-inch Salta wheels, and many custom badges and unique interior appointments.

“The Sierra HD is an ideal foundation for on-road performance, off-road capability, and insane pulling power,” said Dave Harriton, AEV CEO. “As with the Sierra 1500 before it, we took AEV’s signature performance-driven approach and dedication to detail to elevate the aspects that off-road customers want and demand in their heavy-duty truck.”

Optional Turbodiesel Propulsion

The 2024 GMC Sierra HD AT4X is available with a standard 6.6-liter gas-fed V8 engine with 401 horsepower and 464 lb-ft. of torque. The optional powerplant is a 6.6-liter Duramax diesel with 470 horsepower and 975 lb-ft. of torque. Both engines connect to a 10-speed Allison automatic.

And while a properly-equipped GMC Sierra 2500 HD could tow up to 22,500 lbs. (36,000 lbs. for the 3500 HD), the AT4X will muster up to 18,500 lbs., not bad for a luxury-oriented off-road truck. To help with the hauing is GMC’s ProGrade Trailering System. The package includes a transparent trailer view, side blind zone alert, adaptive cruise control, bed hitch guidance, and up to 14 available camera views.

2024 GMC Sierra HD AT4X interior layout. Photo: GMC.

Posh & Polished

The Sierra AT4X and Extreme AEV Edition may look tough on the outside, but the cabin is a whole new world. The luxurious interior is resplendent in full-gran cowhide, Vanta Ash wood trim, power massaging seats, and a 12-speaker Bose Premium Series stereo with Centerpoint surround sound. Both trucks have a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 13.4-inch infotainment touchscreen, and a 15-inch heads-up display.

2024 GMC Sierra HD AT4X Pricing

The Sierra HD AT4X will arrive at dealerships in the fall of 2023. No word yet on pricing, but GMC promises to reveal all the related info closer to the intended launch date. We think a sub-$90k MSRP is in the cards for the Sierra HD AT4X, and lower trim variants could start at under $50,000. It would be cool to see GMC do an Overland Concept for these Sierra HD trucks in the future, similar to what they did for the Canyon in 2021.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: GMC & AEV.